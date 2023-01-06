Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Related
North Coast Journal
Dave Silverbrand Has Died
Long time local news personality Dave Silverbrand, beloved by many for his folksy demeanor and near constant presence on local airwaves over the span of decades, died of congestive heart failure Jan. 6. He was 76. Silverbrand, who spent more than 20 years as a television reporter for WGME-TV in...
North Coast Journal
NCJ Preview: 2022 Photos, Domestic Violence and Relief in Rio Dell
This week we're perusing Mark Larson's photo's of Humboldt in 2022. We're also looking at a tragic killing in Eureka and how it appears to fit a tragically familiar pattern of domestic violence. In the wake of the Jan. 1 aftershock, which hit Rio Dell even harder than the Dec. 20 quake in some respects, we're talking about what help is needed, how local organizations and everyday people are pitching in, and how it's impacting the town's small community of restaurants. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
North Coast Journal
Travis Low: 1952-2022
Travis Roger Low, a devoted family man, loving father, enthusiastic grandfather, weekend cowboy, small business owner, integral community member and loyal friend, passed away on Dec. 28, 2022. Travis was born in Scotia on Nov. 12, 1952, to Roger Low and Carolyn Comfort Low. He was the younger brother of...
kymkemp.com
Pelican Bay Blues
An opinion piece about her experiences at Pelican Bay prison in Del Norte County by Cecelia Holland who wrote the book My Brother’s Keeper II: Voices: Writing and Art by the Men of Pelican Bay:. The class meets in an old mess hall—bare concrete walls, metal tables bolted to...
Zoo in California That Comes Complete with Suspension Bridges Is So Unique
It would be so nice to spend an afternoon here.
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas Day
A California witness at Ferndale reported capturing two “strange lights” in a Christmas Day photograph at 5:32 p.m. on December 25, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 1:10 a.m.: Broadway Reopened] One Person Trapped and Unresponsive After Crash on Broadway at Vigo in Eureka
About 12:10 a.m., two vehicles collided on southbound Broadway near Vigo. Emergency personnel on scene speaking over the radio requested an ambulance “expedite” as there was a person trapped and unresponsive after the crash. At least one juvenile is injured and is being placed in an ambulance. Though...
North Coast Journal
McGuire Announces $3 Million in Earthquake Aid, Virtual Town Hall Meeting
The state of California has authorized $3 million in disaster relief aid for Humboldt County residents impacted by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake Dec. 20 and the Jan. 1 aftershock, North Coast state Sen. Mike McGuire announced this afternoon. According to a release from McGuire's office, the funds will "focus on...
humboldtsports.com
Last-minute change of location announced for CR games
By Ray Hamill — Because of a power outage at College of the Redwoods, both of Saturday’s Corsairs basketball games will now take place at Cal Poly Humboldt instead. The CR teams are taking on Shasta College in their conference openers. Game times have also been pushed back...
ijpr.org
Mon 9 AM | North Coast quake expert describes what happened in Ferndale quake
It was just after 2:30 in the morning when the ground began shaking in Humboldt County, and it shook a lot on December 20th. The ShakeAlert system that lets people know an earthquake has begun notified people miles away from the quake's epicenter near Ferndale. The people notified included Lori Dengler, geophysicist and longtime professor from Cal Poly-Humboldt, who happened to be in Sacramento when the quake hit.
Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman has not been identified publicly pending contact with her next of kin.
NBC Bay Area
M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka
A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Coos and Del Norte County
Our Classics & News service in Coos and Del Norte County is experiencing issues due to a faulty microwave link. We will restore service as soon as possible.
kymkemp.com
January 6, 2023 | Humboldt OES Recovery Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, in coordination with state and local partners, continues to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Emergency Operations...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Caltrans District 1 is posting photos of some of the many trees that have submitted to the forces of…
McKinleyville’s Redwood Community Pharmacy, smashed in the photo below, lets us know that they’re still able to get in to fill the prescriptions of people who really need them. Tree-filled McKinleyville is taking a lot of damage. Witness the following photo, sent in by reader Hillary Mosher, of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
The Power Outages Are Rolling In as the Next Phase of the Atmospheric River Strikes Humboldt
The winds are rising, and they’re gonna be with us for at least the next couple of days. The second wave of the great turn-of-the-year atmospheric river is upon us, and by all accounts it looks to be even more impactful than last week’s. (Though apparently the Bay Area is getting the worst of it.)
kymkemp.com
Flash Flood Watch for the Area of the August Complex in Parts of Trinity County and Mendocino County
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka at 10:55 a.m., “A flash flood watch has been issued for the August Complex in southern Trinity county and northeast Mendocino county from 4pm Saturday through 7am Sunday. This highlights the potential for Debris Flow in heavy rain and thunderstorms.”. The...
kiem-tv.com
A Walk to End Human Trafficking in Humboldt County
Founded in 2015 the E. P.I (Empower. Protect. Invest.) organization works to combat human trafficking within Humboldt County. this Saturday they hosted their first of many walks to help fundraise this mission. ‘The Walk One Step at a Time to End Human Trafficking’ fundraiser took place at Carson Park. Come...
kymkemp.com
Stabbing Reported in Eureka
A little before 10:30 p.m., emergency dispatch received a call that a man had been stabbed in the leg at Mcdonald’s in the 1700 block of 4th Street in Eureka. A Eureka Police officer arrived and confirmed there was a victim in the drive-through at the restaurant. An ambulance and fire personnel were requested to respond.
kymkemp.com
Sliding Road Damages Fortuna Home, Wrecks Truck, and Leaves Neighborhood Stuck
A week ago yesterday, Paradise Drive on the far eastern edge of Fortuna, lost its road. About 28 people lost vehicle access to the outside world. According to Jodie Whiting who lives in the neighborhood, “Sunday night last week, my next-door neighbor noticed that the road had slid so he came back and started telling my sons. My son who lives next door called his boss…The boss came up to look–He was going to pick up the kid for work–and didn’t see where the road had slipped. The angle of the road and his hood didn’t allow him to see. And, he went over the bank.”
Comments / 0