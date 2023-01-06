Read full article on original website
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
Teatotaller in Somersworth, NH, Transforming Into Recovery-Friendly Restaurant
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Teatotaller serves up good vibes in the form of boba tea and drag shows in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and has been referred to by many as a queer oasis. It is so beloved that they actually opened a second location in Concord a few months back.
Love Texas Roadhouse? It’s Coming to Concord, New Hampshire, Soon
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I've tried being a vegetarian and even pescatarian (vegetarian who eats fish), but I just couldn't do it. I love lobster, but boy do I love me a good steak.
New Hampshire Former CEO Goes Viral on Tik Tok With 3 Tips About Your Job
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You might think she's an overachiever, however, this former CEO knows how to coach people and definitely a lot about how to be happy in your job or career.
Official LEGO Store Has Opened Inside Nashua, New Hampshire, Mall
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Are you ever really too old for legos? Based on the popularity of the long standing toy, the answer is no. Lego has continued to keep consumers interested by transforming from simple town building templates to recreating iconic moments from franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter. For true Lego fanatics, there's been something missing in Maine and New Hampshire: an official Lego store. But that has changed, as a brand new Lego store has opened in Nashua, New Hampshire.
77 Years Ago: New Hampshire 8-Year-Old Takes Train to Boston by Himself
It's not every day that a small boy gets to visit the big city by himself, but that's just what happened 77 years ago to young Ernest R. Hoytt Jr. of Dover, New Hampshire. This writer stumbled across this amusing story thanks to New Hampshire Heritage, History, and Memories, a Facebook group dedicated to sharing memories of the Granite State. Recently, an admin member of the group posted this tidbit from a 1946 Boston Globe article, telling of a young boy's solo adventure to Boston.
Major retail store opens new location in New Hampshire
A major retail store chain recently opened a new location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. This weekend the LEGO Store held a grand opening event for its first New Hampshire store location in Nashua.
60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire
A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
After 45 Years, Old Port Fixture Closes Its Doors for Good
Swiss Time has been in Portland for 45 years. First on Congress Street and then moving to Exchange Street in 1994. According to the Portland Press Herald, they finally had to shut down the iconic store run by husband and wife team, Claude and Jill Guyot. The tide started to...
Did You Know Spock’s Iconic Hand Sign in ‘Star Trek’ Actually Has New England Roots?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all know the saying, "Live long and prosper," but did you know that the iconic hand gesture that Spock does in Star Trek, actually has ties to New England?
Take Two: Eversource to Move Transformer From Hooksett to Hampton
Delays are likely Tuesday as Eversource moves a transformer from Hooksett to Hampton. The move, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed until Tuesday due to weather concerns. It will take all day starting at 9 a.m. to move the 59 ton, 15 foot tall, 37 foot long, 12...
Massachusetts Restaurant Owner Takes Entire Staff and Families to Disney
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in the restaurant industry during the pandemic must have been brutal. Every industry was effected, and hit hard, in their own way. Nurses and medical...
Lost New Hampshire Dog Rescued After Slipping Through Ice One State Over
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Australian Shepherds are beautiful dogs, with fluffy fur and often spots or smeared markings. They are straight out of a 'Yellowstone' episode as they are the herding dog of choice by cowboys, according to the American Kennel Club.
Sandown, New Hampshire, Family Loses Home of 26 Years to Fire
Firefighters were hindered by hoarding conditions during a fire at a Sandown house Monday afternoon. The fire was first reported around 12:15 p.m., and especially heavy on the right side of the house on North Road when firefighters arrived, according to Sandown Fire Chief Michael Devine. People were initially believed to be trapped inside the house, but Devine told WMUR no one was inside the house at the time of the fire.
5 arrested in coordinated “round up” in Nashua, Hudson
HUDSON — Five people were arrested during a coordinated drug and criminal activity raid in Hudson and Nashua last week. Police say they arrested Anthony Tidwell, 27, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for possession of a controlled drug felony (methamphetamine). He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his future...
Seabrook Station Siren Goes Off by Mistake in Newfields, New Hampshire
A Seabrook Station alarm that went off Monday evening in Newfields was a mistake because of a timer. Newfields Police said they are aware of the activation around 6:30 p.m., and said it a test that is normally scheduled for Saturday afternoon. "Emergency management officials are working to resolve the...
Eat Food From Around the World at New Dover, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Many of us have the desire to travel, but let's face it, it's expensive! The plane tickets, lodging, meals, it all adds up, not to mention all of the time you have to take off work. Many of us do not have the luxury of paid time off.
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again. Residents in Freedom and Effingham reported hearing a loud bang just after Christmas, so powerful that it...
UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah
PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
The Boston Calling Music Festival Announced Line Up for 2023
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One weekend filled with great artists, food, and drinks... get ready because Memorial Day weekend (Friday, May 26th - Sunday, May 28th) the Boston Calling Music Festival is coming back!
Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states
The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
