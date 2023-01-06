Read full article on original website
Person explains why it's important to accept and normalize that people work for money
Passion vs. money is an internal conflict that everyone experiences at some point in their lives. Employers have the habit of shaming employees who ask for more money. They are often shamed for being motivated by money. While employees are often motivated by many other factors, let's not pretend like money isn't a factor. One Twitter user explained why we must accept and normalize the fact that people work for money, even if it's the sole motivation for work.
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
Grandma has already bought presents for next Christmas and everyone is loving it
We have just started the new year and the preparations for next Christmas feel too far into the future. However, if you have a large family Tina Quarrell and love organization, it is never too early to start Christmas shopping. Quarrel is clearly not a fan of last-minute shopping, as she posted a photo of her pre-wrapped gifts on the 'The magical holidays of Christmas' Facebook page on New Year's Eve, per Tyla. It's not only Christmas she's planning for; she's also purchased a 'couple of Easter decorations and chocolate bars.'
Kind stranger on train helps elderly Parkinson’s patient read newspaper by holding it still for him
A heartwarming video of the incident shows the stranger patiently holding the newspaper still for the senior.
The story behind this viral picture of an owner cradling his dog in the water is beautiful
Dogs are considered the most beloved animals when it comes to pets and has certainly earned the tag of being "man's best friend." They often go to great lengths to protect the ones they love and are also very handy when it comes to aiding people with ailments and disabilities. They spend their whole life attached to their loved ones and losing a pet is truly heartbreaking. Schoep, the arthritic dog went viral online after being photographed gently floating on Lake Superior in his owner's arms. He died in 2013 after having a happy and long life, reports TODAY. He was certainly loved to the very end as the pictures prove.
Single gay man who always dreamed of being a dad adopts 1-year-old girl from hospital
Argentina has made great strides toward marriage equality and abortion, among other things, which paved way for Fracchia's adoption of Mia.
A college student created an app that can tell if someone cheated on their paper using AI
Type the words “college student” and “ChatGPT” into Google and you’ll probably find multiple horror stories of robot-written book reports and the inevitable downfall of academia. However, one college student has built a tool specifically designed to sniff out text written by AI, giving teachers a small sense of relief. Edward Tian, a 22-year-old senior at Princeton University, spent his winter break diligently working on GPTZero—an app that (perhaps ironically) incorporates the same technologies used in ChatGPT to “quickly and efficiently” detect AI in any block of text. The fact that Tian is studying computer science and journalism seems oh-so fitting. The process behind GPTZero is fairly simple. Users can copy and paste a piece of text into the app and it will scan the text to provide a score based on two basic metrics—perplexity and burstiness.
Girl looking for a date decided to be her own wingman and it worked out brilliantly
Her unique approach to finding romance is earning her huge praise.
Woman shares 'ball in the box' analogy that perfectly describes grief and helps you cope with it
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Losing a loved one can be incredibly painful. Every waking moment feels like you're being engulfed by grief. You feel such a weight on your heart that you feel it constrict your breathing. Truth be told, you can choose your words and rearrange them as much you like, but it's incredibly hard to describe what it feels like to lose a loved one. To cope with the grief, it's important to come to terms with the various stages of grief, before eventually finding solace. Twitter user Lauren Herschel used an analogy that she learned from her psychiatrist and it just feels right. Countless Twitter users could relate to what Herschel had shared and recounted their own personal losses and how they hoped to find solace.
TikTok creator’s food reviews flood struggling small businesses with customers
Social media is a powerful tool that can be used for good or bad. TikTok user Keith Lee chooses to use his platform for good by helping others, and boy does it work well for those who seem to need it most. Lee is a self-proclaimed food critic who has amassed more than 8 million followers and nearly 300 million likes on TikTok with his food reviews.His no-nonsense deadpan take on foods and his extremely strict rating scale is what makes his reviews so trustworthy to his large following. Lee doesn't announce himself as an influencer or food critic...
Train runs on leftover ramen broth after ditching conventional fuel
The most delicious daily commute in the world.
