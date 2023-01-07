ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Taqueria owner still in shock after customer allegedly shoots, kills robbery suspect in SW Houston

By Charly Edsitty via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvSXj_0k5cmg1n00

A customer shot and killed a robber at a taqueria during a hold-up in southwest Houston late Thursday night.

It happened at The Ranchito #4 on S. Gessner and Bellaire at about 11:30 p.m.

About 10 customers were inside eating when the masked robber walked in and pointed a gun at them as he began taking their wallets and cellphones, said HPD Lt. R. Willkens.

Pedro Lopez, owner of the taqueria, said he and his employees are still in shock.

In surveillance video obtained by ABC13, you can see the moment several customers drop to the floor, shortly after the robber shouts and waves what appears to be a gun.

As the suspect was leaving, one of the customers stood up and shot him several times, police told ABC13. He died at the scene.

According to Willkens, the suspect had what he described as a plastic pistol, either air-soft or a BB gun.

Investigators have not identified the suspect or the person they said killed him.

The customers left, leaving the owner and the workers in the shop.

Police released photos of the man they believe shot the suspect and his vehicle.

HPD said the man is not charged at this time, but he is wanted for questioning.

If you know who he is, you're asked to call Houston police's homicide division at 713-308-3600.

Police have asked anyone who left the restaurant to return so that they can talk to them.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 72

Wilts
3d ago

They better not bring charges against this man. It doesn’t matter that the robbers gun turned out to be fake. He clearly appeared to be a threat to the customers and the employees.

Reply(1)
43
big Hot dog ?
3d ago

good job, customer doesn't. matter how you see it suspect threatening someone's life, BB gun, or a water gun looks like a weapon taking someone money it's threat suspect shouldn't have came in thinking it was ok

Reply(2)
30
change
3d ago

That’s exactly what more people need to do.. it’s time to turn on the fire power to the people , and rid our streets of these punks!!! No charges should be filed!! Matter of fact a reward should be given to him!!!

Reply(1)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Man accused of intentionally setting 2 fires to homes last week due in court

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of setting multiple homes on fire last week, is expected to appear before a judge for the first time on Monday. Patino is facing several charges, including arson, making a terroristic threat, assault of a family member and violating a protective order. He's currently being held on bonds totaling $4.5 million.
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

Taqueria robber shot dead by diner in Texas

HOUSTON — The identity of a customer who fatally shot a masked robber inside a Houston taqueria and returned the stolen money to terrified diners remained a mystery Sunday as police released a surveillance image of him and requested he come forward for questioning. Graphic security video from The...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Customer shoots and kills armed robber in Houston taco shop

On Thursday night, a masked man pointed a gun and demanded money from the patrons inside Ranchito #4 Taqueria. A customer attempted to stop him, pulling out a gun of his own and opening fire, shooting the suspect multiple times. After the robber was killed, the shooter retrieved the stolen cash to return to the other customers when he discovered the gun the suspect used was fake. The question now is whether the shooter will face any legal action for his deadly intervention.Jan. 7, 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Woman Arrested—Again—for Murdering Her Pro Bull Rider Boyfriend

The on-and-off girlfriend of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, a professional bull rider known by the stage name Ouncie Mitchell, was arrested on Sunday in Houston in connection with his September murder. The two had gotten into a fight at a Salt Lake City area bar after attending the Utah State Fair together on Sept. 12, where Mitchell had given the last performance of his life. That night, the two wound up at the apartment of Lashawn Denise Bagley’s, 22, with Allen intending to collect some $10,000 worth of equipment, according to police. Instead, authorities discovered him hours later suffering from a gunshot wound. Bagley was the one who rang 911. “While on the phone with her, the 911 operator heard loud noises and asked about the noises,” Salt Lake police said in a statement. “Bagley, according to court documents, said ‘I’m shooting’ and told the 911 operator she was out of bullets.” She was arrested but later released pending additional detective work—at which point police say she made her escape to Houston.Read it at KSL.com
HOUSTON, TX
KRGV

McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation

The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX
cw39.com

Man in critical condition after Houston double shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man in his 20s is in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with another man outside of a club in Houston early Sunday morning. One of the men in his 20s was hit in the head. He is in critical condition. According to Houston police, they...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
169K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy