DC Comics Revisits Recent Batman / Spawn #1 One-shot Making It An Unplugged Two-shot With Image Comics’ Enduring Anti-Hero?!

Spy Superb #1 – Matt Kindt is back with a new series he’s both writing and drawing, which is the best way to enjoy his mind. Once again, we have a story about spies – this time, the ‘Spy Superb’, a super-agent that’s been around since the Second World War. Except, he hasn’t been. This is an interesting take on an old character type, as the latest ‘Spy Superb’ turns up dead before beginning his mission, and his handler has to scramble to find a replacement. Kindt gives us a good character study story, as well as a fun approach to an old and familiar genre. His art is fantastic, as always, and the backup story provides some necessary context. This is a 48 page comic, so we get lots of space for the story to unfold.
Actor Adam Rich, Best Known For Role On Eight Is Enough TV Series, Passes Away At 54! RIP. Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ Actor, Dies at 54. He played the youngest member of the large family on the ABC series that starred Dick Van Patten. Adam Rich, the...
Dark Horse Comics February 2023 Solicitations Features The Icon Nexus’ Return, But More Nefarious Than Ever?!. RETURN TO THE WORLD OF NEXUS IN ‘NEXUS NEFARIOUS’. A new ‘Nexus’ adventure from the mind of Mike Baron. Dark Horse Books and Mike Baron team up once again to...
Meet the 12-year-old ballerina terrifying audiences as a killed doll in ‘M3GAN’
(WTVO) — The Blumhouse evil-doll horror film “M3GAN” got off to a killer start this weekend, debuting with $30.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates. Universal Pictures’ “M3gan,” about a robot companion built for a young girl after her parents are killed in a car accident, rode strong buzz and viral dancing memes to an above-expectations debut. […]
Marvel Comics Shed Light on X-Men Founder Charles Xavier Professor X’s Family Tree!. From the Brotherhood of Mutants to the Shi’ar Empire, Professor X has family all across the galaxy. Since Charles Xavier’s introduction in 1963’s X-MEN #1, a lot has been revealed about his family tree. That...
Rick Carter (‘The Fabelmans’ production designer): ‘This was about going as deep as we could on an intimate level’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
Two-time Oscar winner Rick Carter is more than just Steven Spielberg’s go-to production designer, as he was on the filmmaker’s semi-autobiographical Oscar contender “The Fabelmans”; he’s also Spielberg’s on-set budget cop, enjoying a professional shorthand that’s helped keep expenditures lean and efficient. “When we were working together on ‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘Amistad’ and ‘Lincoln’ in particular, I saved him tens of million of dollars by making suggestions (about needing scenes), by reconsidering what our assumptions were,” Carter maintains. “In ‘Jurassic Park,’ it was whole sequences in the book that were going to be in the movie that we could do without.” The...
The Dunwich Horror
During the early ’60, American Internationa Pictures hit paydirt with the works of Edgar Allen Poe. The movies directed by Roger Corman and starring Vincent Price became literary horror hits. As the culture changed, AIP needed a new author that could reflect the times that were getting rebellious and psychedelic. They found it in an American author that had died in 1937. H.P. Lovecraft wrote plenty of stories for Weird Tales magazine in the ’30s that had maintained their weirdness. He wrote of madness, paranoia and the Old Ones. Director Daniel Heller got his start set designing for Roger Corman’s Poe movie and turned Lovecraft’s The Color Out of Space into Die, Monster, Die! in 1965. In 1970, he’d return to turn Lovecraft’s The Dunwich Horror into a movie starring a former Gidget.
