Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Dollar General Store Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergNewport News, VA
WAVY News 10
Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students
On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx …. On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique,...
Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth
"Safety and security of the facility and the surrounding area has been one of the top topics," said Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth opening delayed
The opening of Virginia's first free-standing casino has been delayed.
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
peninsulachronicle.com
757 ROC In Newport News Offers Fitness For Everyone
NEWPORT NEWS—757 ROC is a 6,000-square-foot fitness, nutrition, and Fire & Ice Recovery facility located at 11838 Canon Blvd., Suite 300, in Newport News. Its mission is to change the way the community thinks about fitness. Even though the facility has obstacle training classes for people who want to compete, or just finish, a Spartan race that combines endurance with strength, the workouts are designed for any ability level.
Virginia Beach pantry gives struggling service members access to meals & more
The shelves are stocked with everything you'd expect to in a store, but the shoppers at Patriot's Pantry are exclusively active-duty military members and their families. And they don't pay a dime.
What the past PTA president wants you to know about Richneck Elementary School
When Brenda Coles saw what was unfolding at her son's old elementary school in Newport News on January 6, she could not believe what she saw.
Community search for Codi Bigsby
Volunteers who have never met Codi say they won't give up and say they haven't stopped searching for him.
Non-profit in Chesapeake host Teen Day Party to support foster care children
The inaugural event which featured food, a photo booth, games and more, was for ages 13 and up in foster care and presented an opportunity to connect with teens
969wsig.com
Special delivery to Sentara RHM
A special delivery was made Friday to the pediatrics unit of Sentara RMH. Steven Faught, owner of Shenandoah Automotive, delivered 800 pairs of children’s socks. He said customers donated the items and they will be worn by children receiving medical care at the hospital. Faught stated in a news...
newsfromthestates.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Surry native aims high
Considering her success at Surry County High School, where she was president of her senior class, Homecoming Queen, and a Captain of the 2020 State Champion SCHS Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team as well as Homecoming Queen before graduating with honors – at the height of the pandemic - it is no surprise that Brécha Janae Byrd is taking Saint Augustine University by storm.
GoFundMe started for Abby Zwerner, first-grade teacher who was shot
The fundraiser's description states that the GoFundMe was organized by Hannah Zwerner, Abby's twin sister
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC DISPLAY CITY OF PORTSMOUTH HOME AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN PROGRAM ALLOCATION PLAN
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded the City of Portsmouth $1,540,476 of HOME American Rescue Plan (ARP) program funds to undertake activities that must primarily benefit qualifying individuals and families who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or in other vulnerable populations. Notice is hereby...
Uvalde Foundation For Kids offers support after Richneck Elem. School shooting
The Uvalde Foundation for Kids said it's offering support to students impacted by Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.
WAVY News 10
Windsor High School closed Monday due to lack of heat
Windsor High School closed Monday due to lack of …. WAVY team coverage: ‘Hero’ Newport News teacher recovering …. Police say 25-year-old 1st grade teacher Abby Zwerner rushed her students out of the classroom after she was shot in the chest on Friday in Newport News. She's in "stable" condition and recovering. The 6-year-old shooter used his mother's legally bought gun, police say.
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center gets approval for open-heart surgery program
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center has been granted approval by the Virginia State Health Commissioner, Dr. Colin Greene, to offer open-heart surgery at the hospital.
Virginia Beach boil water notice lifted
Virginia Beach says the required water testing process has been completed, advisory has been lifted in all affected areas
Augusta Free Press
Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia
Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
Boil advisory issued for portion of Virginia Beach; schools, hospital impacted
A boil advisory is in place for a major portion of Virginia Beach Friday night, the city said. The impacted portion of the city is in the Princess Anne Road area.
