ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willowick, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald.com

John Carroll men’s basketball grinds out win over Ohio Northern

As the Ohio Athletic Conference men’s basketball season gets deeper, the results — and W’s — become more precious. At the start of play Jan. 7, four teams were tied atop the OAC at 4-1. One of those teams — John Carroll — took care of business at home with a 65-57 win over Ohio Northern to cap a 2-0 week. On Jan. 3, it also beat nationally ranked Heidelberg.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy