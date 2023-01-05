ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rajah.com

Josh Alexander Vows To Show Different Side Of Himself At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023

Josh Alexander continues to make the media rounds to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, "The Walking Weapon" vowed to show a different side to himself in his match against Bully Ray at the first IMPACT Wrestling special premium event of 2023. Featured below...
rajah.com

Bully Ray Reveals The Moment He Knew He Wanted To Become A Wrestler

Ahead of his Impact World Championship opprotunity at Hard To Kill, Bully Ray spoke with Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter, and revealed the moment that he decided he wanted to be a wrestler. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview. “I was in the front row, Madison Square Garden, the...
rajah.com

Josh Alexander Reflects On The End Of The North In Impact Wrestling

During the latest recording of the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, current Impact World Champion Josh Alexander reflected on the Impact Wrestling departure of Ethan Page. Alexander also shared his thoughts on the end of he and Page's team, The North, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights. On the...
rajah.com

Mickie James Addresses Potential Women's Legends Showdown Against Gail Kim

Mickie James vs. Gail Kim. The "Hardcore Country" singer would always say, "Yes" if such a match were proposed. As IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 continues to draw closer, the women's wrestling legend has been making the media rounds to promote the pay-per-view event scheduled for Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
rajah.com

Ricky Starks Reveals His Favorite Matches Thus Far In AEW

Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on Rewind With Besa for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" spoke about his All Elite Wrestling debut against Cody Rhodes being his favorite match, as well as how he enjoyed his showdown against Darby Allin.
rajah.com

Bully Ray Reveals Who He Believes Is The Greatest Tag Team Of All Time

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a variety of topics such as which tag teams were his favorite to wrestle. “The Rock N’ Roll Express, The Midnight Express, The Road Warriors, The Hardy Boyz. I wish there were more teams to work with The Usos so they could get even better.”
rajah.com

Matt Hardy Says Mercedes Moné’s NJPW Debut Was A Big Deal

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) showing up at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and how that was a big deal as well as how he has so much respect for someone like Mercedes who is willing to leave WWE and go out and hustle on their own.
rajah.com

Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW Added To Peacock And The WWE Network

WWE recently announced that a new compilation called “Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. The WWE also announced that the new compilation, which features RAW's greatest moments such as WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold raising hell, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com

Tony Schiavone Talks The Moment He Knew It Was The Beginning Of The End For WCW

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as when he believes was the exact moment the beginning of the end of WCW began, which would eventually lead to the ultimate downfall of WCW as they went out of business in 2001 and was purchased by WWE.
rajah.com

Jim Ross Reflects On Getting Complaints Behind-The-Scenes In WWE About Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels was a handful in his prime. Jim Ross knows this well. During a recent installment of his "Grilling J.R." podcast, "Good Ole' J.R." reflected on getting complaints about "The Heartbreak Kid" behind-the-scenes in WWE while he served as the Vice President of Talent Relations for the company. Featured...
rajah.com

Spoilers From MLW's Recent Blood & Thunder TV Tapings

Major League Wrestling (MLW) recently held TV Tapings for their Blood & Thunder Event, which emanated from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show saw Billie Starkz battle Kayla Kassidy in Women's Division Singles action in the main event. Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Bloodline's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
rajah.com

Erick Rowan Says Baron Corbin Has The Dedication To Improve In Wrestling

Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as how Baron Corbin is the type of athlete who has the dedication to improve and to get better, while there are those who didn't have that same dedication in them.
rajah.com

Jim Cornette Talks About Vince McMahon's Return To WWE, Rumors Of Company Sale

What does Jim Cornette think of Vince McMahon returning to WWE?. The legendary pro wrestling personality spoke about this, as well as rumors of a potential WWE sale during a special episode of his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode. On his...
rajah.com

Paul Wight Says Mercedes Mone Would Fit In Well In AEW (Video)

How would Mercedes Mone fare in All Elite Wrestling?. Paul Wight feels she would fit in well. The former WWE Superstar known as Big Show spoke with TMZ Sports about the fellow former WWE performer known as Sasha Banks during a recent interview. While talking with the celebrity-gossip website, the...
rajah.com

Ric Flair Reveals Who He Feels Roman Reigns Should Have Match With At WrestleMania

Who should "The Tribal Chief" face-off against on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" later this year?. During a recent installment of Ric Flair's official podcast, To Be The Man, "The Nature Boy" spoke about who he feels Roman Reigns should face at WrestleMania. Featured below is an excerpt from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy