Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students

On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

757 ROC In Newport News Offers Fitness For Everyone

NEWPORT NEWS—757 ROC is a 6,000-square-foot fitness, nutrition, and Fire & Ice Recovery facility located at 11838 Canon Blvd., Suite 300, in Newport News. Its mission is to change the way the community thinks about fitness. Even though the facility has obstacle training classes for people who want to compete, or just finish, a Spartan race that combines endurance with strength, the workouts are designed for any ability level.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
969wsig.com

Special delivery to Sentara RHM

A special delivery was made Friday to the pediatrics unit of Sentara RMH. Steven Faught, owner of Shenandoah Automotive, delivered 800 pairs of children's socks. He said customers donated the items and they will be worn by children receiving medical care at the hospital.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
newsfromthestates.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an "altercation" between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Surry native aims high

Considering her success at Surry County High School, where she was president of her senior class, Homecoming Queen, and a Captain of the 2020 State Champion SCHS Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team as well as Homecoming Queen before graduating with honors – at the height of the pandemic - it is no surprise that Brécha Janae Byrd is taking Saint Augustine University by storm.
SURRY, VA
WAVY News 10

Windsor High School closed Monday due to lack of heat

Windsor High School closed Monday due to lack of heat. Police say 25-year-old 1st grade teacher Abby Zwerner rushed her students out of the classroom after she was shot in the chest on Friday in Newport News. She's in "stable" condition and recovering. The 6-year-old shooter used his mother's legally bought gun, police say.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Augusta Free Press

Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia

Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia's agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment.
VIRGINIA STATE

