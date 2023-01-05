Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) showing up at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and how that was a big deal as well as how he has so much respect for someone like Mercedes who is willing to leave WWE and go out and hustle on their own.

