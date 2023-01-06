Read full article on original website
Hernando County moves to protect Weeki Wachee Springs with 'septic to sewer' project
Hernando County is embarking on a massive “septic to sewer” project. It will help the county meet the standards set by Florida’s 2016 The Springs and Aquifer Protection Act, which must be met within 20 years. That requires the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to gauge the...
HART's board is using an outside study to highlight its organizational shortcomings
The board of the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority is evaluating a review of its organizational issues from an outside consultant group, which indicated problems including transparency, resistance to change, and a lack of effective leadership. The review was completed in September 2021 by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA),...
Amid an EMT shortage, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay offers incentives to new recruits
The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, along with much of the nation, is dealing with a shortage of emergency medical technicians. The organization recently launched an apprenticeship program that offers incentives to new recruits. As part of the program, students attend EMT certification courses taught by Ultimate Medical Academy. While...
USF community celebrates MLK through a week of service projects, lectures and other activities
Gratitude for the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is being felt across Tampa Bay through a variety of service projects, panel discussions and a commemorative brunch hosted by the Office of Multicultural Affairs. USF students will kick off MLK Commemorative Week by volunteering at 15 locations, including...
