MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023. The Fountain City has some exciting events ahead for the new year, as it celebrates several successes from the year before. The opening of the town’s second Chick-fil-a location, for instance, on Fairview Avenue in September provided new jobs for 125 people.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO