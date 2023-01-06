Caltrans Traffic Advisory for Merced County: Full Highway, Rest Area & Ramp Closures on Interstate 5, and State Routes 59 & 99 for January 8-14, 2023

Read full article on original website
Roads flooded, trees knocked down as powerful storm hits Merced County
A powerful storm hit Merced County on Monday, causing flooded streets, several car crashes and spinouts, and a lot of downed trees.
sierranewsonline.com
Local State Of Emergency Proclaimed For Madera County
MADERA COUNTY — On January 9, 2023, Sheriff Tyson Pogue proclaimed a local emergency for Madera County due to the significant impacts of the ongoing extreme weather conditions. The ongoing storm system has generated mandatory evacuations due to flooding. Additionally, mudslides, downed trees, and flooded roadways have created numerous...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Logging Truck Crash On Rawhide Road
Update at 10am: The CHP reports that travelers will want to continue to avoid the 19000 block of Rawhide Road as cleanup continues from a logging truck rollover accident. Minor injuries were reported in relation to the crash, which occurred around 7:15am. There is a heavy amount of mud and wood still blocking the roadway.
goldrushcam.com
Due to the Winter Storm Mariposa County Offices are Closed and the Board of Supervisors Meeting is Cancelled for Tuesday, January 10, 2023
January 10, 2023 - Mariposa County offices will be CLOSED today, on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 due to the winter storm. In addition, the Board of Supervisors meeting has been cancelled. County staff will be working remotely as possible and emergency staff including Sheriff's Office, Public Works, County Fire and...
goldrushcam.com
Madera County Sheriff's Office Announces Local State of Emergency Proclaimed for Madera County Due to Extreme Weather
January 9, 2023 - The Madera County Sheriff's Office reports on January 9, 2023 Sheriff Tyson Pogue proclaimed a local emergency for Madera County due to the significant impacts of the ongoing extreme weather conditions. The ongoing storm system has generated mandatory evacuations due to flooding. Additionally, mudslides, downed trees,...
Merced County Sheriff issues evacuation warnings
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for several areas across the county. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is anticipating additional weather impacts like significant rainfall overloading some reservoirs, causing flooding along local waterways and flooding roads. For this reason, residents are encouraged to avoid travel […]
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
Update: Flooded lanes of Highway 101 reopen in Gilroy; nearby homes submerged
GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101 for hours.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.A Caltrans spokesperson told KPIX Monday evening...
Evacuation warnings issued for these Merced streets
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced has issued an evacuation for a series of city streets, urging residents to prepare to leave their homes in anticipation of Bear Creek reaching flood levels. The streets impacted by the evacuation warning include: Evacuation Center: According to Merced city officials, an evacuation center is open at […]
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Public Information Map Lists Flood Advisement and Shelter in Place Zones Along With Road Closures, Power Outages and More
January 9, 2023 - Mariposa County has Flood Advisement and Shelter in Places zones currently active.
goldrushcam.com
Madera County Sheriff's Office Updates Bass Lake Flood Evacuations
January 9, 2023 - The Madera County Sheriff's Office reports around 11:30am on January 9, 2023, the Madera County Office of Emergency Services issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents of the Bass Lake RV Resort (39744 Road 274) due to flooding in the area. The Bass Lake area is...
goldrushcam.com
Merced County Opens Flood Hotline Amidst Increasing Storm Impacts - Available in English, Spanish, and Hmong
January 10, 2023 - The Merced County Emergency Operations Center rolled out a flood hotline today to help residents impacted by the current storm system. The hotline will connect residents with resources such as:. Sandbag information;. Flood evacuation warnings;. Mandatory flood evacuation locations;. Shelter locations;. Road closures;. Family reunification support;
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Unified School District Announces Storm Related School Closures on Tuesday, January 10, 2023
January 9, 2023 – The Mariposa County Unified School District issues the following storm related notice. Based on the State of Emergency in California declared by President Biden, and in collaboration with our Mariposa County Partners, classes are canceled for all MCUSD sites tomorrow, Tuesday, January 10, 2023. This...
KCRA.com
Cleanup in Stockton continues after storms leaves flooding, downed trees
STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton has reopened most streets impacted by flooding and downed trees from recent days of strong rain and wind. As of Monday night, only11 streets remain partially or completely closed to traffic. Stockton officials emphasized that while the latest overnight storm didn't bring...
goldrushcam.com
Wind Advisory in Effect for the Central Portion of the San Joaquin Valley Beginning at Midnight Tonight – Includes Merced, Mariposa, and Madera Counties
January 8, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Wind Advisory is in effect from Midnight tonight to 4:00 P.M. Monday. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1028 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 Los Banos - Dos Palos-Merced - Madera - Mendota-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-Mariposa Madera Foothills- Including the cities of Los Banos, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Planada, Lake Mcclure, Le Grand, El Portal, and Mariposa 1028 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Banos -Dos Palos, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling and Mariposa Madera Foothills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
goldrushcam.com
Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Fresno County and East Central Madera County in Central California – Includes Bass Lake
January 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flash Flood Warning including Bass Lake, in Madera County until 2:00 P.M. Flash Flood Warning CAC019-039-092200- /O.NEW.KHNX.FF.W.0001.230109T1854Z-230109T2200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 1054 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Fresno County in central California... East Central Madera County in central California... * Until 200 PM PST. * At 1054 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Oakhurst, Peckinpah, Crane Valley Reservoir, North Fork, Bass Lake, Nature Point, Chilkoot Meadow, Poison Ridge and Auberry. This includes the following streams and drainages... Rancheria Creek, Browns Creek, Shuteye Creek, Little Fine Gold Creek, China Creek, Owl Creek, Sand Creek, Chiquito Creek, Big Creek, Fish Creek, North Fork Willow Creek, Peckinpah Creek, South Fork Willow Creek, West Fork Chiquito Creek, Rock Creek, Ciatana Creek, Hookers Creek, Clearwater Creek, Gertrude Creek, Whisky Creek, Saginaw Creek, North Fork Sand Creek, San Joaquin River, Fine Gold Creek, Willow Creek, Slide Creek, Fresno River and Arnold Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && LAT...LON 3741 11960 3741 11936 3722 11930 3715 11943 3714 11945 3711 11952 3730 11962 3731 11962 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE.
Tornado warning in the San Joaquin Valley
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect when the tornado warning was issued. (KTXL) — A tornado warning was issued for the Modesto area on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather System Sacramento Station. According to NWS, the warning is to last until 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday and effect up to 385,000 […]
goldrushcam.com
Flood Warning in Effect Until 4:30 P.M Today for a Portion of Central California, Including the Following Counties, Fresno, and Merced
January 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Warning is in effect until 4:30 P.M today for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Merced. Flood Warning. Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 1028 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023...
goldrushcam.com
A Few Severe Thunderstorms Are Possible Today In The Coastal Range, San Joaquin Valley, And Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa And Madera Counties
January 10, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a few severe thunderstorms are possible in the Coastal Range, San Joaquin Valley, and Sierra Nevada foothills today. The primary thunderstorm hazards will be locally damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or higher and perhaps a brief tornado. In...
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Sheriff's Office Announces Shelter In Please Orders Issued for Parts of Mariposa County
Evening Update Per Mariposa County Sheriff: All shelter in place orders have been lifted in Mariposa County. Please continue to stay indoors and off the roadways as much as possible. Roadways are still being impacted and conditions can change at any moment. Many areas are still currently flooded or have damage or debris on the roadways. DO NOT attempt to cross any moving or standing water. Turn around Don’t Drown.
