Hillsborough County, FL

usf.edu

HART's board is using an outside study to highlight its organizational shortcomings

The board of the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority is evaluating a review of its organizational issues from an outside consultant group, which indicated problems including transparency, resistance to change, and a lack of effective leadership. The review was completed in September 2021 by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA),...
usf.edu

Amid an EMT shortage, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay offers incentives to new recruits

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, along with much of the nation, is dealing with a shortage of emergency medical technicians. The organization recently launched an apprenticeship program that offers incentives to new recruits. As part of the program, students attend EMT certification courses taught by Ultimate Medical Academy. While...
