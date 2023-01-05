Read full article on original website
John Muetzel, 73, of Gilbert, Arizona Formerly of Spencer
Funeral services for 73-year-old John Muetzel of Gilbert, Arizona, formerly of Spencer, will be Thursday, January 12th, at 10:30 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in...
Byron Thelen, 85, of Milford
Memorial Services for 85-year-old Byron Thelen of Milford will be Wednesday, January 11th at 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church in Okoboji. Visitation will be at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford on Tuesday, January 10th from 5 PM to 7 PM. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Milford is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly Egeland, 56, of Wallingford
Services for 56-year-old Beverly Egeland of Wallingford will be Wednesday, January 11th, at 10:30 a.m. at Henry-Olson Funeral Chapel in Estherville. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of the arrangements.
Weekly Health Update: GEM and Daisy Award Programs
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Healthcare professionals are often looked as heroes for the work they do for their patients and two programs at Spencer Hospital make it so staff members can be formally recognized. Candace Daniels oversees a program that rewards staff twice a year for “Going the Extra Mile”....
Tiger Swimmers Place 4th at Waterloo
Waterloo, IA (KICD) – The Spencer Swim team was at the West Wahawk Invitational in Waterloo on Saturday. Top finishers included Reid Tigges who placed 1st in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 22.17 and the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 49.09. The Tigers would...
One Person Injured in Clay County Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Road conditions are believed to have played a role in a single vehicle crash along Lost Island Lake on Friday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3300 mile of 340th Avenue around 1:15 where a...
Northwest Iowa Community College Seeking Nominations for Alumnus of the Year
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — Northwest Iowa Community College is seeking nominations for the 2023 Alumnus of the Year. The annual honor started 30 years ago. Nomination forms are available online at the college website. Organizers are looking for an individual that has done outstanding work in his or her industry, done exceptional volunteer work, or has obtained a notable achievement. The deadline is march 3rd. The award will be bestowed during one of this year’s commencement ceremonies.
Mainstreet Director Continues to Push Shopping Local
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The holiday season may be gone for another year, but the Director of Spencer Mainstreet is continuing to push shopping local after many downtown businesses struggled at the end of 2022. Nancy Naeve says shopping local in many cases can result getting what you are looking...
