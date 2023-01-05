Read full article on original website
Local organization looks to public for help improving climate health
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– One local organization is asking for your help as they look to positively impact the environment in the Wabash Valley. Rethink Inc. is currently applying for a grant through the Environmental Protection Agency that can help develop programs meant to help increase recycle rates. The organization is hosting several Zoom calls open for the public to give their input on what they think is needed around the community.
Terre Haute Farmers Market hosts first event of 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A community staple made its 2023 debut as the Terre Haute Farmers Market kicked off the new year at The Meadows Shopping Center. Around two dozen vendors were on hand for the event, which ran from 8 a.m. to noon. Market manager Carrie Schoffstall it’s a great chance to support local business owners.
Paris 95 receives grant to improve school safety
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Paris Union School District 95 received two grants from the Department of Justice. The grants total $587,027 and will be used to bring additional safety measures and training to schools. This includes training of staff in mental health, the installation of additional security systems and the hiring of additional mental health personnel.
