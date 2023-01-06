Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Top leaders in Ill. take oath of office Monday
Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot. New justice center will bring Perryville PD and Perry Co. Sheriff's Office under one roof. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State campuses, offices to reopen Tues. after water outage
Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot. New justice center will bring Perryville PD and Perry Co. Sheriff's Office under one roof. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the...
KFVS12
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
One person was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 20.8 involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car in Pemiscot County. Former handler reunited with K-9 in Scott County, Mo. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST. KFVS M-F 5-530p Recurring Syncbak Primary. Rust College...
KFVS12
Ky. State Police investigating stolen motorcycle
SALEM, Ky. (KFVS) - State police are investigating a motorcycle theft. According to a release from Kentucky State Police, they received a call from a Livingston County resident on December 27 reporting his motorcycle had been stolen. It was reportedly stolen from the area of Nelms Lane in Salem, Ky....
KFVS12
Mo. bill filed to provide free meals to students
Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot. New justice center will bring Perryville PD and Perry Co. Sheriff's Office under one roof. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the...
KFVS12
Groundbreaking held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center
County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo. justice center. Two people were injured in a crash involving a Jackson school bus. RAW VIDEO: Groundbreaking for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Jan....
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Marijuana Tax
Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center. A Missouri bill looks to provide free meals to students. Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo....
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police investigates gunshots fired at man in 500 block of South Elm
The Centralia Police Department is investigating shots fired from a car at a man in an alley off the 500 block of South Elm Street Sunday night. The two men initially exchanged words after the driver of the car from which the shots were allegedly fired had nearly struck the victim with his vehicle. The alleged victim yelled at the driver to slow down. The vehicle stopped, backed up, and approached the victim where the verbal exchange took place.
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
Indiana man dies in police custody, officers say
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Indiana died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
westkentuckystar.com
Elizabethtown man arrested for theft after returning to the store
An old law enforcement adage says that the perpetrator often returns to the scene of the crime. Metropolis Police recently responded to a theft call at the Speedy Mart. A clerk reported a man stole cigars there. Before police could arrive, the man reportedly left the store. Later, the clerk...
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. With...
wjpf.com
Two dead in homicide/suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Williamson County. Police responded to a report of an active shooter at Integrated Health in Carterville Friday morning, just before 9 a.m. When police arrived on scene they located 32 year old Michelle Aumiller of Harrisburg with...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.
wrul.com
Wease Arrested On White County Warrant
A Carmi woman is currently being held in the White County Jail after she was arrested on a White County warrant Saturday just before noon. Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Carmi Police Department went to James Ave in reference to a warrant check. The officers made contact with 40 year old Mary Ann Wease and explained that she had an active warrant for her arrest for Failure to Appear. Deputy Brown also explained to Wease that bond will $5,000/$500 cash along with the FTA fee of $75 and a $20 booking fee. Wease was then placed into custody and booked in the White County Jail.
KFVS12
Carbondale leaders considering change to ordinance regarding protestors
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders in Carbondale are considering a change they say would protect people walking in and out of abortion clinics. The city council will discuss amending the ordinance regarding disorderly conduct during Tuesday night’s meeting, January 10. If passed, an update to the ordinance would add...
KFVS12
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Salvation Army giving away clothes
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army held a clothing giveaway Monday. The Wal Mart in Jackson donated the clothes to the Salvation Army. The organization is giving away clothes for free each day until the clothes are gone. The giveaway is for anyone who comes.
kbsi23.com
1 injured after semi turns on side in ditch near Benton, MO
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A semi tuned on its side into a ditch off Interstate 55 just before the Benton exit headed south. It happened at the 82.4 mile marker two miles north of Benton. Jerry L. Oliver 66, of Houston, Texas was driving a 2022 Freightline Cascadia when...
Comments / 0