talbotspy.org
Easton Family Keeps a Tradition Alive by Being Born First
A few days ago, the Spy was passed a note suggesting we look into the remarkable conwidence that accorded a few days ago in Anne Arundel County on New Year’s Day. According to the Annapolis Capital, Becca Paterson McNally gave birth to one Reese Davenport McNally at precisely 12:01 A.M. at the Luminis Medical Center, making Reese the first baby born in that county.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: “Reset Lakeside” Means Legislation, Not An Attitude Change
Lest anyone forget or misunderstand, the objective of the “Reset Lakeside” initiative is centered on the Council’s adoption of specific legislation that will have the specific effect that has been the objective of Talbot citizens throughout the recent campaign, and for many months prior. “Reset Lakeside” is not some amorphous catchphrase that means, “Let’s just talk about it some more, new faces, new decorations in the room, different attitude.”
NBC Washington
‘I Cried': Water Bills as High as $16,800 Outrage Calvert County Residents
Homeowners in Calvert County, Maryland, are fighting water bills in the thousands of dollars that many thought were a mistake before they learned they actually owed the money. The residents said they received the high water bills in the final weeks of 2022. “I received our bill after Christmas for...
talbotspy.org
Qlarant Celebrates 50 Years of Service in 2023
Qlarant, Inc. is celebrating 50 years of service in 2023. The Easton, Maryland based company is a national leader in quality improvement, program integrity, and technology solutions for some of the nation’s most important health care programs. Formed by a group of doctors in Wicomico County in 1973, the...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
Mayor announces MLK Day parade is back on days after its cancellation
Mayor Brandon Scott made the decision Sunday night after some were outraged by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts
talbotspy.org
How Berlin Got Its Groove Back: A Chat with Author and Former Mayor Gee Williams
The old Chinese proverb says, “success has many fathers,” which is the case when one looks at the journey of the small Eastern Shore town of Berlin and its remarkable turnaround over the last forty years. Left to die in the wake of the Great Depression, this quiet...
Cape Gazette
Accepting An Offer
Your real estate agent has just brought you an offer on your home, and you want to think about it. You would like your agent to contact the other people who have shown an interest in your home. Whether your home has been listed for three days or three months, there is always a desire to hold out for a better offer, and sellers can feel considerable resistance to making a decision.
whatsupmag.com
1/6: Anne Arundel County Public School Redistricting
Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. After a publicly open Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) Board meeting dubbed a “Redistricting Workshop” earlier this week, many parents left frustrated. The concern being that the county’s redistricting process, which will affect thousands of students and their families beginning in 2024, might be flawed.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor says Ivan Bates has it right, "If you come in wrong, bring your toothbrush'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday night with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, and Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming. A common theme throughout the Town Hall...
The Dispatch
Site Plan Approved For Mobile Home Park Expansion
SNOW HILL– Plans for the expansion of a West Ocean City mobile home park moved ahead last week following approval by county officials. The Worcester County Planning Commission last Thursday voted unanimously to approve a site plan for Salt Life Park. The project consists of a 34-lot expansion of an existing manufactured home park on Old Bridge Road.
WBOC
Worcester County Program Aims to Reduce Trips to the Emergency Room
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Mobile Integrated Community Health program provides in-home care to people throughout the community. The program focuses on patients who frequently call 911 and make visits to the emergency department. Worcester County Fire and EMS companies, Atlantic General Hospital, and the Worcester County Health Department are...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth, Lewes, Indian River fire companies fight Angola Beach blaze Jan. 8
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 10:31 a.m., Jan. 8, to Buttercup Street in the Angola Beach and Estates development for a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, RBVFC units reported the home was well involved in fire. Rehoboth Beach units were assisted by the Lewes Fire Department,...
Students at Catholic school in Baltimore Co. raise money for Damar Hamlin's foundation
BALTIMORE - In the days since Bills' Damar Hamlin was critically injured on the playing field, there's been an enormous outpouring of love and support. In less than a week, Damar's "Chasing M's" Foundation Community Drive has grown to almost $8 million. Another donation has been added thanks to the efforts of the students at St. Michael – St. Clement School in Baltimore County.Nearly every student at the Catholic school participated in raising close to $400 for Damar's Foundation."When I saw that, I was shocked cause I'd never seen that happen before," eighth-grader Zachary Hartman said about Hamlin's injury. "I...
talbotspy.org
First Baby of 2023 Arrives at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton Birthing Center
The first baby of 2023 arrived just after midnight, January 1, at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. The baby girl was born at 12:40 am to Lakeisha Alston and Durell E. Hyland Sr., both of Fruitland. Luvenia Lee Hyland...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Covid still filling hospital beds, claiming lives
Coivid-19 is still filling hospital beds and claiming lives in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported. In an early January report, 12 new deaths were recorded after a review of vital statistics for the month of December. The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. All...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: The next chapter of Lexington Market
From the waterfront to the heart of downtown, 11 TV Hill takes a look at what's breathing new life into decades-old Baltimore City spaces. Paul Ruppert, CEO of Lexington Market, shares what's part of the market's next chapter.
Navy Coach’s Dog Rescued from Icy Water after Community-Wide Search
When Moose the dog escaped from a waterfront neighborhood over the holidays, several hundred members of the community around Annapolis were trying to help find him. The Aussiedoodle was finally spotted in a bad situation—trapped in ice. His owner, the Naval Academy’s head water polo coach, is a very...
Wbaltv.com
Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years
A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
Cape Gazette
Defendant in Christmas Eve fatal accident begins court proceedings
Multiple charges filed against a Millsboro man who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash Christmas Eve have been dropped due to a clerical error, but the state plans to refile charges soon. Jason Wilcox, 46, was in Delaware Court of Common Pleas Jan. 5, after he was charged...
