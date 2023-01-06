Crypto merchants and buyers have been making an attempt to foretell what the way forward for the dog-themed memecoin could be like this yr after Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price hit a tough patch within the previous few months. Despite the catastrophic market droop in 2022, the cryptocurrency has held up much better than a lot of the main property on the crypto market. Dogecoin has now begun to draw the curiosity of huge crypto whales, which has resulted in a value improve of greater than 10% over the course of the final twenty-four hours.

1 DAY AGO