Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollarsAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Worst Reviewed Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Best Times To Drive In Atlanta And Tips For Avoiding Traffic JamsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
rajah.com
Josh Alexander Vows To Show Different Side Of Himself At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Josh Alexander continues to make the media rounds to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, "The Walking Weapon" vowed to show a different side to himself in his match against Bully Ray at the first IMPACT Wrestling special premium event of 2023. Featured below...
rajah.com
Bully Ray Reveals The Moment He Knew He Wanted To Become A Wrestler
Ahead of his Impact World Championship opprotunity at Hard To Kill, Bully Ray spoke with Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter, and revealed the moment that he decided he wanted to be a wrestler. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview. “I was in the front row, Madison Square Garden, the...
rajah.com
Josh Alexander Reflects On The End Of The North In Impact Wrestling
During the latest recording of the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, current Impact World Champion Josh Alexander reflected on the Impact Wrestling departure of Ethan Page. Alexander also shared his thoughts on the end of he and Page's team, The North, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights. On the...
rajah.com
Betting Odds Released For The Top Matches At IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill Event
IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill Event is set to take place on Friday, January 13th from inside Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia and is set to air live on IMPACT Plus, FITE TV, traditional PPV and YouTube for the Ultimate Insiders members. Betting odds for IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To...
rajah.com
Mickie James Addresses Potential Women's Legends Showdown Against Gail Kim
Mickie James vs. Gail Kim. The "Hardcore Country" singer would always say, "Yes" if such a match were proposed. As IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 continues to draw closer, the women's wrestling legend has been making the media rounds to promote the pay-per-view event scheduled for Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Reveals His Favorite Matches Thus Far In AEW
Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on Rewind With Besa for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" spoke about his All Elite Wrestling debut against Cody Rhodes being his favorite match, as well as how he enjoyed his showdown against Darby Allin.
rajah.com
Bully Ray Reveals Who He Believes Is The Greatest Tag Team Of All Time
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a variety of topics such as which tag teams were his favorite to wrestle. “The Rock N’ Roll Express, The Midnight Express, The Road Warriors, The Hardy Boyz. I wish there were more teams to work with The Usos so they could get even better.”
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Says Mercedes Moné’s NJPW Debut Was A Big Deal
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) showing up at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and how that was a big deal as well as how he has so much respect for someone like Mercedes who is willing to leave WWE and go out and hustle on their own.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Talks At Length About His Working Relationship With John Cena, Different Characters
Matt Hardy and John Cena have known each other for a long time. During a recent installment of his official podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the AEW star spoke at length about the working relationship he has with the WWE legend turned acting star. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Max Caster Includes Vince McMahon Reference In Freestyle Rap At AEW Battle Of The Belts V (Video)
For those who missed it, Max Caster included a reference to the buzz within the pro wrestling world regarding Vince McMahon's return to WWE during his ring entrance freestyle rap at AEW Battle of the Belts V. Caster teamed with Anthony Bowens for a match that saw the duo, collectively...
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE recently announced that a new compilation called “Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. The WWE also announced that the new compilation, which features RAW's greatest moments such as WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold raising hell, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Talks The Moment He Knew It Was The Beginning Of The End For WCW
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as when he believes was the exact moment the beginning of the end of WCW began, which would eventually lead to the ultimate downfall of WCW as they went out of business in 2001 and was purchased by WWE.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reflects On Getting Complaints Behind-The-Scenes In WWE About Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels was a handful in his prime. Jim Ross knows this well. During a recent installment of his "Grilling J.R." podcast, "Good Ole' J.R." reflected on getting complaints about "The Heartbreak Kid" behind-the-scenes in WWE while he served as the Vice President of Talent Relations for the company. Featured...
rajah.com
Spoilers From MLW's Recent Blood & Thunder TV Tapings
Major League Wrestling (MLW) recently held TV Tapings for their Blood & Thunder Event, which emanated from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show saw Billie Starkz battle Kayla Kassidy in Women's Division Singles action in the main event. Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Bloodline's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
rajah.com
Various News: All-Time Best WWE Raw Returns, Former AEW Champion Posts Latest Vlog (Video)
-- Former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has dropped her latest vlog. Check out the footage below, which showcases Rosa's recent trip to Mexico:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, a fresh edition of Top 10 has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel.
rajah.com
Erick Rowan Says Baron Corbin Has The Dedication To Improve In Wrestling
Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as how Baron Corbin is the type of athlete who has the dedication to improve and to get better, while there are those who didn't have that same dedication in them.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks About Vince McMahon's Return To WWE, Rumors Of Company Sale
What does Jim Cornette think of Vince McMahon returning to WWE?. The legendary pro wrestling personality spoke about this, as well as rumors of a potential WWE sale during a special episode of his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode. On his...
rajah.com
Paul Wight Says Mercedes Mone Would Fit In Well In AEW (Video)
How would Mercedes Mone fare in All Elite Wrestling?. Paul Wight feels she would fit in well. The former WWE Superstar known as Big Show spoke with TMZ Sports about the fellow former WWE performer known as Sasha Banks during a recent interview. While talking with the celebrity-gossip website, the...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Reveals Who He Feels Roman Reigns Should Have Match With At WrestleMania
Who should "The Tribal Chief" face-off against on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" later this year?. During a recent installment of Ric Flair's official podcast, To Be The Man, "The Nature Boy" spoke about who he feels Roman Reigns should face at WrestleMania. Featured below is an excerpt from...
Comments / 0