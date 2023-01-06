ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Coast Journal

Dave Silverbrand Has Died

Long time local news personality Dave Silverbrand, beloved by many for his folksy demeanor and near constant presence on local airwaves over the span of decades, died of congestive heart failure Jan. 6. He was 76. Silverbrand, who spent more than 20 years as a television reporter for WGME-TV in...
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: 2022 Photos, Domestic Violence and Relief in Rio Dell

This week we're perusing Mark Larson's photo's of Humboldt in 2022. We're also looking at a tragic killing in Eureka and how it appears to fit a tragically familiar pattern of domestic violence. In the wake of the Jan. 1 aftershock, which hit Rio Dell even harder than the Dec. 20 quake in some respects, we're talking about what help is needed, how local organizations and everyday people are pitching in, and how it's impacting the town's small community of restaurants. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
RIO DELL, CA
North Coast Journal

Travis Low: 1952-2022

Travis Roger Low, a devoted family man, loving father, enthusiastic grandfather, weekend cowboy, small business owner, integral community member and loyal friend, passed away on Dec. 28, 2022. Travis was born in Scotia on Nov. 12, 1952, to Roger Low and Carolyn Comfort Low. He was the younger brother of...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Pelican Bay Blues

An opinion piece about her experiences at Pelican Bay prison in Del Norte County by Cecelia Holland who wrote the book My Brother’s Keeper II: Voices: Writing and Art by the Men of Pelican Bay:. The class meets in an old mess hall—bare concrete walls, metal tables bolted to...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
humboldtsports.com

Last-minute change of location announced for CR games

By Ray Hamill — Because of a power outage at College of the Redwoods, both of Saturday’s Corsairs basketball games will now take place at Cal Poly Humboldt instead. The CR teams are taking on Shasta College in their conference openers. Game times have also been pushed back...
ijpr.org

Mon 9 AM | North Coast quake expert describes what happened in Ferndale quake

It was just after 2:30 in the morning when the ground began shaking in Humboldt County, and it shook a lot on December 20th. The ShakeAlert system that lets people know an earthquake has begun notified people miles away from the quake's epicenter near Ferndale. The people notified included Lori Dengler, geophysicist and longtime professor from Cal Poly-Humboldt, who happened to be in Sacramento when the quake hit.
FERNDALE, CA
NBC Bay Area

M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

January 6, 2023 | Humboldt OES Recovery Update

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, in coordination with state and local partners, continues to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Emergency Operations...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kiem-tv.com

A Walk to End Human Trafficking in Humboldt County

Founded in 2015 the E. P.I (Empower. Protect. Invest.) organization works to combat human trafficking within Humboldt County. this Saturday they hosted their first of many walks to help fundraise this mission. ‘The Walk One Step at a Time to End Human Trafficking’ fundraiser took place at Carson Park. Come...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Stabbing Reported in Eureka

A little before 10:30 p.m., emergency dispatch received a call that a man had been stabbed in the leg at Mcdonald’s in the 1700 block of 4th Street in Eureka. A Eureka Police officer arrived and confirmed there was a victim in the drive-through at the restaurant. An ambulance and fire personnel were requested to respond.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Sliding Road Damages Fortuna Home, Wrecks Truck, and Leaves Neighborhood Stuck

A week ago yesterday, Paradise Drive on the far eastern edge of Fortuna, lost its road. About 28 people lost vehicle access to the outside world. According to Jodie Whiting who lives in the neighborhood, “Sunday night last week, my next-door neighbor noticed that the road had slid so he came back and started telling my sons. My son who lives next door called his boss…The boss came up to look–He was going to pick up the kid for work–and didn’t see where the road had slipped. The angle of the road and his hood didn’t allow him to see. And, he went over the bank.”
FORTUNA, CA

