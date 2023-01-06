ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly

Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
HollywoodLife

Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud

Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Jen Shah’s husband pleads with judge for leniency in fraud sentencing

Jen Shah’s husband, Sharrieff Shah Sr., is pleading for a judge to show his wife leniency in her upcoming Jan. 6 sentencing for fraud. The 51-year-old told the judge that the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star — who is facing up to 14 years behind bars — has “genuine remorse” for her actions. “Jen has never been arrested or detained for any crime. My wife’s current legal predicament was caused by a confluence of events that came together at various points, which caused her to spiral out of control,” the letter in the documents obtained by Page Six read. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Narcity USA

Bravo Housewife Jen Shah Sentenced 6.5 Years For Fraud Scheme & 5 Years Of Supervised Release

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citycast member Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for leading a telemarketing scheme since 2012. The search for her arrest was caught on the network's cameras during the franchise's second season to air as the Department of Homeland Security and the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to Salt Lake City to apprehend her.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RadarOnline

Victims Of Jen Shah Write Emotional Letters To Judge Demanding ‘RHOSLC’ Star Serve Years In Prison

The victims of Jen Shah’s telemarketing scheme are demanding the reality star not be given a soft prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained declarations submitted by Shah’s alleged victims which prosecutors included as part of their plea that the Bravo star be sentenced to 10 years in prison. As we previously reported, Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to forfeit $6.5 million. The RHOSLC star was accused of playing a key role in a telemarketing scheme that preyed on elderly individuals. Shah believes she should only serve 3 years behind...
UTAH STATE
Popculture

Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis

Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
E! News

RHOSLC's Jen Shah Worries "Did I F--k My Kids Up?" With Legal Drama Prior to Sentencing

Watch: RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case. Amid all of Jen Shah's ongoing legal troubles, her biggest worry is for her family. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star got emotional over fears about how the wire fraud and money laundering charges against her are affecting her husband Sharrieff Shah and son Omar, 16, on the Jan. 4 episode of the hit Bravo series.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
New York Post

This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail

When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California.  US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
PALO ALTO, CA
Complex

Mastermind of College Admissions Scheme Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison

William “Rick” Singer, the architect of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scheme, will spend the next several years behind bars. According to CNN, the 62-year-old Florida resident was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Wednesday for his role in the years-long scandal, which exposed inequalities within the U.S. higher education system. The sentencing came nearly four years after Singer pleaded guilty to numerous charges in connection to the scheme, including racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jen Shah Sentencing: Reality Star Will Serve 78 Months In Prison

“The Real Housewives of Salt Like City” cast member previously plead guilty to her role in a telemarketing scheme in July. Celebrity legal cases have been coming in droves lately. Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez wrapped things up in court at the end of 2022. Now, Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial is beginning. Outside of the world of hip-hop, reality stars like Jen Shah are facing serious legal time too.
The New York Times

Bankman-Fried Is Set for Extradition to U.S.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, leaves the Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/The New York Times) Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency executive, is set to be flown back to the United States to face fraud charges in federal court after he told a judge in the Bahamas on Wednesday that he agreed to be extradited.

Comments / 0

Community Policy