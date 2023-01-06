Read full article on original website
BBC
Shrewsbury serial killer Robin Ligus dies aged 70
A serial killer from Shrewsbury has died at the age of 70. Robin Ligus was jailed for life in 1996 for the murder of pensioner Robert Young, during a burglary in 1994. The former painter and decorator was moved to a psychiatric hospital in 2011 after a jury found he had also killed Trevor Bradley and Brian Coles in the same year.
BBC
Nikki Allan: Man to face trial over 1992 death of schoolgirl
A man accused of murdering a schoolgirl more than 30 years ago is due to go on trial in April. Seven-year-old Nikki Allan was found stabbed in a derelict building after going missing leaving her grandparents' flat in Sunderland in October 1992. David Boyd, 54, of Chesterton Court, Norton, near...
BBC
Pat Ward: Niall Cox admits to Clogher murder jury is told
A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a father-of-four in Clogher, County Tyrone, a jury has been told. The body of 30-year-old Pat Ward, who was originally from Sligo in the Republic of Ireland, was found in an alley at McCrea Park in February 2019. Niall Cox, 27,...
BBC
Headingley stabbing: Man jailed for life for murdering estranged wife
A man has been jailed for life for murdering his estranged wife in Leeds. Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi, 32, was found seriously injured at a property in Victoria Road, Headingley, on 5 September 2022. Satpreet Singh Gandhi, 37, killed his estranged wife with a single stab wound to the chest...
BBC
Teen 'stabbed Swindon man in row over drug money'
A teenage drug dealer allegedly fatally stabbed a man in a row over money, a court has heard. Treyvon Ejiogu, 18, is on trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of the murder of 33-year-old Lee Turner on 10 October 2021 in Swindon. Mr Ejiogu was one of three teenagers who...
A Man Discovered That His Wife of Two Weeks Was Actually a Man
Upon learning that he had married a guy without realizing it, a clergyman in Uganda was removed from his position as imam (the head of a mosque). Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, 27, has been fired as a cleric at the mosque after his newlywed wife was caught stealing a television from a neighbor. However, the unexpected discovery that the imam's wife, Swabullah Nabukeera, was actually a male rather than the crime itself, led to his suspension. Mutumba was distraught to learn that his wife was a man. The officials at the mosque nonetheless opted to suspend him in order to 'preserve the purity of their faith.' Mutumba and his young "wife" tied the knot in a religious ceremony based on Islamic customs. Both newlyweds can be seen beaming in photos shot at the celebration, featuring their loved ones. A friend of the imam informed reporters that the bride had deceived everyone who had met her with her voice and demeanor.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Man who murdered grandad and tried to saw his head off 'felt better when he killed things'
A man has been given a life sentence for brutally murdering his grandad. Benjamin Dunlop ,27, killed Ronald Dunlop, punched and stamped on him and tried to saw his head off. Dunlop told his mother days before he killed the 75-year-old how he "felt better when he killed things". Dunlop slaughtered his grandad the day after the pensioner's birthday. Dunlop lived with his grandad in Leicestershire after ending up in the pensioner's care having being kicked out of a hostel for vandalism and threatening to kill the manager's cat, Leicestershire Live reports.
First picture of man, 29, stabbed to death while ‘minding own business’
A man killed in a “brutal” stabbing while “minding his own business” in a south London park has been pictured for the first time. Kalabe Legesse, 29, was found suffering a stab injury on Strakers Road, near Peckham Rye Park and Common, on 30 December. Police and paramedics were called to the scene just before 8.30pm, but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.A post-mortem examination later revealed the cause of death to be a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart.Harriet Harman, MP for Camberwell and Peckham, shared pictures of a candlelit vigil for...
Postman jailed over death of girlfriend’s young son - OLD
A postman who killed his girlfriend’s 18-month-old son after a series of assaults has been jailed for nine years.Devout Christian Scott Coombe repeatedly injured Andrew Cawker before losing “control” and causing his death on July 22 2019.Coombe, 24, of Petts Wood, south-east London, had been “besotted” with the child’s mother, Tamika Beaton, but struggled to cope, the Old Bailey heard.Initially, the couple had wrongly blamed Andrew’s injuries on his father, Ben Cawker, and on the child’s “clumsy” nature.Coombe had even claimed he had raised concerns with his brother, who was a serving police officer.Last year Coombe admitted manslaughter and child...
Upworthy
Nerve-wracking CCTV video shows 9-year-old girl outsmarting a stalker who followed her home
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 26, 2021. It has since been updated. A chilling video from Russia captured how a 9-year-old girl managed to narrowly escape a "sex predator" with her quick thinking. The CCTV video, which has been praised by self-defense experts and netizens online, shows a sinister-looking man seemingly following a schoolgirl in Stupino, which is just over 60 miles away from Moscow. The man hangs back and watches the child as she appears to wait to get buzzed into an apartment building before swiftly following her through the front door before it closes. Fortunately, the girl seems to have sensed the danger and quickly figures out a way to outsmart the stalker.
hotnewhiphop.com
XXXTENTACION Murder Trial: New Incriminating Evidence Allegedly Found
Prosecutors say they are connecting live rounds found in the suspect’s home to the murder weapon. It’s been nearly five years since XXXTENTACION’s tragic murder. Ever since, authorities have been working tirelessly to solve the case. There were originally three arrest warrants out for alleged suspects. However,...
Delight as missing British girl, 13, reunited with her mother weeks after disappearing in Trinidad
Delika White Lezama, of Greenford, London , disappeared while on a visit with her mother and brother to the Caribbean on December 17.
BBC
Dorset police renew appeal to identify man found in Weymouth
Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who could not tell them who he is or where he is from. The man was found near the seafront in Weymouth, Dorset, on 28 September and speaks with an eastern European accent. He is about 50 years old,...
BBC
Woking: Man dies and four injured in serious crash
A man has died and four people have been injured following a serious crash in Woking. The crash happened on Brookwood Lye Road, just before 19:00 GMT on Sunday, Surrey Police said. The man who died, who was in his 30s, was a passenger. A four-year-old girl, two women in...
BBC
Former Team GB rower Tanya Brady died after horse bolted
A former Team GB rower and Army captain died after being thrown from her horse when it bolted, an inquest has heard. Tanya Brady died in Liss, Hampshire, last April after her horse was seen acting "erratically" and started running out of control at an estimated 35mph, the inquest heard.
Body cam footage reveals shocking moment police threaten to shoot unarmed L.A. rapper Feezy Lebron
Rapper Feezy Lebron has identified himself as the driver sitting in his vehicle in Los Angeles on December 31 on his cell phone when two deputies ordered him to exit and threatened to shoot.
BBC
Mark Cavendish's wife made seven-minute 999 call after 'knife raid'
A knife-wielding man in a balaclava asked the champion cyclist Mark Cavendish "do you want me to stab you?" during a robbery at his family home, a trial heard. Prosecutors have said as many as five men raided the house in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021. Two suspects on...
BBC
Twelve people left locked inside Manchester bogus goods shop
Three men have been arrested after 12 people including a young child were locked inside a shop during a police crackdown on fake goods in Manchester. They were left trapped inside the store on Moulton Street, Strangeways, as the shopkeepers ran off with the keys to try to escape. The...
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
BBC
Bournemouth man murdered in argument over e-scooter, jury told
A man was fatally stabbed by while acting as a peacemaker in an argument over an e-scooter, a court has heard. Thomas Roberts, 21, was stabbed twice in Old Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, in the early hours of 12 March 2022. The defendant, Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, parked the scooter which Mr Roberts'...
