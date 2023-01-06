ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

Perseverance rover marks 1 Mars year on Red Planet

By Mike Wall
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jLCQ_0k5eJSa400

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is wrapping up its prime mission on the Red Planet.

The car-sized Perseverance rover landed on the floor of Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021, kicking off an ambitious surface mission designed to last one Red Planet year, which is about 687 Earth days.

That time is now up; the Mars calendar turned for Perseverance on Friday (Jan. 6). But don't fret: The six-wheeled robot will transition seamlessly into an extended mission on Saturday (Jan. 7).

Related: 12 amazing photos from the Perseverance rover's 1st Earth year on Mars

Perseverance has two main tasks on the Red Planet. The rover is hunting for possible signs of Mars life on the floor of the 28-mile-wide (45 kilometers) Jezero, which hosted a big lake and a river delta billions of years ago. Perseverance is also collecting and caching dozens of samples, which a joint NASA-European Space Agency (ESA) campaign will bring to Earth for detailed study in the early 2030s, if all goes according to plan.

That campaign will launch a rocket-toting NASA lander as well as an ESA Earth-return orbiter to the Red Planet in the mid to late 2020s. The plan calls for Perseverance to drive its samples over to the lander; the rocket will then launch the precious cargo to Mars orbit, where the ESA probe will snag it and haul the material back to Earth.

Perseverance has made a lot of progress on the sampling front to date. The rover has already filled up and sealed 18 of its 38 titanium sampling tubes as well as three of its five "witness tubes," which will help mission team members assess the cleanliness of Perseverance's sampling system.

And the rover has begun caching samples, too, to date dropping four of a planned 10 tubes on a patch of Jezero's floor that the mission team calls Three Forks. This depot is a backup, to cover for the possibility that Perseverance won't be able to ferry its samples to the lander when the time comes. (The rover is in good shape now, but there's no guarantee its health will hold through the end of the decade.)

In that case, two small helicopters that will launch aboard the lander will fetch the sample tubes from the depot one by one.

With this hedge in mind, the mission team has been collecting two samples from each of its target rocks. Perseverance is keeping one set on board and caching the other set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AcN9C_0k5eJSa400

One of the sample tubes dropped by NASA's Perseverance Mars rover at a "depot" in Jezero Crater. (Image credit: NASA)

The fetch helicopters will be based heavily on Ingenuity , the 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) chopper that traveled to Mars with Perseverance.

Ingenuity's main job was to show that aerial exploration is possible on Mars despite the planet's thin atmosphere , which is just 1% as dense as that of Earth at sea level. The little rotorcraft quickly achieved that goal during a five-flight demonstration campaign and is now serving as a scout for Perseverance on an ambitious extended mission.

Ingenuity now has 37 flights under its belt, which together have covered a total of 4.7 miles (7.6 kilometers). Perseverance, for its part, has racked up nearly 8.7 miles (14.0 km) of off-Earth driving, and that total will climb considerably during its extended mission.

Related stories:

Perseverance rover collects Mars samples rich in 'organic matter' for future return to Earth

Perseverance Mars rover spots weird snake-head rock and balancing boulder (photo)

NASA photos show the Perseverance Mars rover and tiny Ingenuity helicopter from space

After it finishes dropping samples at the Three Forks depot, Perseverance will head for the top of Jezero's ancient river delta, likely finishing the climb in February. The rover will then explore the region for the next eight months or so, looking for, among other things, rocks that were washed into the crater by Jezero's ancient river.

"The Delta Top Campaign is our opportunity to get a glimpse at the geological process beyond the walls of Jezero Crater," Perseverance deputy project scientist Katie Stack Morgan, of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said in a statement last month .

"Billions of years ago, a raging river carried debris and boulders from miles beyond the walls of Jezero," she said. "We are going to explore these ancient river deposits and obtain samples from their long-traveled boulders and rocks."

Mike Wall is the author of " Out There " (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a 'Yellow Brick Road' in a Never-Before-Seen Spot of The Pacific Ocean

An expedition to a deep-sea ridge, just north of the Hawaiian Islands, has revealed an ancient dried-out lake bed paved with what looks like a yellow brick road. The eerie scene was chanced upon by the exploration vessel Nautilus earlier this year, while surveying the Liliʻuokalani ridge within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM). PMNM is one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, larger than all the national parks in the United States combined, and we've only explored about 3 percent of its seafloor. Researchers at the Ocean Exploration Trust are pushing the frontiers of this wilderness, which lies more than...
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Ricky

The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan

It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
Freethink

Earth’s magnetic field supports biblical stories of destruction of ancient cities

A vast city of 10,000 once stood within the grounds of Tel Zafit National Park. Now it is an archaeological dig, nothing but burned mud bricks, a crumbling break in the city’s defenses, and weapons cobbled together at the last minute from animal bones. What happened here? What force brought this great city to its end?
Vice

Scientists Discover Mountain Is Really an Ancient Cosmic Observatory

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Exequiel Ezcurra is no archaeologist. He’s an ecologist and conservationist, currently investigating the origin and evolution of corn agriculture in Mexico. But while exploring past farming techniques, he discovered something else: early inhabitants of the Basin of Mexico utilized ruins on a nearby mountain to keep an accurate agricultural calendar. Ezcurra published these findings with two other collaborators—his daughter and a friend who took drone footage—on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS).
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Futurism

A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth

A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
Space.com

Space.com

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy