TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– One local organization is asking for your help as they look to positively impact the environment in the Wabash Valley. Rethink Inc. is currently applying for a grant through the Environmental Protection Agency that can help develop programs meant to help increase recycle rates. The organization is hosting several Zoom calls open for the public to give their input on what they think is needed around the community.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO