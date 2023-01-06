The first Brooklyn Comes Alive was mounted in 2015 in New York City by Live for Live Music's Kunj Shah, who hoped to emulate the funky vibes of New Orleans's music scene with the multi-venue event. After five successful years, Shah brought the idea to the Mile High City with Denver Comes Alive, which debuted at the Mission Ballroom in January 2020, just months before the city was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. But Denver Comes Alive returned in 2021, with crowds eager to experience live music again after months of streaming concerts from their couches.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO