Newington, NH

Seacoast Current

Teatotaller in Somersworth, NH, Transforming Into Recovery-Friendly Restaurant

Teatotaller serves up good vibes in the form of boba tea and drag shows in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and has been referred to by many as a queer oasis. It is so beloved that they actually opened a second location in Concord a few months back.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
Seacoast Current

Official LEGO Store Has Opened Inside Nashua, New Hampshire, Mall

Are you ever really too old for legos? Based on the popularity of the long standing toy, the answer is no. Lego has continued to keep consumers interested by transforming from simple town building templates to recreating iconic moments from franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter. For true Lego fanatics, there's been something missing in Maine and New Hampshire: an official Lego store. But that has changed, as a brand new Lego store has opened in Nashua, New Hampshire.
NASHUA, NH
Seacoast Current

77 Years Ago: New Hampshire 8-Year-Old Takes Train to Boston by Himself

It's not every day that a small boy gets to visit the big city by himself, but that's just what happened 77 years ago to young Ernest R. Hoytt Jr. of Dover, New Hampshire. This writer stumbled across this amusing story thanks to New Hampshire Heritage, History, and Memories, a Facebook group dedicated to sharing memories of the Granite State. Recently, an admin member of the group posted this tidbit from a 1946 Boston Globe article, telling of a young boy's solo adventure to Boston.
DOVER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire

A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
DOVER, NH
Q97.9

After 45 Years, Old Port Fixture Closes Its Doors for Good

Swiss Time has been in Portland for 45 years. First on Congress Street and then moving to Exchange Street in 1994. According to the Portland Press Herald, they finally had to shut down the iconic store run by husband and wife team, Claude and Jill Guyot. The tide started to...
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

Lost New Hampshire Dog Rescued After Slipping Through Ice One State Over

Australian Shepherds are beautiful dogs, with fluffy fur and often spots or smeared markings. They are straight out of a 'Yellowstone' episode as they are the herding dog of choice by cowboys, according to the American Kennel Club.
ROCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Sandown, New Hampshire, Family Loses Home of 26 Years to Fire

Firefighters were hindered by hoarding conditions during a fire at a Sandown house Monday afternoon. The fire was first reported around 12:15 p.m., and especially heavy on the right side of the house on North Road when firefighters arrived, according to Sandown Fire Chief Michael Devine. People were initially believed to be trapped inside the house, but Devine told WMUR no one was inside the house at the time of the fire.
SANDOWN, NH
newportdispatch.com

5 arrested in coordinated “round up” in Nashua, Hudson

HUDSON — Five people were arrested during a coordinated drug and criminal activity raid in Hudson and Nashua last week. Police say they arrested Anthony Tidwell, 27, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for possession of a controlled drug felony (methamphetamine). He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his future...
NASHUA, NH
Seacoast Current

Eat Food From Around the World at New Dover, New Hampshire, Restaurant

Many of us have the desire to travel, but let's face it, it's expensive! The plane tickets, lodging, meals, it all adds up, not to mention all of the time you have to take off work. Many of us do not have the luxury of paid time off.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
PARK CITY, UT
Seacoast Current

The Boston Calling Music Festival Announced Line Up for 2023

One weekend filled with great artists, food, and drinks... get ready because Memorial Day weekend (Friday, May 26th - Sunday, May 28th) the Boston Calling Music Festival is coming back!
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states

The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
NASHUA, NH
