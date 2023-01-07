ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Democratic officials' homes, offices shot up in New Mexico

By MORGAN LEE Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0k5cxD5Z00

Bullets flew through one home's front door and garage. At another home, three bullets went into the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl in a series of shootings that had at least one thing in common: They targeted the homes or offices of elected Democratic officials in New Mexico.

Nobody was injured in the shootings that are being investigated by local and federal authorities. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said they're working to determine if the attacks that started in early December and were scattered around the state's largest city are connected.

The attacks come amid a sharp rise in threats to members of Congress and two years after supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol. Local school board members and election workers across the country have also endured harassment, intimidation and threats of violence.

Albuquerque officials have acknowledged they don’t know what motivated the shootings, but felt it was important to notify the public nonetheless. No suspect has been identified.

“We remain committed to finding the individual or individuals responsible,” Medina said on social media late Friday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will analyze bullet casings recovered from the scenes to try to determine whether the same weapon was used or if the gun was used in other crimes, said Phoenix-based ATF Special Agent in Charge Brendan Iber.

The shootings began Dec. 4 when eight rounds were fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, police said. Seven days later, someone fired more than a dozen shots at former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley's home.

Albuquerque police said technology that can detect the sound of gunfire indicated shots fired in the vicinity of New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez’s former campaign office on Dec. 10. Nobody was in the building at the time, and police found no damage.

Just this week, multiple shots were fired at the home of state Sen. Linda Lopez — a lead sponsor of a 2021 bill that reversed New Mexico's ban on most abortion procedures — and the office of state Sen. Moe Maestas. Maestas, an attorney who co-sponsored a bill last year to set new criminal penalties for threatening state and local judges. It didn't pass.

Maestas said employees at his law office heard loud, rapid-fire shots just outside on Thursday and called 911.

“I don’t think it’s anything we did or said, but just the fact that we’re elected officials,” Maestas said. “Hopefully they (law enforcement) can get a semblance of a motive.”

O'Malley and her husband were asleep when the gunfire struck the adobe wall surrounding their home, she said in an email.

“To say I am angry about this attack on my home — on my family, is the least of it,” she said. “I remember thinking how grateful I was that my grandchildren were not spending the night, and that those bullets did not go through my house.”

Lopez said in a statement that three of the bullets shot at her home passed through her 10-year-old daughter's bedroom. Other bullets penetrated a garage door and damaged a wall.

She called on the public to provide any information that will lead to an arrest, as did Republican leaders in the New Mexico Senate.

Barboa told Albuquerque TV station KRQE that having bullets shot directly through her front door is traumatizing, especially as families prepare to gather for the holidays.

“No one deserves threatening and dangerous attacks like this,” she said.

The shootings come as Albuquerque struggles to curb violent crime and address consecutive years of record-setting homicides.

Federal officials also have warned nationally about the potential for violence and attacks on government officials and buildings, and the Department of Homeland Security has said domestic extremism remains a top terrorism threat in the U.S.

In October, an assailant looking for then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke into her San Francisco home and used a hammer to attack her husband. Rioters who swarmed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory roamed the halls and shouted menacingly, demanding “Where’s Nancy?”

Members of a paramilitary group were convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor. And in August, a gunman opened fire on an FBI office in Ohio after posting online that federal agents should be killed “on sight” after the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Across the U.S., election workers, judges, school board officials and other politicians have been harassed and hounded, sending some into hiding.

In June, a man who was arrested outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh ’s home in Maryland said he was there to kill the justice after a leaked court opinion suggested the court was likely to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion.

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, went into hiding for several weeks in December 2020 and January 2021 in response to online threats.

In 2020, then-Democratic New Mexico state Sen. Jacob Candelaria fled home after receiving anonymous, threatening telephone messages following his criticism of a protest outside the state Capitol against COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Maestas' bill to protect judges documented 15 threats against judges and courthouses in 2021, as well as a barrage of threats that shut down a courthouse in northern New Mexico in 2018. The judge who was overseeing a case involving the mysterious death of a child at a remote family compound, retired following those threats.

___

Lee reported from Santa Fe. Associated Press reporters Terry Tang in Phoenix and Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this report.

Comments / 4513

Titleist
3d ago

Thinking twice about that “defund the police” rhetoric now, aren’t they? If it was republicans, the media would be celebrating it…..

Reply(599)
945
Darrell Nelson
3d ago

I find this shameful to all Americans, I spent 21+ years in service to this great land, fighting in countries and battle some may never have heard of, but not for this dumb act. government needs to listen to the people, not party. people need to listen and respect each other regardless.

Reply(24)
149
Angel Rodriguez
3d ago

when diplomacy doesn't work, the poorly educated turn to violence 😏

Reply(302)
402
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe

The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
SANTA FE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico

LORDSBURG, New Mexico-- U.S. Customs and Border Protection say a Border Patrol Agent was shot in the chest multiple times while on duty Thursday.  The agent, assigned to the Lordsburg, New Mexico was shot by an occupant of a suspected smuggling vehicle on New Mexico Highway 146. The agent was able to return fire as the suspect's car The post Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
LORDSBURG, NM
The Associated Press

Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
GEORGIA STATE
KOAT 7

Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80

Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
mocoshow.com

Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
WASHINGTON, DC
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police seek info on people riding orange moped

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two moped riders. In a tweet, APD hints that they might provide insight into a 2022 shooting death. On October 21, 2022, police say Isaac Torres was shot and killed in Downtown Albuquerque. They say Torres was killed at the Albuquerque Transport […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Philly

About 16K mail-in ballots thrown out in Pa. election, data shows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

972K+
Followers
203K+
Post
567M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy