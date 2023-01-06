Read full article on original website
Related
The Great Resignation isn't over yet: Where are all the workers?
The U.S. Labor Department recently reported that there were a historical number of jobs available in the U.S, but not enough workers to fulfill them.
December jobs report expected to show hiring cooled last month but remained strong
The Labor Department's December jobs report will shed light on the health of the labor market in the final month of 2022 when it is released on Friday.
Tech stocks headed for ‘bloodbath’ in 2023, more ‘job threats’ expected
Tech stocks are positioned to fall again in 2023 as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues interest rate hikes to slow inflation
Oil settles flat, with weekly decline on recession worries
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the market balanced a weaker U.S. dollar and mixed U.S. jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns.
The next recession might hit the wealthy more — and a 'richcession' could be good news for low-wage workers
WSJ said a "richcession" could be on the way, as the wealthy get hit with layoffs and stock losses. Meanwhile, wages for poorer Americans are rising.
Bed Bath & Beyond's list of store closings
Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed it may not be able to survive as challenges mount for the home retailer. The company's stock lost about 90% of its value over the past year.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
LARRY KUDLOW: A dramatic speech with absolute clarity on issues would help McCarthy's speakership quest
Larry Kudlow suggests that Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans must clarify issues, including those that did'nt make it into the Commitment to America, to help his speakership quest on 'Kudlow.'
US faces increased stagflation threat in 2023 after wave of government spending
The U.S. economy could face a 1970s-style stagflation crisis in 2023 as it confronts still-high inflation, rising unemployment and slow economic growth.
More interest rate hikes coming? Fed will remain committed to reducing inflation, official says
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The Federal Reserve remains committed to reducing inflation in the U.S. economy, an official told an audience at the 21st Annual Economic Forecast Forum on Friday afternoon. According to Tom Barkin, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, demand for goods...
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $940M Mega Millions drawing
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot jumped to an estimated $1.1 billion, with a cash prize option of $568.7 million, after no one matched all six numbers on Friday.
CNBC
Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction
The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
Stuart Varney: The left can't undo what Elon Musk has done for free speech
FOX Business' Stuart Varney praises Elon Musk's achievements and discusses the left's disdain for the Tesla CEO following his purchase of Twitter.
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe is real estate company employee who commuted to DC
Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother who vanished on New Year’s Day after leaving her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, works in real estate. She commuted to a job in Washington, D.C.
December jobs breakdown: Which industries are hiring the most workers?
The December jobs report showed that payrolls increased by 223,000 workers last month, faster than expected as bars and restaurants hired more individuals.
Labor market stays strong as wages cool, giving Fed room to slow rate hikes
The US labor market stayed strong last month and wage gains cooled, reducing risks of a near-term recession and giving the Federal Reserve room to slow interest-rate hikes. Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 in December, capping a near-record year for job growth, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The advance followed a 256,000 gain in November.
Blockade of Taiwan by China could cost world economy over $2 trillion, report finds
A report by the Rhodium Group estimates that a blockade of Taiwan by China could cause a "catastrophic" disruption of more than $2 trillion in global economic activity.
TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields
U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
Macy's shuttering four locations
Macy's will be closing four locations in four states, a Macy's spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday. The news was first reported by Axios.
NASDAQ
Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its interest-rate hikes further after a government report on Friday showed wage growth cooled a bit last month, a hint that the Fed's steep rate hikeslast yearare beginning to ease upward pressure on prices. Fed funds futures traders after the...
Fox Business
New York, NY
42K+
Followers
747
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0