Family fight leads to homicide in Fresno County, deputies say
Deputies say there was some sort of a fight among family members, and they arrived to find the victim dead at the scene.
2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near North and Alice avenues. When they arrived, officers say […]
KMPH.com
Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
yourcentralvalley.com
Woman shot in Merced, drove self to Merced PD, officers say
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 21-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning in Merced, and was able to drive herself to the Merced Police Department for help. Officers say the shooting occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of “D” Street around 1:00 a.m.
2 people shot while asleep in Central Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after two people were shot while asleep in bed in Central Fresno.
goldrushcam.com
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Murder Suspect from July Shooting Death in Fresno
January 7, 2023 - Fresno Police Department reports the following. At 3:20 A.M. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, officers from the Central Policing District responded to the intersection of North Maroa Avenue and East Clinton Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation. As officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 41-year-old Dominique Bustamante, had suffered a single gunshot wound to his head. Dominique was pronounced deceased at the scene.
goldrushcam.com
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying 3 Female Suspects Wanted for Theft at the Fresno Fashion Fair Mall Victoria Secret Store
January 10, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported the following. On January 2, 2023, three Hispanic female suspects entered the Victoria Secret in the Fashion Fair Mall and concealed merchandise valued at $1,636.00 before leaving the store without paying for anything. The merchandise included perfumes and women’s underwear. These suspects were verbally aggressive towards employees who attempted to interact with them.
goldrushcam.com
Merced Police Department Reports an Attempted Homicide Near Sunnyview Apartments as a Female was Struck by Gunfire
January 8, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports a 21-year-old female was injured by gunfire outside the Sunnyview Apartments on D St. On Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 1:00 AM, Merced Police Department officers investigated a shooting that occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of D Street. The victim was driving her vehicle on D Street when a grey or silver colored hatchback vehicle cut her off and blocked the roadway in front of her. The suspect leaned out the passenger window and fired several rounds that struck the victim and her vehicle.
thesungazette.com
Man shot, found dead in Tulare
On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
Fresno PD search for suspect involved in carjacking
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a carjacking Saturday morning in Fresno. Police say around 9:30 a.m. they responded to east Cornell Avenue near Blackstone Avenue regarding a vehicle theft. When they arrived, officials learned the victims who live at the residence started their car, left […]
Man from out-of-town stabbed following fight in Southeast Fresno
One man is in the hospital after a stabbing from an apparent fight in southwest Fresno.
KMPH.com
Teens, 17, arrested after traffic stop leads to guns, marijuana, cash
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two teenagers were taken into custody Saturday night after officers say they were caught driving with guns, money, and marijuana cartridges in southwest Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle and pulled it over just before midnight for vehicle code violations.
goldrushcam.com
Wanted Parolee Arrested by Merced Gang Violence Suppression Unit with a Ghost Gun and Narcotics
January 8, 2023 – Merced – The Merced Police Department reported the following. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant in the 600 block of Trudy Way. They arrested a man wanted by California State Parole and he was found in possession of a ghost gun and narcotics.
Student hospitalized after fight on Fresno City College campus, officials say
A student has been hospitalized after Fresno City College officials say he was involved in a fight on campus.
California concealed carry holder shoots ax-wielding attacker on his property
California police say an armed property owner justifiably shot a man who threatened him with an ax in an incident that left the suspect with a non life-threatening wound.
Tulare County Deputies looking for missing at-risk Visalia man
33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon today in the area of Santa Fe and Tulare in Visalia wearing a grey hoodie and red bandana.
Missing 11-year-old Tulare County girl found safe
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says 11-year-old Masada Saleem has safely been found.
goldrushcam.com
Merced County Sheriff Issues An Evacuation Order For The Entire Town Of Planada
January 10, 2023 - The Merced County Sheriff's Office reports Sheriff Vern Warnke has issued an evacuation order for the entire town of Planada. At this time, our Deputies are going door to door to help residents evacuate. If you're in Planada and able to get to the Dollar General...
A woman has died following a house fire in Tulare County
A woman has died following a house fire in the city of Lindsay. Officials learned a person was possibly still inside but because of the size of the fire, crews were unable to go inside and search.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
