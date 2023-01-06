Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Dog survives 5 months in severe winter weather, finds forever home
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - During severe weather and below-freezing temperatures, it’s especially important that pet owners bring their animals inside. Sadly, during Alabama’s 2022 record cold, one was left behind. Thankfully, he survived the unbearable. Gator, Rachael Dunlap’s newest rescue dog, is a 5-year-old American Bulldog who now...
wtvy.com
Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral services have been finalized for a Montgomery woman who was killed in an industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. Services for Courtney Edwards, 34, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Taylor Road campus of Church...
WSFA
Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie looks to 2023 for his community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023. The Fountain City has some exciting events ahead for the new year, as it celebrates several successes from the year before. The opening of the town’s second Chick-fil-a location, for instance, on Fairview Avenue in September provided new jobs for 125 people.
Greenville Advocate
Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
Opelika-Auburn News
Nonprofit that helped rebuild Beauregard after 2019 tornado to build new homes in Opelika
To build three houses in one week may seem like a daunting task. But big challenges are the norm for the Chattahoochee Fuller Center. It’s the same team, after all, that rebuilt 20 new homes in Beauregard after the 2019 tornado. In October of this year, the group plans...
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
Two cousins charged with double murders along Alabama interstate
Two cousins have been charged with killing two people whose bodies were found a few miles apart along a stretch of Interstate in Alabama. Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Both men are from the Montgomery and Lowndes County area. They were arrested in Lowndes County.
wbrc.com
Selma man dies after ATV crash in Dallas County
DALLAS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Selma man lost his life after his ATV crashed at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday. Antonio Martin, 33, was riding on Roosevelt Avenue east of Selma when his Yamaha Raptor left the roadway, hit a fence and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the...
Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn
A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
wtvy.com
Coffee and Pike County D.A. to take supernumerary status
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Tom Anderson will no longer serve as Coffee and Pike County district attorney on an everyday basis when his current term ends next week. He will become a supernumerary prosecutor and will still pursue cases, on as needed basis. He won election to another term...
Alabama woman last seen on New Year’s Eve found dead Sunday
An Alabama woman who was reported missing on New Year’s Eve was found dead on Sunday. Selma police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of Patricia Effinger, 64 on Sunday in the Beloit area of Dallas County. The SPD and DCSO are both calling it a death investigation.
WSFA
Warming trend will give way to rain & storms Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A warming trend will take shape through Thursday before a line of rain and storms pushes across the state, allowing much colder air to push in for Friday and the weekend. Today will be beautiful with sunny skies once the morning pockets of dense fog get...
wvtm13.com
Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
Alabama man killed when van collides with truck and overturns
An Alabama man was killed Friday night whe the van in which he was riding struck a truck and overturned, Alabama troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of an Opelika, Alabama, man. Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, was fatally injured when the...
WSFA
‘Significant damage’ in Montgomery neighborhood after possible tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed, members of the city council and...
WSFA
Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas. Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center. “Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m...
wvtm13.com
Man dies after apparent assault at Limestone prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault. The Alabama Department of Corrections said 35-year-old Ariene Kimbrough was discovered deceased inside his cell Wednesday at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said...
elmoreautauganews.com
Alan Wayne Bone, 73, Booked into Autauga County Metro Jail for Arson after fire destroys home on Martin Drive Thursday
A Prattville man is charged with Arson after a trailer was destroyed on Martin Drive in Autauga County Thursday evening. Alan Wayne Bone, 73, was booked into the Autauga Metro Jail Thursday night where he remains under $60,000 bond. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. We are...
WSFA
2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles are in life-threatening condition after a shooting Thursday, Montgomery police have confirmed. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 1000 block of David Drive near Wares Ferry Road.
Alabama man killed when ATV strikes fence, overturns, state troopers said
An Alabama man was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Antonio Martin, 33, of Selma, was fatally injured when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV that he operated left the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. Martin wasn’t wearing...
