CBF’s 2022 State of the Bay Score Unchanged, States Must Focus on Agriculture and Stormwater Pollution

DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Race to succeed — or challenge — Feinstein in Senate has fist entrant
The race to potentially succeed — or challenge — California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is formally taking shape. Feinstein, the 89-year-old former San Francisco mayor who is already the longest-serving woman in U.S. Senate history, has not announced if she will run for reelection in 2024. If she does, she will run against Orange County Rep. Katie Porter. Porter announced on Tuesday that she will run for Feinstein's seat in 2024. ...
California faces budget deficit of $22.5B, governor says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California faces a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion for the coming fiscal year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday, just days into his second term. It's a sharp turnaround from last year's $98 billion surplus. The deficit, while unsurprising, could signal the end...
