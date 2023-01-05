Read full article on original website
News-Herald.com
High school wrestling: Mentor hopes to use Pin City title as springboard to future
Just another rung on the ladder that leads to loftier heights. That’s the way the Mentor wrestling team looked at its team championship at the Perry Pin City tournament over the weekend. Sure, the Cardinals were happy with the team title, their second in a row at the Pin...
News-Herald.com
North vs. Kirtland boys basketball: Rangers earn first home win, have won three of past four
In any discussion of North basketball, 6-foot-6 junior standout Sean Register is always the first name that comes up. Register’s Rangers teammates, most of whom are first-year starters, are beginning to make a name for themselves as well. Playing host to Kirtland on Jan. 7, the Rangers fell behind...
News-Herald.com
Beachwood vs. Harvey boys basketball: Bison overcome second quarter woes for 87-62 victory over Red Raiders
Beachwood looked to conclude a perfect week when it welcomed Harvey for a CVC crossover on Jan. 7. After a strong first quarter backed by five made 3s, which included Michael Kesselman just before the buzzer, the Bison thought that they were well on their way. But the Red Raiders...
News-Herald.com
Richmond Heights vs. Lutheran East boys basketball: Spartans call on defense, come away with 57-54 victory over Falcons
It was a battle of state favorites when Richmond Heights and Lutheran East met in the Play By Play Classic at John Carroll on Jan. 8. The two heavyweights traded blows early and the Falcons held a two-point lead at intermission. The Spartans went on a strong 18-6 run through...
News-Herald.com
Chagrin Falls vs. NDCL hockey: Far from pretty, but Tigers get job done on road, 6-3
There is a time-worn phrase used when applicable referring to something as “bowling shoe ugly.”. Chagrin Falls’ venture to take on Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin on Jan. 7 for a GCHSHL Blue East clash?. That phrase fit. But as the Tigers prepared to step onto their bus warming up...
News-Herald.com
Brush vs. Brecksville boys basketball: Murray’s game-winner completes Arcs’ comeback for 54-52 win over Bees
With 10 seconds left, the Brush-Brecksville game at the Play By Play Classic at John Carroll was tied at 52-52 with the Arcs inbounding. Just before the pass came in, Alijah Murray came off of a Tyler Williams screen and saw the ball inbounded to him. He kicked the ball...
News-Herald.com
High school girls basketball: Riverside smothers Mentor down the stretch in 45-37 win
When the Riverside girls basketball team started the season 0-2 with losses to Marlington and Stow, first-year coach Brian Fulton told his team those experiences would benefit the Beavers down the road. A 45-37 win over Mentor on Jan. 9 was the latest example of what Fulton meant when he...
News-Herald.com
John Carroll men’s basketball grinds out win over Ohio Northern
As the Ohio Athletic Conference men’s basketball season gets deeper, the results — and W’s — become more precious. At the start of play Jan. 7, four teams were tied atop the OAC at 4-1. One of those teams — John Carroll — took care of business at home with a 65-57 win over Ohio Northern to cap a 2-0 week. On Jan. 3, it also beat nationally ranked Heidelberg.
News-Herald.com
Mentor vs. St. Ignatius boys basketball: Wildcats control tempo, down Cardinals 84-47
Ball control has been a problem for Mentor all season, and it was on full display when the Cardinals went against St. Ignatius in the Play By Play Classic at John Carroll. Early in the game, the Cardinals had more turnovers than points. St. Ignatius controlled the tempo and inside...
