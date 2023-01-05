ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

3 bold predictions for 49ers in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Cardinals

And just like that, the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books. Following the Week 18 win vs. the Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers finished No. 2 in the NFC. This will be the third time in the last five seasons they will be in the playoffs, which included a Super Bowl appearance in 2019. With the team set to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, it’s time for some San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving

Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers' starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old's weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn't.
FlurrySports

Early Packers 2023 Mock Draft

Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers season ended in disappointment, and there are many changes that are needed in order for this team to compete for the Super Bowl next season. While I don't think these changes will take place, it is clear that the team from a personnel standpoint could look very different, due to the number of free agents and the salary cap situation. With this in mind, we have a very early Green Bay Packers mock draft 2023.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

49ers Have Set An Interesting New NFL Record

The San Francisco 49ers have a chance to finish the 2022 NFL regular season with a 10-game winning streak and the top seed in the NFC on Sunday with a win over the shorthanded Arizona Cardinals. After starting 3-4, the 49ers have turned things around in remarkable fashion, thanks in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

Packers: Things aren't changing as much as you think

Sunday night’s loss to the Detroit Lions may have felt like the end. The end of Aaron Rodgers. The final chapter in the latest story of the Green Bay Packers. The end of the constant Super Bowl expectations and perhaps the start of something new. That could still very...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards

With the NFL regular season coming to a close, FOX Sports' NFL reporters and analysts looked back on the full scope of the last 18 weeks, voting on the most deserving candidates for a wide slate of awards. They also looked ahead to the postseason, predicting which NFC and AFC teams are likeliest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — and which team will ultimately win it.
NBC Sports

When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent

As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
NBC26

How well do you know the Green Bay Packers?

How well do you think you know the Green Bay Packers?. Test your knowledge to determine if you're a superfan or just starting to earn your cheesehead status. 2. Before the Green and Gold, it was the Gold and...... a. Navy. b. White. c. Black. 3. What year were the...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

49ers' NFC West sweep could be bad omen for Super Bowl fate

The 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium completed the sweep of their NFC West rivals for the 2022 NFL season. While the 6-0 record shows San Francisco's dominance in the division, it also could be seen as a bad omen, considering the last three times a team swept NFC West, their playoff run ended in heartbreak.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Denver Broncos in discussion with Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos have received permission from the New Orleans Saints and have begun talking with Sean Payton to potentially bring him on as the next head coach. (Dov Kleiman on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Denver Broncos have already fired Nathaniel Hackett after the team largely failed public expectations. Now...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy