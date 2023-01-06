Read full article on original website
Jack’s coming to Cedartown with thumbs up for Conditional Use request
Rain will bring a soggy Sunday to North and Central Georgia
A cold front will bring rain to most of North and Central Georgia today. The greatest chance for rain will be across north Georgia where chances diminish to the southeast. Rain is expected to start in the afternoon hours with a high of 56 degrees. Showers are expected to bring less than an inch of rain.
North Georgia county mourns death of beloved fire chief
CHATSWORTH, Ga — A north Georgia county is mourning the loss of its fire chief. Fire Chief Michael “Moe” Baxter of The Chatsworth Fire department has died, the Murray County Department of Public Safety announced on Sunday. Baxter joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and...
North Forsyth County getting a new sandwich shop next week
(Forsyth County, GA) Families living in the Browns Bridge area of Forsyth County won’t have to travel far to satisfy their sub sandwich cravings. That’s because a new location of the popular Jimmy John’s franchise will be opening off of 369 and 400 next Wednesday, January 11.
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
Tractor Trailer Flips on its Side on Riverside Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Traffic had to be shut down on Riverside Drive earlier this afternoon due to a crash. Shortly before noon, a tractor trailer flipped on its side close to the Tennessee American Water Tower near UTC’s campus. Fortunately, according to Chattanooga Police on scene, the truck driver...
Long John Silver’s intends to rebuild at same location
Kimball, Tenn. – In the dawn of the new year, the Kimball Board of Mayor and Aldermen convened for its first regular monthly meeting of 2023, assembling just enough members to form a quorum. The swift meeting was succinct and to the point barely eclipsing 20 minutes, but managed to address a number of items for the Town.
Have you seen missing Georgia teenager Jason Story?
The Chickamauga Police Department is asking for your help finding 17-year-old Jason Riley Story. Story left Chickamauga earlier this week and was last seen Tuesday night in the area of Coolidge Park in Chattanooga. Anyone with information in reference to Jason is asked to contact Detective Ira Taylor With the...
Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash
Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
Sean of the South: Chickamauga
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary The Chickamauga Battlefield. It is a January day, the leaves are dead. The sky looks like dull aircraft aluminum. This U.S. national park sits in the northwest corner of Georgia, at the base of Lookout Mountain. Technically, we are in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. But most people will […]
Search Continues for Missing Northwest Georgia Man
The search continues as law enforcement continues to investigate the disappearance of a Northwest Georgia man; police say that James Kevin Bradshaw disappeared over a year ago. Police are asking for the assistance of area residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around...
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chuck Milne remembers his big sister, Leona, who always struggled to fit in. “It was like a little girl trying to be somebody big and grown up,” Milne said. “But, you could still see the child, the angelic part.”. Milne said...
Canton police want names in jewelry store heist
CANTON, Ga. - Canton police are investigating a burglary at the Kay Jewelers on Cumming Highway, and they say they may need the public's help. Officers were called to the jewelry store on Jan. 4 at 11:36 p.m. When they arrived, they said all points of entry to the business were secured, and they didn't see anyone in or around the business.
CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
Cass wins Region 7-AAAAA Duals title; all four local teams advance to state sectionals next weekend
The Cass Colonels’ wrestling team defeated Calhoun 47-3 and Woodland 52-23 Saturday at Cartersville High School to wrap up the 2022-23 Region 7-5A Duals Championship. The region title means the Colonels will host a GHSA State Sectional Dual next Saturday. As a No. 1 seed, Cass will face Northgate,...
Authorities searching for suspect in case of Pickens County car break-ins
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a string of car break-ins in the area. Authorities say the break-ins took place on Sunday, Jan. 8. The suspect was described as a Black male driving a Jeep...
Pedestrian Struck in Front of Centre Walmart Friday
On Friday afternoon there was an accident in the crosswalk of Walmart in Centre. A pedestrian had apparently been hit by a truck. At last report, the pedestrian was responsive. We’ll have more details on this story as it develops.
[VIDEO] “Bring One for the Chipper” 2023
Saturday morning the Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful organization hosted the 2023 “Bring one for the Chipper” event at the Rome Home Depot. With the holiday season now over, locals brought out their natural Christmas trees and unloaded them with the help of volunteers. Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful coordinator Hannah Bagley stated that they are excited to recycle the Christmas trees and create habitats for local aquatic life. Since its inception in 1991, the annual event sponsored statewide by Keep Georgia Beautiful has recycled more than 6 million trees Christmas trees.
Best Oyster Bars & Shacks in Georgia
Where are The Best Oyster Bars & Shacks in Georgia?. C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar in Atlanta, GA, is a high-end seafood and oyster bar that has garnered much praise from media outlets and was ranked as the best new seafood restaurant by Atlanta Magazine. The restaurant, which has a plush interior and a menu that features two different types of clam chowder, boasts impressive seafood. There are several preparations for fish, including a hearty bowl of clams, mussels, and king crab. Argyle booths and a tiled floor add to the chic vibe of the restaurant. Several preparations of fried seafood are on the menu, including dry-aged beef and a daily entree special. One of the highlights of the restaurant is the full raw bar. The selection includes oysters, clams, and lobsters. The raw bar also features classic cocktails.
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
