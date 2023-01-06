Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Cockatoo's Adoration of Home Repair Man Is Too Cute to Resist
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We know we aren't the only ones who have curious pets that want to inspect every single person that enters the house. Normally, it's just dogs who want to run up and greet the guests, but not always.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
pethelpful.com
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
One Green Planet
Petition: Free Beagle Puppies Facing Death in Police Custody
Recently, activists broke in and freed 18 beagle puppies from an animal testing facility. Unfortunately, two of the dogs, Love and Libby, were captured by the police and are now considering them “contaminated property” and will be killed if they aren’t released. Source: Animal Rebellion/YouTube. The activists...
Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly
A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds
We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
The Best Dog Breeds for Apartments and Small Living Spaces
Living in an apartment or studio doesn't mean you can't have a furry bestie. Though small dogs are typically easier to manage in compact living spaces, the size of your apartment shouldn't be the only factor to consider; some larger dogs have low energy levels and will be happy to lounge on the couch for most of the day. If you're moving into or living in a small space, here are some of the best dog breeds for apartments.
Baby in Hysterics After Learning How To Play With Cats in Adorable Video
The owner of the cats told Newsweek that learning to play from a distance really helped their 8-month-old daughter bond with her feline friends.
pethelpful.com
8-Month-Old Maine Coon Cat's Massive Size Has People in Awe
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Time to open up the Genius Book of World Records and find out the size of the largest Maine Coon cat. Because we think we accidentally stumbled upon a contender to beat the record! Trust us, your jaw will drop once you see this cat.
Experts Urge Pet Owners to Watch for Symptoms of Dog Flu
The holidays season is here, and people are ready to celebrate, but one thing no one is cheering about is flu season. It usually peaks in December or January, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports influenza has come about six weeks early this year. This flu season is the worse one in over a decade and is causing record hospitalizations.
petpress.net
Surprising Answer: Do Cats Like Being Picked Up?
Cats are known for being independent, aloof creatures that do not enjoy being handled or picked up. However, there is a lot of debate among cat owners and experts about whether cats really dislike this type of contact or if they tolerate it because their human companions enjoy it so much.
Chihuahua Refuses to Go to Bed Unless Everyone Says Goodnight: 'Icon'
The viral TikTok video has been watched more than 18 million times, with one user writing: "Main character energy."
pethelpful.com
Shelters Are Already Seeing Christmas Puppies Being Returned and It's Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It might have been 'the most wonderful time of the year' for people, but for the new puppies and dogs given as gifts this year, it's quite possibly the scariest. Although a lot of these new furry family members are loved just as much as their gifter would hope, there are always going to be some who end up in the wrong situation. And that means they'll end up at the shelter.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Cat Giving Him a Bath Is Priceless
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It's not every day that you get to see cats and dogs living together so peacefully. We'd say most of the time they just tolerate each other. But this recent clip from TikTok user @spooonsman shows the cat is a little more loving than usual.
Dog jumping up? This one tip could stop it once and for all
Put a stop to those exuberant greetings with this clever hack from an expert dog trainer
pethelpful.com
Funny Cat Feeds Bernese Mountain Puppies Treats in Irresistible Video
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you have multiple pets, you are always thankful for any help you can get in their care. Between feeding, walking, and cleaning up after them, it seems there is always something that has to be done. That's why TikTok account holder @Kirstiemerson probably isn't too mad at her cat, because he's helping to take care of these adorable Bernese Mountain Dog puppies!
'Lonely' Golden Retriever's Reaction to Meeting New Puppy Melts Hearts
"Ugh, so precious," said one TikTok user, while another dubbed the Retrievers as the "The cutest thing ever."
Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
"Kitty passed the safety check," wrote one TikTok user, while another said this was "taking cat momming to the next level."
Seven dog breeds that hate the cold
Not all dog breeds like to prance about in the snow, some of which may surprise you, so we’ve rounded up the main chill-fearing culprits here
Cesar Millan Explains What to Do If Your Dog Gets Too Excited When Guests Come Over
If your dog gets way too excited when someone rings the doorbell, then you’re in luck. Cesar Millan is sharing tips on how to keep your pet calm when guests come over. The dog behaviorist recently sat down for an exclusive interview with PureWow to promote the Halo Collar. Since many dog owners experience more visitors and package deliveries during this time of year, Millan discussed ways to keep your dog calm around guests.
Comments / 1