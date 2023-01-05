ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rajah.com

Teddy Long Shares His Thoughts On Ronda Rousey, Says She Doesn't Respect Wrestling Business

Does Teddy Long think Ronda Rousey cares about the pro wrestling business?. No he does not ... playa. The former SmackDown General Manager spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling personality spoke about Ronda Rousey...
rajah.com

Lee Johnson Talks His AEW Signing In February Of 2021

AEW Star Lee Johnson recently appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a number of topics such as his All Elite Wrestling signing in February 2021 following his match teaming with Cody Rhodes as well as what that moment felt like after going through so much. Lee Johnson said:
rajah.com

Eric Bischoff Predicts NXT Will Draw Stronger Ratings Than AEW By Mid-Summer 2023

Will WWE NXT out-draw AEW Dynamite in television ratings in 2023?. Eric Bischoff thinks they will. The former WWE, WCW and IMPACT Wrestling executive recently spoke on the Strictly Business podcast about how he thinks NXT will be drawing stronger ratings for their weekly show than AEW Dynamite by mid-summer of this year.
rajah.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon "Always Hated" Tag Team Wrestling

During the latest recording of his own Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recalled an issue with WWE Executive Chairman and majority owner Vince McMahon. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast where Nash touches on this topic with his thoughts. On McMahon's feelings towards tag...
rajah.com

Josh Alexander Reflects On 2021 AEW and Impact Crossover

Josh Alexander appeared on the latest episode of Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the reigning Impact World Champion reflected on the AEW and Impact crossover of 2021. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where "The Walking...
rajah.com

Jim Cornette Talks About Vince McMahon's Return To WWE, Rumors Of Company Sale

What does Jim Cornette think of Vince McMahon returning to WWE?. The legendary pro wrestling personality spoke about this, as well as rumors of a potential WWE sale during a special episode of his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode. On his...
rajah.com

Mickie James Addresses Potential Women's Legends Showdown Against Gail Kim

Mickie James vs. Gail Kim. The "Hardcore Country" singer would always say, "Yes" if such a match were proposed. As IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 continues to draw closer, the women's wrestling legend has been making the media rounds to promote the pay-per-view event scheduled for Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
rajah.com

Jim Ross Reflects On Getting Complaints Behind-The-Scenes In WWE About Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels was a handful in his prime. Jim Ross knows this well. During a recent installment of his "Grilling J.R." podcast, "Good Ole' J.R." reflected on getting complaints about "The Heartbreak Kid" behind-the-scenes in WWE while he served as the Vice President of Talent Relations for the company. Featured...
rajah.com

Ricky Starks Reveals His Favorite Matches Thus Far In AEW

Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on Rewind With Besa for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" spoke about his All Elite Wrestling debut against Cody Rhodes being his favorite match, as well as how he enjoyed his showdown against Darby Allin.
rajah.com

WWE NXT Level Up Highlights (1/6): Tank Ledger vs. Xyon Quinn, More (Video)

The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Edris Enofé and Malik Blade dazzle the WWE Universe with their innovative attack as they attempt to score...
rajah.com

Various News: Latest Celtic Warrior Workout, Next Hey! (EW) Guest

-- A fresh edition of the Celtic Warrior Workouts has surfaced on YouTube. Check out the footage below, featuring Damage CTRL leader Bayley:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling's own Saraya will be the guest on tomorrow’s episode of Hey! (EW), along with host RJ City:
rajah.com

Ricky Starks Recalls 2021 Neck Injury: "I Thought My Career Was Over"

All Elite Wrestling star Ricky Starks recently appeared as the guest on the Rewind With Besa podcast, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" recalled thinking that his career was over, following an injury in April of 2021. Featured below are the...
rajah.com

Manny Lemons Reflects On Recent AEW Dark: Elevation & WWE Raw Appearances

During his interview with PWMania.com, Manny Lemons disccused his recent WWE and AEW television appearances, which both happened on January 2nd. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where Manny touches on this topic with his thoughts. On his AEW Dark: Elevation and Monday Night Raw appearances:. “To be...
rajah.com

Various News: WWE Superstar Visits Graceland, New Kenny Omega T-Shirt

-- A One-Time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and current Smackdown Superstar recently visited Graceland. During WWE's stop in Memphis, Tennessee, Shotzi visited the home of "The King of Rock 'n' Roll". Check out the footage below, via the official YouTube channel of WWE:. -- In other news from the...
rajah.com

Teddy Long Thinks WWE Legend Might Retire This Year

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on "One on One" to talk about a variety of topics such as how WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio has been around the pro wrestling business a long time and Rey has certainly done a lot for the promotion, but he thinks that Mysterio has reached a certain age and point in his career that will see him retire from in-ring action sometime this year.
rajah.com

Grayson Waller Addresses Comparisons To John Cena

Grayson Waller recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston's "The Ten Count" for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE NXT Superstar spoke about the comparisons he receives to WWE legend and acting star John Cena. Featured below are some of the highlights...

