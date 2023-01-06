ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio governor signs bill creating office to watch for potential federal government overreach

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed a law January 3, 2023, that contains a provision establishing a Tenth Amendment Center in the Ohio Solicitor General's Office. According to the bill's text, "The center shall actively monitor federal executive orders, federal statutes, and federal regulations for potential abuse or overreach, including assertion of power inconsistent with the United States Constitution."
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

New Law Declares Natural Gas as “Green Energy”, Allowing for More Drilling

Late Friday night, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine cleared his desk — signing into law two controversial bills. One makes changes in the way Ohioans will vote going forward. Most notably, it requires voters casting a ballot in-person to present a photo ID. The other law orders state agencies to award drilling licenses for state-owned lands and designates natural gas as "green energy."
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine signs bills for voter photo ID and “green energy” natural gas drilling on state lands

OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Legislation Vetoed That Would Have Banned Columbus Vape Ban

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed legislation Thursday that would've preempted local bans on flavored tobacco. He's been telegraphing the move for weeks and spoke about the decision flanked by health officials at the Statehouse. "This measure is not — is not in the public interest," DeWine said of...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law

COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as "idiot," "deaf and dumb," "mentally retarded," "lunatics," "mental defective," "crippled child/children," "derangement" and "handicapped."
OHIO STATE
Courthouse News Service

Ohio sued over election law passed ‘in the dark of night’

CLEVELAND (CN) — The Ohio Legislature abused its lame duck session and eschewed public input to radically transform a special elections scheduling law into a complete overhaul of the state's voting process, according to a lawsuit filed late Friday night by several nonprofit organizations and labor unions. Despite being...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Changes, including photo ID, come to Ohio’s voting system

(The Center Squares) – Ohio's new law requiring voters to show a photo ID at the polls is already being challenged in court. Gov. Mike DeWine, when signing the bill into law, said the General Assembly did not include more restrictive measures and he does not expect more voting changes in the next four years. "Elections integrity is a significant concern to Americans on both sides of the aisle across...
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Knox County Prosecutor sets Ohio law precedent in sex-offender case

MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a three-year, nine-month sentence in a Knox County case that set precedent for sex offender registration violations. Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville argued the case State vs. Ashcraft, noting repeat violators of Ohio's sex offender registration laws are subject to a sentence for the violation itself and an additional three-year sentence for the repeat violation.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Law firm for Democrats files suit against Ohio election law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Democratic law firm has filed suit against Ohio's new election law, claiming on behalf of groups representing military veterans, teachers, retirees and the homeless that it "imposes needless and discriminatory burdens" on the right to vote. Elias Law Group brought the suit in federal court in Cleveland on Friday, the same day […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine signs billion-dollar spending bill, lays out 2023 priorities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed several bills on Friday before the inauguration for his second term. House Bill 45   This bill allocates nearly $6 billion dollars in state and American Rescue Plan funds. DeWine said the bill "will overwhelmingly benefit Ohioans of all walks of life." Among other investments, the […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio GOP picks new chairman, censures Republicans who teamed with Democrats to pick speaker: Capitol Letter

Party time: Alex Triantafilou is the new chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, following a Friday vote by the state GOP's central committee in suburban Columbus. As Andrew Tobias writes, Triantafilou, a former judge and longtime chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party, defeated several other opponents, including Summit County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Williams.
OHIO STATE
Axios

Bibb prevails on marijuana legislation

Mayor Justin Bibb has a new policy victory to celebrate. Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to empower cities and county prosecutors to expunge low-level marijuana convictions. The legislation, an amendment to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, was the result of lobbying efforts by Bibb and...
CLEVELAND, OH
wyso.org

DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit

Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one...
OHIO STATE
medinacountylife.com

Governor DeWine Announces Third Round of Wellness Funding for Ohio First Responders

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 13 local first responder agencies will receive a total of nearly $1.7 million to help support the wellness needs of law enforcement officers, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs). The grants represent the third round of the new...
OHIO STATE

