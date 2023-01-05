Read full article on original website
This Hidden Montana Airbnb Is Pure Big Sky Country
Who wouldn't want to escape for a few days into Montana's wilderness and enjoy the beauty around us every day?. Anytime someone travels to Montana, folks opt for a VRBO or Airbnb instead of a hotel. People can find places closer to activities and destinations or cheaper for a large group. If you deep dive into Montana vacation rentals, some hidden gems will make your trip even better.
Is This The Most Unique Dinosaur Fossil From Montana Ever?
If you love dinosaurs, this fossil is one of the most unique and rarest discoveries the world has ever seen. Montana might be known for having cowboys, wildlife, and harsh winters, but one fact about Montana is we are also a hotbed when it comes to dinosaur fossils. All over Montana, especially Eastern Montana, incredible dinosaur fossils have been uncovered.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
Dirty Money And Lies. That’s How This Montana Mansion Was Built
Montana is known for some of the most beautiful homes. Some are bigger than one could ever imagine. Numerous bathrooms, movie theaters, multiple kitchens, and at least one game room are just a few of the "extras" in some of these homes. Where do people get the money to build such extravagant homes?
New Burger Joint Opening Soon In This Favorite Montana Town
What two things can you put together to create a dose of perfection? I know, Burgers and Montana. Montanans have an unconditional love for their state, but they also have an unconditional love for good food. Whether it is the cafe you grew up going to or a new spot with really great specials, Montanans love a good meal.
Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire
One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
Hardest Job in Montana? MDT Snowplow Drivers Get My Vote
The reasons why Montana snowplow drivers have one of the most difficult jobs in the state make up a very long list. Not only does it take a special kind of person to do that job well, there are other factors this year making it even harder. People love to...
Montana Speaker of the House Talks Property Tax Relief & More
The Governor is looking to deliver income and property tax relief. So is the GOP controlled Montana State Senate, and so is the GOP controlled State House. The question is, how do their specific proposals differ? How much relief would you receive in the form of rebates or rate cuts?
Montana Storm Alert: 40 MPH Wind and 12″ Mountain Snow Possible
Get ready for a slow commute and fresh round of shoveling, especially in southern Gallatin and Madison Counties. Driving with poor conditions might be a significant issue during commute times. Lots of mountain snow and very gusty winds are possible in the higher elevations with this storm. Gallatin and Madison...
Montana Senate Majority Leader: Time for Judicial Reform
The people of Montana elect a Governor, they elect 150 lawmakers to craft legislation, they testify on bills, sometimes they themselves get to vote on a referendum or initiative. But all that work can be thrown into the trashcan thanks to one judge with a personal, political agenda. So how...
When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?
Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Serial Killings?
For whatever reason, we seem to be obsessed with serial killers. Whether it's a Netflix series, a documentary, or a podcast, folks have long been intrigued with people that kill. There is something about learning about the background of the killer in question. Where did they grow up? How was...
Highlights: Speaker Elected, Montana’s Congressmen in Spotlight
Zinke delivers the final decisive vote. And Rosendale rejects a phone call from President Trump? McCarthy elected Speaker. Here's some of the Montana specific highlights. Late Friday night Montana time, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was elected Speaker of the House after 15 rounds of voting. Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT01), who represents the Western District, cast the final deciding vote naming McCarthy as Speaker. Meanwhile, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT02), who represents the Eastern District, continued to vote against the Republican leader.
Montana Man Takes Big Plunge and Immediately Regrets it
Have you ever thought about going ice fishing in Montana? Well, we highly recommend avoiding this problem. Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Montana. Some folks love skiing or snowboarding, while some like gathering their friends and fishing on a frozen lake. Ice fishing can...
Three Of The Best National Park Lodges Are In Montana
Even though it's January, it's never too early to book your spring or summer trips to some of the most iconic national parks in America. When it comes to national parks, Montana is an embarrassment of riches. We have Yellowstone, the oldest national park, and Glacier, one of the most scenic national parks. Both of these spots are in high demand by tourists every year to see what all the fuss is about, and we can't blame them.
Does Montana Need One Of This Popular Chain Stores?
One of the best parts about going on a road trip is stopping for a potty break, a leg stretch, and snacks at one of the many convenience stores or truck stop along the way. Here in Montana, we have hundreds of miles of highways and interstates, and they're dotted with several different places to stop for gas or a quick bite or drink. There are the chain locations such as Love's and Flying J's. Personally, I'm a fan of Town Pump, but that's me.
“Montana Talks” Live from the Capitol in Helena on Friday
Montana lawmakers were sworn into the legislature on Monday for the 2023 legislative session, and we'll be there with our LIVE show from the Montana capitol for Friday's "Montana Talks" statewide radio show with Aaron Flint. This Friday, our friends from the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association (MECA) are hosting their...
Montana Meth Dealer Is Finally Sentenced For His Crimes.
We are hearing more often about drugs in our state of Montana. Luckily, we are hearing about drug busts that hopefully lead to safer streets for our communities. Just recently a Livingston, MT man was sentenced on numerous charges, including drugs. 41-year-old Ryan King Steady was arrested in June of...
Have You Seen The “TowPlow” in Action in Montana? Genius…
You know about the snowplow...but have you seen "the towplow" in action in Montana?. Now that the snow has stopped bombarding the state for a few days after the pre-Christmas arctic plunge, I wanted to take some time to look back at a cool conversation I had with Montana Department of Transportation (DOT) Director Mack Long.
