The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Major food brands are adding sesame to items in ‘shortcut’ after FDA declares the seed a ‘major allergen’
Sesame has just been named the ninth major allergen in the U.S. by the FDA — but some companies have created a “workaround” that allows them to avoid removing sesame from their products. The tiny seeds can cause a big reaction in some people who are highly allergic, according to experts. Whether it’s sesame seeds on a bagel or sesame flour in baked goods, allergist and immunologist, Dr. Purvi Parikh shared with Fox News Digital that sesame as an ingredient can be life-threatening to some. “It’s in so many foods,” said New York-based Parikh. “It’s often a subtle allergen that many people may not realize, but it can...
The New York state pension fund overseer has asked Southwest Airlines to explain how it plans to prevent future operational catastrophes, like the one over the holiday season
Southwest canceled more than 16,700 flights between December 21 and 31 amid the busy holiday travel season.
Mercedes-Benz sells 2.05 million passenger cars in 2022
BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) delivered 2.05 million passenger cars in 2022, the company said on Tuesday, down 1% on the previous year as the carmaker felt the impact of COVID-19 measures and bottlenecks.
iPhone 15 enters trial production
The iPhone 15 line has reportedly entered the trial production phase. According to Economic Daily News, Apple’s next smartphone has begun “new machine trial production” over at the company’s Chinese production partner, Foxconn. This phase of the iPhone 15 production process is commonly known as new...
