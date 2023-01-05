Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
13 Four Roses Bourbon Bottles, Ranked
Two mash bills. Five strains of proprietary yeast. From these 10 variations comes every expression of Four Roses, a bourbon that regularly appears on both "best bourbons" and "best deals" lists. Every Four Roses label includes a table of recipes used, matched in turn to four-letter codes that all start with O for the Four Roses Distillery where they were made, possibly due to the historical Old Prentice Distillery that serves as the company's headquarters.
Taste Test: This New Bourbon Is Aged With Vanilla-Infused Smoke—and It Works
Flavored whiskey is a category that is often maligned by “serious” whiskey drinkers, and while it’s true that taste is entirely subjective it’s also true that many of these bottles are just not very good. Then there’s whiskey with extra flavor, often due to a secondary cask finish. One of the most recent entries into this popular category is a bourbon that was finished in vanilla-smoked toasted barrels, which might just be the first time that sequence of words has been uttered in the whiskey world. The whiskey in question, Eighth Notch, comes from South Carolina producer Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey,...
How To Pair Bourbon With Your Kentucky Fried Chicken Order
Perhaps it was inevitable that the rising popularity of bourbon (with sales up by more than 50% since 1999, according to Ward III) would lead to some consideration about the foods that pair best with it. In fact, many digital media outlets have weighed in on that subject, sharing guides on how to pair all types of bourbon with food, with tips to generalize across cuisines. Pairings, it seems, aren't just for food and wine anymore.
It’s Now Illegal in NY to Sell Many Popular Laundry Detergents
According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York, but they're still on the shelf. The New York State Department of Conservation has officially established a legal limit on the amount of a potentially cancer-causing chemical that can be present in many popular cleaning, personal care and cosmetic products.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Popculture
New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers
AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
consumerqueen.com
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?
The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
The Time Traveler From 2714 Offers His Predictions For 2023!
It’s the end of the year as we know it, and, so far, we feel fine. The Time Traveler from 2714 is back on TikTok, and is back making predictions for the new year. And, despite his track record being dubious, it hasn’t stopped me, and many others, from being amused and intrigued by his b*llshit posts.
Your quarter could be worth $19,200 – the exact ‘mint mark’ detail to look for
A BICENTENNIAL quarter with a special 'mint mark' could be worth nearly $20,000. Max, who goes by the handle Silverpicker, covers the rare coin world for his over 20,000 followers on TikTok and his nearly 160,000 followers on YouTube. In a recent TikTok, he covered a 1976 S Silver bicentennial...
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
Popculture
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Popculture
Rice Recall: What to Know
Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
The Beat Up Motorcycle American Pickers Bought For Over $50,000
For as much as "American Pickers" is all about educating the masses on the tools and trinkets of yesteryear, the individuals behind it always have the economics of their unique profession in the back of their minds. After all, Antique Archaeology is a business, and if they're not turning a profit, then the fun of traveling around to pick is taken right away. Therefore, if they want to maximize profits (and supplement their personal collections now and again) they have to know what sells, what doesn't, and what could sell given a little bit of TLC.
The Harley Davidson Knucklehead American Pickers Bought For $20,000
Throughout time, humanity has proven particularly good at creating all kinds of stuff. Some of it is useful, some of it isn't, but no matter what, to at least one person, it's worth keeping around. However, as time goes on, some of these items are improved upon in some way, or they're rendered obsolete by an entirely different invention, resulting in them fading into obscurity. That's where the "American Pickers" team comes in. This group of experts loves the trinkets of yesteryear, and in many cases, they're willing to pay big money for them.
Woman Transforms Old Glass Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters
The glass planters really take houseplants to a new level.
Woman Transforms Dollar Store Mini-Crates Into Ultimate Kitchen Organizers
It’s both aesthetic and efficient
marthastewart.com
Should You Refrigerate Oranges, Lemons, Limes, Grapefruit, and Other Citrus?
A decorative bowl of oranges or a fruit display piled high with juicy grapefruits, pomelos, and tangerines looks fabulous, but is this aesthetically pleasing setup really how you should store these juicy fruits? We spoke to experts to find out the right way to store citrus for peak flavor and freshness.
Make a Tasty Instant Brew With the Best Keurig Coffee Maker
Everyone loves a good cup of joe in the morning, right? Whether you need just one cup to face the day or could instead use a few, a coffee machine that brews quickly and has a large capacity can end up being a blessing. With that being said, not all coffee machines are easy to use, and some just don’t offer the options you’ll need to achieve your perfect brew.
Martha Stewart's unusual technique for tenderizing meat is surprisingly perfect for Dry January
It's no secret that Martha Stewart knows a thing or two about martinis. The James Bond of DIY has her own formula for the "perfect" martini, and the menu at her Las Vegas restaurant includes the aptly titled Martha-tini. This Dry January, Stewart endeavored to join the scores of drinkers...
Comments / 7