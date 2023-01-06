Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire GravelTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Salem, MA
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
WBUR
In novel 'Small World,' two adult sisters in Cambridge revisit their troubled childhood
As we head into the messier months of winter, Laura Zigman’s newest novel, “Small World” (out Jan. 10), offers a warming tonic against ice and gloom. Zigman, a Newton native and UMass Amherst alum, is the author of five previous novels. These include the 1998 bestseller “Animal Husbandry” (the basis for the 2001 movie “Someone Like You”), and the 2020 “Separation Anxiety,” which has been optioned by Julianne Nicholson ("Mare of Easttown") for a limited TV series. As in her earlier work, “Small World” is an appealing blend of depth and froth.
wnns.com
Here’s the Secret to Living a Truly Happy Life
The largest-ever adult development study has found what makes people truly happy. The Harvard Study of Adult Development is the most intensive study of adult development in history, tracking the lives and happiness of 724 Boston men over 80 years from 1938, and going on to study the children of the original participants. (The study began with Harvard students, when the College was all-male, and incorporated 456 young men from Boston before adding more than 1,000 male and female children of the original participants.)
archpaper.com
A glass extension transforms a Massachusetts church into a performance venue honoring Jack Kerouac
As a child, writer and novelist Jack Kerouac attended the Saint Jean Baptiste Church in the small New England city of Lowell, Massachusetts. The author, categorized as a father of the Beat movement, was born into a devout Catholic French-Canadian family. Saint Jean Baptiste Church, built between 1889 and 1896 near Lowell’s “Little Canada,” is a town landmark designed in Byzantine Romanesque Revival style with a gray stone exterior complemented by archways, vaulted ceilings, circular windows, and a gabled roof. The place of worship closed its wood doors to parishioners in 1993, but other congregations gathered inside its hallowed halls until 2004, when the church was deconsecrated and closed for good. Nearly 30 years later, a proposal hopes to reactivate the church while paying homage to one of Lowell’s most famous former residents: Jack Kerouac.
rock929rocks.com
8 Great Boston Restaurants That Closed In 2022
Before we head full-on into dining in 2023, let’s look back at a handful of beloved Boston restaurants that closed in 2022. A few weeks ago, Boston.com shared this list of restaurants we lost last year. For whatever reason, the list broke my heart a little more than I was expecting it to. I supposed it’s because so many of these restaurants were survivors. Actually, they were all survivors. Every one of them made it through the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, only to have 2022 become the year that they would close their doors for good.
homenewshere.com
Museum of Fine Arts reinvents itself
The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is back from the pandemic and better than ever. Tucked against the Back Bay Fens on Huntington Avenue, the museum continues to reinvent itself for today’s museum goer. The recently renovated Greek and Roman wing takes on the ancient world while offering...
Boston Native Edward Norton Learns of Shocking Relationship to Pocahontas
Actor Edward Norton has paved a successful career over the years, and while he grew up and formed his craft in Columbia, Maryland, his roots started in Massachusetts. Norton appeared on the latest episode of Finding Your Roots on PBS where he discovered his roots go much deeper than he imagined.
Friend who spent New Year's Eve with Ana Walshe speaks out
BOSTON - A man who celebrated New Year's Eve with Ana and Brian Walshe is speaking out. Gem Mutlu was one of the last people to see Ana before she disappeared. Mutlu described the night at Walshe's home as "festive" and said Brian made an "elaborate meal."."We hugged and celebrated and we toasted just what you do over new year's," Mutlu told WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald. "There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold." A phone call on Wednesday from Brian Walshe,...
WCVB
Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood
HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-0f-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.
Weekends are a time to relax, unwind, and spend time with the people you care about most – friends, family, or a mix of both. And if you're lucky enough to live in a city like Boston, you'll never run out of things to do with your loved ones.
Boston’s bookstore boom continues in 2023 with two more new shops
“It's clear that the time is now, it’s clear that people are looking for the community of a bookstore.”. Two new independent bookstores will open in Roslindale and Dorchester this year, joining the recent wave of indie booksellers setting up shop in Boston. First up is Rozzie Bound Co-op,...
The 10 Best Places to Live in the Northeast
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. In Somerville, Massachusetts, WTF takes on a different meaning: What the Fluff?. As in Marshmallow Fluff. If the rumors are to be believed, a Somerville resident invented the creamy confection in the early 1900s. However, as...
wgbh.org
Boston Public Radio full show: Jan. 9, 2023
We began the show by talking about our fascination with scandal in the British royal family — and how it distracts us from the fraying of democracy. EJ Dionne weighed in on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s contentious election for House speaker last week, and pro-Bolsonaro riots in Brazil’s capital with claims of election fraud. Dionne is a columnist for the Washington Post. He’s also a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution. His latest book is “100% Democracy: The Case For Universal Voting.”
iheart.com
Boston's Yoga On Ice Is Back, Offering Free Classes This Winter
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Around 50 people showed up to the Rink at 401 Park with ice skates in hand ready to get their yoga on Sunday morning. IceFlow returned to the rink near Fenway this winter to give yoga lovers a chance to break out the skates. The yoga-inspired class teaches people of all skill levels to combine the movements of ice skating with yoga techniques.
Boston Public Library shares list of its 10 most borrowed books in 2022
“The most borrowed titles of 2022 cover a broad variety of genres, with both romance and science fiction represented this year.”. Bostonians were in the mood for fiction in 2022. The Boston Public Library on Wednesday released the titles of the 10 books most borrowed by library patrons last year...
wgbh.org
Basic Black: Can Boston shake its reputation as one of the most racist cities in America?
Recently, the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau unveiled a tourism campaign that highlights how one of the nation’s oldest cities now encompasses 23 neighborhoods and residents who speak a combined 76 languages. The campaign included a new tagline: “Boston never gets old.” The bureau also introduced its new name: Meet Boston.
Antiques Roadshow coming to Sturbridge, offers free appraisals to applicants
The Antiques Roadshow has announced they will be back on the road for this year's season of the show, with one stop in Sturbridge this June!
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
Opus in Salem closing its doors; new concept coming soon
SALEM, Mass — Opus a popular restaurant in Salem featuring the Underground music bar is closing its doors, but a new concept is coming soon under the same ownership. The restaurant announced on their social media pages that the final show in the Underground was on New Year’s Eve, and the restaurant will close its doors on January 7th.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury proves to be a community that cares
TEWKSBURY — A piece of steaming lasagna is placed on the plate of a young mother as her toddler, wide-eyed, excitedly holds a tiny juice box. “Lasagna Love provided us with four trays of home-baked lasagna,” said Lori Carriere, a volunteer for the Healthy Families Lowell mother and baby party which was held recently in Tewksbury.
Comments / 1