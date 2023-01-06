ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near  North and Alice avenues. When they arrived, officers say […]
DINUBA, CA
KMPH.com

Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman shot in Merced, drove self to Merced PD, officers say

MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 21-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning in Merced, and was able to drive herself to the Merced Police Department for help. Officers say the shooting occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of “D” Street around 1:00 a.m.
MERCED, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Murder Suspect from July Shooting Death in Fresno

January 7, 2023 - Fresno Police Department reports the following. At 3:20 A.M. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, officers from the Central Policing District responded to the intersection of North Maroa Avenue and East Clinton Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation. As officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 41-year-old Dominique Bustamante, had suffered a single gunshot wound to his head. Dominique was pronounced deceased at the scene.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying 3 Female Suspects Wanted for Theft at the Fresno Fashion Fair Mall Victoria Secret Store

January 10, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported the following. On January 2, 2023, three Hispanic female suspects entered the Victoria Secret in the Fashion Fair Mall and concealed merchandise valued at $1,636.00 before leaving the store without paying for anything. The merchandise included perfumes and women’s underwear. These suspects were verbally aggressive towards employees who attempted to interact with them.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Merced Police Department Reports an Attempted Homicide Near Sunnyview Apartments as a Female was Struck by Gunfire

January 8, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports a 21-year-old female was injured by gunfire outside the Sunnyview Apartments on D St. On Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 1:00 AM, Merced Police Department officers investigated a shooting that occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of D Street. The victim was driving her vehicle on D Street when a grey or silver colored hatchback vehicle cut her off and blocked the roadway in front of her. The suspect leaned out the passenger window and fired several rounds that struck the victim and her vehicle.
MERCED, CA
thesungazette.com

Man shot, found dead in Tulare

On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD search for suspect involved in carjacking

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a carjacking Saturday morning in Fresno. Police say around 9:30 a.m. they responded to east Cornell Avenue near Blackstone Avenue regarding a vehicle theft. When they arrived, officials learned the victims who live at the residence started their car, left […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Teens, 17, arrested after traffic stop leads to guns, marijuana, cash

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two teenagers were taken into custody Saturday night after officers say they were caught driving with guns, money, and marijuana cartridges in southwest Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle and pulled it over just before midnight for vehicle code violations.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy