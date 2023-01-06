ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carterville, IL

KFVS12

Top leaders in Ill. take oath of office Monday

Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus

One person was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 20.8 involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car in Pemiscot County.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Ky. State Police investigating stolen motorcycle

SALEM, Ky. (KFVS) - State police are investigating a motorcycle theft. According to a release from Kentucky State Police, they received a call from a Livingston County resident on December 27 reporting his motorcycle had been stolen. It was reportedly stolen from the area of Nelms Lane in Salem, Ky....
SALEM, KY
KFVS12

Mo. bill filed to provide free meals to students

Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Groundbreaking held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center

County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo. justice center. Two people were injured in a crash involving a Jackson school bus.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Marijuana Tax

Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center. A Missouri bill looks to provide free meals to students.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023

A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police investigates gunshots fired at man in 500 block of South Elm

The Centralia Police Department is investigating shots fired from a car at a man in an alley off the 500 block of South Elm Street Sunday night. The two men initially exchanged words after the driver of the car from which the shots were allegedly fired had nearly struck the victim with his vehicle. The alleged victim yelled at the driver to slow down. The vehicle stopped, backed up, and approached the victim where the verbal exchange took place.
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
FOX59

Indiana man dies in police custody, officers say

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Indiana died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Elizabethtown man arrested for theft after returning to the store

An old law enforcement adage says that the perpetrator often returns to the scene of the crime. Metropolis Police recently responded to a theft call at the Speedy Mart. A clerk reported a man stole cigars there. Before police could arrive, the man reportedly left the store. Later, the clerk...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
KFVS12

Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week.
CARTERVILLE, IL
wjpf.com

Two dead in homicide/suicide in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Williamson County. Police responded to a report of an active shooter at Integrated Health in Carterville Friday morning, just before 9 a.m. When police arrived on scene they located 32 year old Michelle Aumiller of Harrisburg with...
CARTERVILLE, IL
wrul.com

Wease Arrested On White County Warrant

A Carmi woman is currently being held in the White County Jail after she was arrested on a White County warrant Saturday just before noon. Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Carmi Police Department went to James Ave in reference to a warrant check. The officers made contact with 40 year old Mary Ann Wease and explained that she had an active warrant for her arrest for Failure to Appear. Deputy Brown also explained to Wease that bond will $5,000/$500 cash along with the FTA fee of $75 and a $20 booking fee. Wease was then placed into custody and booked in the White County Jail.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale leaders considering change to ordinance regarding protestors

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders in Carbondale are considering a change they say would protect people walking in and out of abortion clinics. The city council will discuss amending the ordinance regarding disorderly conduct during Tuesday night’s meeting, January 10. If passed, an update to the ordinance would add...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County

The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau Salvation Army giving away clothes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army held a clothing giveaway Monday. The Wal Mart in Jackson donated the clothes to the Salvation Army. The organization is giving away clothes for free each day until the clothes are gone. The giveaway is for anyone who comes.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

1 injured after semi turns on side in ditch near Benton, MO

BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A semi tuned on its side into a ditch off Interstate 55 just before the Benton exit headed south. It happened at the 82.4 mile marker two miles north of Benton. Jerry L. Oliver 66, of Houston, Texas was driving a 2022 Freightline Cascadia when...
BENTON, MO

