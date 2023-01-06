Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to IMF Programme After Meeting
GENEVA (Reuters) - Pakistan reiterated its commitment to completing a programme with the International Monetary Fund in a meeting on the sidelines of a climate conference in Geneva on Monday, the finance ministry said in a statement. Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and IMF officials "discussed challenges to regional economies...
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
US News and World Report
US Department of Energy Rejects Initial Bids to Resupply Oil Stockpile
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has rejected the first batch of bids from oil companies to resupply a small amount of oil to the nation’s emergency crude oil stockpile in February, according to a DOE spokesperson. The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Calls on Germany to Help Maintain 'Regional Order'
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Germany on Tuesday to help maintain "regional order" during a meeting with senior German lawmakers who are visiting the island on a trip that Beijing has condemned. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has been heartened by support from...
US News and World Report
EU Envoy Hails Ukraine's Moves to Reform Judiciary
KYIV (Reuters) - The European Union's ambassador to Ukraine said on Tuesday Kyiv was close to reaching a milestone in reform of its court system, an important step before starting accession talks with the 27-member bloc. Ambassador Matti Maasikas welcomed the expected appointment this week of eight new members of...
US News and World Report
Russia Is Now Fighting NATO in Ukraine, Top Putin Ally Says
MOSCOW (Reuters) -One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world. Putin casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says New Western Armoured Vehicles for Ukraine Will 'Deepen Suffering'
(Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that new deliveries of Western weapons, including French-made armoured vehicles, to Kyiv would "deepen the suffering of the Ukrainian people" and would not change the course of the conflict. France and Germany announced last week that they would send light combat vehicles to...
US News and World Report
Russia Intensifies Assaults on Ukrainian Salt Mining Town and Eastern Front
KYIV/SIVERSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russia has stepped up a "powerful assault" led by the Wagner contract militia on Soledar in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv said on Monday, describing a difficult situation for forces repelling waves of attacks around the salt mining town and nearby fronts. Soledar, in the industrial Donbas region, lies...
US News and World Report
‘What Madness Looks Like’: Russia Intensifies Bakhmut Attack
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, monthslong battle for control of eastern Ukraine that is part of Moscow's wider war. “Everything is completely...
US News and World Report
Sweden Says Turkey Asking Too Much Over NATO Application
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden is confident that Turkey will approve its application to join the NATO military alliance, but will not meet all the conditions Ankara has set for its support, Sweden's prime minister said on Sunday. "Turkey both confirms that we have done what we said we would do, but...
US News and World Report
Israel Revokes Palestinian FM's Travel Permit Over UN Move
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday revoked the Palestinian foreign minister's VIP travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel's new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president's inauguration when he...
US News and World Report
UN Extends Critical Aid From Turkey to Syria's Rebel North
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Monday to keep a key border crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest open for critical aid deliveries for another six months. Syria’s ally Russia — in a surprise move — supported the resolution. U.N....
US News and World Report
EU Pledges New Sanctions Against Belarus Over Support for Russia, Von Der Leyen Says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will impose new sanctions on Belarus as it keeps up the pressure on Russia to end its war in Ukraine and extends measures to those countries that support Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday. "We will keep pressure on...
US News and World Report
Meta's Oversight Board Tells Company to Allow 'Death to Khamenei' Posts
(Reuters) - Meta's Oversight Board on Monday overturned the company's decision to remove a Facebook post that used the slogan "death to Khamenei" to criticize the Iranian leader, saying it did not violate a rule barring violent threats. The board, which is funded by Meta but operates independently, said in...
US News and World Report
Russia Appoints New Ground Forces Chief Despite Hawks' Disapproval
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia has appointed Colonel-General Alexander Lapin as chief of staff of the country's ground forces, state-owned news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, despite fierce criticism from leading hawks over his performance in Ukraine. Lapin, previously commander of Russia's central military district, was blasted last October by hawkish allies...
US News and World Report
Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now
The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
US News and World Report
Brazil's Bolsonaro Hospitalized in the U.S. With Abdominal Pain - Report
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Orlando, Florida, with "abdominal pain," newspaper O Globo reported on Monday, a day after some of his hardcore supporters stormed the capital city of Brasilia. Bolsonaro has been hospitalized multiple times in recent years with...
US News and World Report
Bolsonaro Did Not Seek Italian Citizenship, Rome Says After Brazil Violence
ROME (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not requested Italian citizenship and probably would not get it even if he applied, Italy said on Tuesday, after hundreds of his backers were arrested for storming Brazil's state institutions. Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist who...
US News and World Report
Russian Publisher Investigated by Authorities Under New Anti-LGBT Law - Lawmaker
(Reuters) - An independent Russian book publisher is under investigation for promoting "non-traditional sexual relations", a lawmaker from the ruling party said on Tuesday, after he accused it of openly defying Russia's tough new anti-LGBT laws. Popcorn Books, which publishes stories that deal with LGBT relationships and self-identification, began labelling...
US News and World Report
Thailand Introduced New Entry Regulations as China Reopens Border
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will require international travelers to show proof they are fully vaccinated for COVID before flying to Thailand, according to the country's aviation regulator, as it prepares for more tourists after China reopened its border on Sunday. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said in a...
