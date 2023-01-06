Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Kind stranger on train helps elderly Parkinson’s patient read newspaper by holding it still for him
It's rare when people show kindness to strangers. It is therefore all the more heartwarming when we see people do something nice for someone they don't know without expecting anything in return. This video of a stranger's kindness documents one such incident. The clip, originally shared by TikTok user @rosiemegangill, shows an elderly man on a train struggling to hold his newspaper still and a woman sitting across from him holding it steady for the senior. She even flips the page when he is done reading that page in the incident that reportedly took place on a London train. The video soon went viral with over 3.1 million views and 311k likes. "Faith in humanity restored," the post caption reads.
Barbara Walters' Daughter Put $3.4 Million Florida Waterfront Condo On The Market After Journalist's Dementia Diagnosis
The late iconic journalist Barbara Walters purchased a Florida waterfront condo in 2014 but her daughter, Jaqueline Dena Guber, listed the $3.4 million pad shortly after her mother transferred ownership of the estate following her dementia diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. Walters, who passed away on December 30 at age 93, adopted Guber, 54, in 1968. Throughout her legendary career, the journalist interviewed dozens of influential figures in pop culture and the political atmosphere before she announced her retirement. The same year, Walters purchased the $3.4 million Florida condo. Following her dementia diagnosis in April 2016, she transferred ownership of the...
Edith Eger was forced to dance for The Angel of Death, Dr. Joseph Mengele, which possibly saved her life.
Edith Eger is a 93 years old holocaust survivor and is now a clinical-based psychologist living in La Jolla, California. Edith was born September 29, 1927, in Kosice, Slovakia, to Hungarian Jewish parents.
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
An 18-year-old who thought he had pulled a muscle at the gym actually had cancer
Working outPhoto byBoxed Water Is BetteronUnsplash. Two days after working out, Tomas Evans, age 18, from the United Kingdom felt a painful lump on his shoulder that was the size of a fist.
Teen stunned after ‘pulled muscle’ turns out to be rare blood cancer
An 18-year-old who thought his shoulder pain was caused by a pulled muscle was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.Tomas Evans, an electrical installation student from Wales, found a fist-sized lump under his collarbone two days after going to the gym.“I thought that lump was just a gym injury,” Evans said in an interview. “I went to the gym and two days later woke up with a big lump on my shoulder and it was causing me really bad pain.”Evans visited the doctor, thinking that he’d pulled a muscle badly, according to mother Rachael Tudor, writing on a GoFundMe page....
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
They even went head to give recommendations of their favorites on the menu as he sat down for a meal.
msn.com
Spanish influencer Elena Huelva dies age 20 after sending final message to fans who followed her cancer treatment
Slide 1 of 6: TikToker Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa just broke up after months of dating. Cyrus is a TikTok star with over eight million followers and almost 300 million likes. She's also popular on YouTube and Instagram, and makes content in various genres. The popular influencer JoJo Siwa and her now ex-girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, recently announced that they had broken up after three months of dating. The two first said they were dating back in September.Siwa appeared to announce the breakup in the video — a montage of their time on a seven-day Royal Carribean cruise — when she said, "This is my 'I'm sorry for breaking up with you' present'" to Cyrus in what appeared to be an arcade, in one of the clips. Cyrus confirmed the breakup in a comment on the video, which was posted Saturday. @averycyrus Best trip EVER thanks to @Royal Caribbean 💞💞#royalpartner #comeseek #wonderoftheseas ♬ FEEL THE GROOVE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz "We decided that we are better off as friends!" Cyrus wrote in response to a comment asking why they decided to separate. "We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"But days later, Siwa appeared to speak out negatively about the relationship. She said in a video posted to her mother's Instagram on Monday that she had been used "for views and for clout." "For views and for clout, and I got tricked into being told that I was loved, and I got f---ing played!"Siwa also posted a TikTok on Tuesday that appeared to be about her ex, suggesting Cyrus told one of Siwa's best friends that she was excited to date her because it would grow her career.Meanwhile, Cyrus told People that she thought the relationship ended on "great terms" and was "still very hurt" that JoJo ended it with her. She said she was "saddened and confused by the situation."Although many people know Siwa through her television appearances and viral internet fame, Cyrus is also a massively popular influencer, with over eight million followers and almost 300 million likes on TikTok. Here are five fast facts about her.
Devastating milestone in missing Maya Millete case as her sister reveals eerie details about their last conversation
MAYA Millete's sister has spoken out two years after her sibling's disappearance to reveal a chilling detail about their final conversation. The 39-year-old mother of three young children vanished in early January 2021 from her home in Chula Vista, California. As The U.S. Sun previously reported, Maya was officially reported...
Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs
A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
Man given a year to live now cancer-free after immunotherapy trial
A man given a year to live after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer is now disease-free thanks to a UK trial of a personalised drug regime. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the remarkable results of the immunotherapy trial run by the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester.
Upworthy
Grandpa builds grandson with autism an enchanting 'safety bed' to help him sleep well
A doting and incredibly skilled grandpa is making sure his grandchild sleeps well at night. He set up a special bedroom for his grandson—who has autism—according to a viral post on Reddit. u/libertyordeaaathh shared a video on the platform giving viewers a tour of his cool creation. "Some kids with autism and other conditions need a safety bed to keep them safe and contained," he wrote. Keeping this in mind, he created a small yet magical space that featured a "Winnie the Pooh" theme.
NOLA.com
Here's what disease does to brain, signs to look for: Alzheimer's Q&A
German neurologist Dr. Alois Alzheimer first identified this neurological disorder in 1906 while studying the pathology of a woman he had treated for an unusual mental illness. While examining her brain after her death, Alzheimer noticed marked changes in the brain tissue and found many abnormal clumps (amyloid plaques) and...
This woman's nose could be the key to spotting Parkinson's early.
This article originally appeared on 12.19.17A woman's incredible nose might help scientists detect Parkinson's earlier than ever.Joy Milne says she was living in Perth, Scotland, with her husband Les, when she noticed that he smelled different. Milne would later describe to the BBC as a kind of heavy, musky smell. The change was subtle, but it was there none-the-less. Milne says that at the time, she nagged Les a bit about missing showers, but didn't think much more of it. Six years later, Les was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a neurodegenerative disease that attacks brain cells, causing tremors and other mobility issues. In the United States, about one million Americans live with the disease. There are therapies that can help with the symptoms, but no cure.
Upworthy
These elderly women learning ballet proves that age is nothing but a number
If you think ballet is only for young people and kids, then you are wrong. Ballet is becoming popular among senior citizens like never before. There have been several classes organized just for people above 60 years and their dance moves seem just as perfect as done by any young person. When a professional ballerina Vanessa Woods injured her leg and could not dance until she healed, she decided to start classes for people with "different levels of physical ability." She also changed some ballet steps to make sure that someone sitting can also do it. Moreover, other places like the Royal Academy of Dance in the United Kingdom have also started classes for senior dancers and they are called Senior Swans. Also, the Scottish Ballet's Regenerate Group began a production called Swan for seniors performing the piece, according to Grisworld.
The story behind this viral picture of an owner cradling his dog in the water is beautiful
Dogs are considered the most beloved animals when it comes to pets and has certainly earned the tag of being "man's best friend." They often go to great lengths to protect the ones they love and are also very handy when it comes to aiding people with ailments and disabilities. They spend their whole life attached to their loved ones and losing a pet is truly heartbreaking. Schoep, the arthritic dog went viral online after being photographed gently floating on Lake Superior in his owner's arms. He died in 2013 after having a happy and long life, reports TODAY. He was certainly loved to the very end as the pictures prove.
neurologylive.com
Links Identified Between Depression and Postural Instability in Early-Stage Parkinson Disease
Data from a cohort of nearly 100 patients with Parkinson disease suggest there are shared nondopaminergic pathogenic mechanisms between depression and postural instability symptoms of the disease. Recently published findings from a study of patients with early-stage Parkinson disease (PD) unexposed to antiparkinsonian drugs showed an association between depression and...
Upworthy
Grandma has already bought presents for next Christmas and everyone is loving it
We have just started the new year and the preparations for next Christmas feel too far into the future. However, if you have a large family Tina Quarrell and love organization, it is never too early to start Christmas shopping. Quarrel is clearly not a fan of last-minute shopping, as she posted a photo of her pre-wrapped gifts on the 'The magical holidays of Christmas' Facebook page on New Year's Eve, per Tyla. It's not only Christmas she's planning for; she's also purchased a 'couple of Easter decorations and chocolate bars.'
Boy, 8, Diagnosed With Deadly Brain Tumor a Week After Getting Eye Squint
"The MRI showed a clear 'egg shape' in the brain," mom Leisje Love told Newsweek
Comments / 3