Talbot County, MD

talbotspy.org

Easton Family Keeps a Tradition Alive by Being Born First

A few days ago, the Spy was passed a note suggesting we look into the remarkable conwidence that accorded a few days ago in Anne Arundel County on New Year’s Day. According to the Annapolis Capital, Becca Paterson McNally gave birth to one Reese Davenport McNally at precisely 12:01 A.M. at the Luminis Medical Center, making Reese the first baby born in that county.
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: “Reset Lakeside” Means Legislation, Not An Attitude Change

Lest anyone forget or misunderstand, the objective of the “Reset Lakeside” initiative is centered on the Council’s adoption of specific legislation that will have the specific effect that has been the objective of Talbot citizens throughout the recent campaign, and for many months prior. “Reset Lakeside” is not some amorphous catchphrase that means, “Let’s just talk about it some more, new faces, new decorations in the room, different attitude.”
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Qlarant Celebrates 50 Years of Service in 2023

Qlarant, Inc. is celebrating 50 years of service in 2023. The Easton, Maryland based company is a national leader in quality improvement, program integrity, and technology solutions for some of the nation’s most important health care programs. Formed by a group of doctors in Wicomico County in 1973, the...
EASTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates

Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Accepting An Offer

Your real estate agent has just brought you an offer on your home, and you want to think about it. You would like your agent to contact the other people who have shown an interest in your home. Whether your home has been listed for three days or three months, there is always a desire to hold out for a better offer, and sellers can feel considerable resistance to making a decision.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
whatsupmag.com

1/6: Anne Arundel County Public School Redistricting

Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. After a publicly open Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) Board meeting dubbed a “Redistricting Workshop” earlier this week, many parents left frustrated. The concern being that the county’s redistricting process, which will affect thousands of students and their families beginning in 2024, might be flawed.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Dispatch

Site Plan Approved For Mobile Home Park Expansion

SNOW HILL– Plans for the expansion of a West Ocean City mobile home park moved ahead last week following approval by county officials. The Worcester County Planning Commission last Thursday voted unanimously to approve a site plan for Salt Life Park. The project consists of a 34-lot expansion of an existing manufactured home park on Old Bridge Road.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Worcester County Program Aims to Reduce Trips to the Emergency Room

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Mobile Integrated Community Health program provides in-home care to people throughout the community. The program focuses on patients who frequently call 911 and make visits to the emergency department. Worcester County Fire and EMS companies, Atlantic General Hospital, and the Worcester County Health Department are...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Students at Catholic school in Baltimore Co. raise money for Damar Hamlin's foundation

BALTIMORE - In the days since Bills' Damar Hamlin was critically injured on the playing field, there's been an enormous outpouring of love and support. In less than a week, Damar's "Chasing M's" Foundation Community Drive has grown to almost $8 million.  Another donation has been added thanks to the efforts of the students at St. Michael – St. Clement School in Baltimore County.Nearly every student at the Catholic school participated in raising close to $400 for Damar's Foundation."When I saw that, I was shocked cause I'd never seen that happen before," eighth-grader Zachary Hartman said about Hamlin's injury. "I...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Covid still filling hospital beds, claiming lives

Coivid-19 is still filling hospital beds and claiming lives in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported. In an early January report, 12 new deaths were recorded after a review of vital statistics for the month of December. The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. All...
DELAWARE STATE
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: The next chapter of Lexington Market

From the waterfront to the heart of downtown, 11 TV Hill takes a look at what's breathing new life into decades-old Baltimore City spaces. Paul Ruppert, CEO of Lexington Market, shares what's part of the market's next chapter.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years

A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
BALTIMORE, MD

