ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Major food brands are adding sesame to items in ‘shortcut’ after FDA declares the seed a ‘major allergen’

Sesame has just been named the ninth major allergen in the U.S. by the FDA — but some companies have created a “workaround” that allows them to avoid removing sesame from their products. The tiny seeds can cause a big reaction in some people who are highly allergic, according to experts. Whether it’s sesame seeds on a bagel or sesame flour in baked goods, allergist and immunologist, Dr. Purvi Parikh shared with Fox News Digital that sesame as an ingredient can be life-threatening to some. “It’s in so many foods,” said New York-based Parikh. “It’s often a subtle allergen that many people may not realize, but it can...
TENNESSEE STATE
Reuters

Mercedes-Benz sells 2.05 million passenger cars in 2022

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) delivered 2.05 million passenger cars in 2022, the company said on Tuesday, down 1% on the previous year as the carmaker felt the impact of COVID-19 measures and bottlenecks.
Trusted Reviews

iPhone 15 enters trial production

The iPhone 15 line has reportedly entered the trial production phase. According to Economic Daily News, Apple’s next smartphone has begun “new machine trial production” over at the company’s Chinese production partner, Foxconn. This phase of the iPhone 15 production process is commonly known as new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy