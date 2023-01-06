DC Comics Revisits Recent Batman / Spawn #1 One-shot Making It An Unplugged Two-shot With Image Comics’ Enduring Anti-Hero?!

Spy Superb #1 – Matt Kindt is back with a new series he’s both writing and drawing, which is the best way to enjoy his mind. Once again, we have a story about spies – this time, the ‘Spy Superb’, a super-agent that’s been around since the Second World War. Except, he hasn’t been. This is an interesting take on an old character type, as the latest ‘Spy Superb’ turns up dead before beginning his mission, and his handler has to scramble to find a replacement. Kindt gives us a good character study story, as well as a fun approach to an old and familiar genre. His art is fantastic, as always, and the backup story provides some necessary context. This is a 48 page comic, so we get lots of space for the story to unfold.

