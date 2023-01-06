ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westword

One River North Creating Canyon in RiNo

One River North promises to "fantastic, if not downright outrageous," critic Michael Paglia predicted in his story last June detailing three Denver building projects that were raising expectations. The sixteen-story building at 3930 Blake Street is the work of MAD Architects — a Beijing-based firm with offices in Los Angeles...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The Mile High City's dueling reputations as a cultural mecca and a cowtown continue to collide this week, with a free day at the National Western Stock Show coinciding with free admission at the Denver Art Museum. And there's lots more free fun around town, ranging from movie screenings to...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Kodiac in Centennial Is Colorado's First Brewery Opening of 2023

Kodiac Brewery head brewer Stephen Monahan has become something of a brewery startup specialist. This is the third brewery that he has helped launch, and it became the very first brewery to open in Colorado in 2023 when it debuted on January 6 at 7685 East Arapahoe Road in Centennial.
CENTENNIAL, CO
Westword

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom Celebrates Twenty Years of Jamming

Scott Morrill, who has lived in Denver since he was three, solidified his Mile High legacy twenty years ago when he helped create Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. The venue, which boasts two indoor stages as well as an outdoor one, opened in the former home of the legendary Casino Cabaret, at 2637 Welton Street, in January 2003 — just as jam bands were taking over the city's music scene.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Yonder Mountain, Kitchen Dwellers and Maggie Rose Talk Bluegrass Ahead of Denver Comes Alive

The first Brooklyn Comes Alive was mounted in 2015 in New York City by Live for Live Music's Kunj Shah, who hoped to emulate the funky vibes of New Orleans's music scene with the multi-venue event. After five successful years, Shah brought the idea to the Mile High City with Denver Comes Alive, which debuted at the Mission Ballroom in January 2020, just months before the city was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. But Denver Comes Alive returned in 2021, with crowds eager to experience live music again after months of streaming concerts from their couches.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: End of an Era? It Was Just Another McDonald's

At the end of every year, Westword tallies the restaurant openings and closings over the past twelve months. But the sign posted on the McDonald's at 200 16th Street, which pre-dated the 1982 opening of the 16th Street Mall, seemed less a comment on Denver's dining scene than the suggestion of the end of an era in the city itself:
DENVER, CO
Westword

Sludge Trio Vexing Makes More Than Just 'Noise'

There's a word to describe something that is both beautiful and terrifying at the same time: wynorrific. The music of Denver progressive sludge power trio Vexing is a perfect example of it. Clayton Whitelaw (bass and vocals), Garrett Jones (guitar and vocals) and Jeff Malpezzi (drums) have been active since...
DENVER, CO
coloradoexpression.com

One Of A Kind Western Hats Perfected Over Three Decades

Dozens of Western hats line shelves in Coleen Orr’s Denver studio. In a spectrum of shapes and colors, they beg to be tried on for size and. worn out the door on a customer’s head. But Orr would rather custom craft a hat for you than sell you...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Fewer Than 1,800 Multi-Unit Rentals Met the January 1 Licensing Deadline

By January 1, every multi-unit rental property in Denver was required to be licensed under the city’s new residential rental licensing program. Of the estimated 25,000 multi-unit rental properties in the city, only 1,722 have officially been issued licenses, according to the latest count from the Denver Department of Excise & Licenses. As of January 9, 621 licenses have been issued for single-unit properties, which must be licensed by 2024, bringing the grand total of active residential licenses to 2,343.
