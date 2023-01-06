Slide 1 of 6: TikToker Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa just broke up after months of dating. Cyrus is a TikTok star with over eight million followers and almost 300 million likes. She's also popular on YouTube and Instagram, and makes content in various genres. The popular influencer JoJo Siwa and her now ex-girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, recently announced that they had broken up after three months of dating. The two first said they were dating back in September.Siwa appeared to announce the breakup in the video — a montage of their time on a seven-day Royal Carribean cruise — when she said, "This is my 'I'm sorry for breaking up with you' present'" to Cyrus in what appeared to be an arcade, in one of the clips. Cyrus confirmed the breakup in a comment on the video, which was posted Saturday. @averycyrus Best trip EVER thanks to @Royal Caribbean 💞💞#royalpartner #comeseek #wonderoftheseas ♬ FEEL THE GROOVE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz "We decided that we are better off as friends!" Cyrus wrote in response to a comment asking why they decided to separate. "We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"But days later, Siwa appeared to speak out negatively about the relationship. She said in a video posted to her mother's Instagram on Monday that she had been used "for views and for clout." "For views and for clout, and I got tricked into being told that I was loved, and I got f---ing played!"Siwa also posted a TikTok on Tuesday that appeared to be about her ex, suggesting Cyrus told one of Siwa's best friends that she was excited to date her because it would grow her career.Meanwhile, Cyrus told People that she thought the relationship ended on "great terms" and was "still very hurt" that JoJo ended it with her. She said she was "saddened and confused by the situation."Although many people know Siwa through her television appearances and viral internet fame, Cyrus is also a massively popular influencer, with over eight million followers and almost 300 million likes on TikTok. Here are five fast facts about her.

4 DAYS AGO