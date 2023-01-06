Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Says Prince William & Kate Middleton's Romance Made Him Question Future With Ex Chelsy Davy
Prior to his romance with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry admitted that watching his brother, Prince William, fall in love with his wife, Kate Middleton, made him question his future with his then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare, the royal got candid about how his older sibling’s relationship made him question whether Davy, whom he dated for six years, could be his future wife, a sentiment he said came from the fun times the four shared together.“Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with...
Prince Harry finally breaks silence over rumour that James Hewitt is his real father
Prince Harry has finally addressed longstanding rumours that Major James Hewitt is his real father.It is just one of many explosive subjects the Duke of Sussex writes about in his new memoir ‘Spare’. The royals have never openly discussed the theory about Harry’s parentage, which developed after it was revealed Diana had a five year affair with Hewitt in the 1980s. ".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One cause of the rumour was Major Hewitt’s red...
King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security
Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
Kate Is ‘Appalled & Outraged’ At Harry’s Claim She ‘Shouted’ At Meghan In His Book—It’s ‘Hard to Forgive’
After some bombshell reveals of his feud with his brother William in his new book, many people are asking how is Kate responding to Harry’s Spare? The book named Spare launched on January 10, 2023, but many details of its contents were leaked a week prior. The book is described by its publisher, Penguin Random House, as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” The book will be the first insight into Prince Harry’s life since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties and...
Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family
Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
netflixjunkie.com
SWITCHING SIDES? Princess Eugenie Who Claimed To Be Close To Meghan Markle Shares Words of Gratitude For Kate Middleton
The Harry & Meghan docuseries indeed exposed the dynamics of a lot of relationships among the Royal Family. The six-part bombshell made it very clear that the Sussexes’ days of maintaining a healthy relationship with the Palace are limited. Nevertheless, it also showed which members of their own still stand tall with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One of them was Princess Eugenie, the younger cousin of Harry and William. However, others have been some recent development of hers with Kate Middleton as well.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will End Up With ‘Empty’ Lives ‘Built on a Foundation of Resentment’ Says Commentator
Meghan and Harry are establishing their brand and releasing projects under the Archewell umbrella. One commentator doesn't think the duke and duchess have longevity.
epicstream.com
Queen Camilla, King Charles Shock: Royal Couple Reportedly Have 'Toxic' Relationship, Almost Got Divorced
Queen Camilla and King Charles have been married for nearly two decades already. However, even if they appear happy most of the time, their marriage isn't as perfect as it seems. Queen Camilla And King Charles Close To Getting Divorce?. The king and queen consort had a moderate wedding compared...
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Signs of Tension in 2022 Christmas Card Photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language is analyzed in their 2022 Christmas card by an expert. The expert believes the couple shows some tension in the family photo.
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Meghan Markle’s baby carrier for Lilibet and Archie has tons of great reviews
It seems even royal kids get hand-me-downs. And when it comes to baby carriers, Meghan Markle’s regularly reached for Ergobaby products for both her son Archie, now 3, and daughter Lilibet, now 1. In Netflix’s buzzy “Harry & Meghan” docuseries — which is packed with never-before-seen family photos and videos of the Sussex kids — the former “Suits” star is seen cradling Lilibet in the brand’s Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier ($114, originally $180), which is designed for lumbar support. Perhaps she’s reusing one that used to belong to baby Archie, as she was spotted carrying him in the bestselling baby carrier on...
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice Debunk Meghan Markle’s Claim on Christmas Day
Find out how the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice, and other royals disproved a claim Meghan Markle made during the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix documentary.
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand
The reactions to Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries reveal the difference between social expectations in the U.S. and Britain.
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t Invited to King Charles’ Coronation They Could Try and Steal the Spotlight With Their Own Event
Here's how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could try and steal the headlines if they decide not to attend or don't even get an invite to King Charles III's coronation.
Camilla Parker Bowles Ditches Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Fashion Rule
Here's what the late Queen Elizabeth II always wore that you won't catch King Charles' wife Camilla, Queen Consort wearing.
Comments / 0