ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Intruder killed after entering man's apartment angrily, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police found a man dead inside another man's apartment in downtown San Antonio. The San Antonio Police Department says that the shooting happened near the 300 block of Tulipan Walk around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the police, a man knocked on the door of an apartment...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
okcfox.com

Woman's car goes airborne after she swerves to miss dog in road

SAN ANTONIO – The decision to swerve her car to miss a dog in the road resulted in an accident that sent the 24-year-old driver and her baby to the hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the Southwest Side. A 24-year-old woman was driving down the 13800-block of Somerset Road when she jerked the steering wheel to the right to avoid a dog in the road. Her silver Kia Forte then veered off the road and over an elevated road drainage pipe. Her car went airborne and crashed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
okcfox.com

Rare animal seized by officials after found clinging to front door

SAN ANTONIO – City of San Antonio Animal Care Services seized an animal that is connected to illegal exotic animal trade. ACS found a Coati hanging onto a home’s front door frame in a Southside neighborhood near Miller’s Pond. The homeowners contacted ACS for assistance. Coatis are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy