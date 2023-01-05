Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA hospitals make 12 executive changes
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has continued to rearrange executives following the creation of new operating groups this past fall. In October, HCA reorganized its operations into three groups, each with five domestic divisions. A dozen executive moves accompanied that change. Since then, the for-profit hospital operator has continued to promote new leaders and solve for others' departures or retirements.
beckershospitalreview.com
Health systems see internal staffing agencies as path to solving labor challenges
Hospitals and health systems have navigated through various challenges throughout the pandemic, but staffing is expected to remain top of the agenda for hospital executives over the coming years. Maintaining adequate staffing in key patient areas such as nursing, ancillary services and clinics continues to challenge hospitals and health systems...
beckershospitalreview.com
Every rural hospital closure in the COVID-19 era, by state
Hundreds of hospitals in the U.S. are on the ropes financially, largely due not to fiscal mismanagement but inadequate reimbursements, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. Many of them are rural hospitals whose closures don't usually make the headlines, but that doesn't mean they're expendable. Rural...
beckershospitalreview.com
IU Health updates scope of $2.3B hospital project
Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health's board of directors has approved the proposal to increase the size of its downtown hospital and expanded medical campus project. The hospital now calls for 864 private patients beds, up from the previously planned 672, according to a Jan. 9 news release from the health system. The board said the larger capacity is needed to meet projected inpatient demand, including for a growing caseload of sicker patients.
beckershospitalreview.com
Lee Health taps former OSU Wexner exec to serve as chief medical officer
Lee Health has named Iahn Gonsenhauser, MD, chief medical officer. He began the role earlier this month, the Fort Myers, Fla.-based system said in a Jan. 9 news release. As CMO, Dr. Gonsenhauser will provide strategic direction to 2,400 employed and independent physicians, as well as to advanced providers on the system's medical staff. He will work closely with Lee Health's Chief Nursing Officer, Jennifer Higgins, MSN, RN.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA Florida hospital opens clinic
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital opened a new cardiac rehabilitation center clinic, nwfdailynews reported Jan. 9. The new facility is double the size of the old cardiac rehab clinic and includes a gym, an exam room and two treatment rooms. The clinic is designed to treat patients who recently had...
beckershospitalreview.com
Virgin Pulse names former CVS leader chief medical officer
Virgin Pulse, the digital health arm of conglomerate Virgin Group, named former CVS Health leader Jeffrey Jacques, MD, as its chief medical officer. Prior to his new role, Dr. Jacques spent more than a decade in leadership roles at CVS Health, during which he founded a CVS company designed to support the parents of children born prematurely.
beckershospitalreview.com
UC Davis Health aims to reduce 'pajama time' through AI documentation
Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health will document medical conversations via artificial intelligence to cut down on "pajama time" for providers. The health system is partnering with virtual practice management platform LiveCare Corp. to automate documentation as part of the UC Davis Digital Collaborative for Innovation and Validation, or Digital CoLab.
beckershospitalreview.com
SSM Health's response to current drug shortages
With multiple retail pharmacies short on medicine cabinet staples amid a rise in flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases, St. Louis-based SSM Health's pharmacy leader told the Wisconsin State Journal some drug shortage tips. Here are three things to know, according to Ariel Thurmer, PharmD, SSM Health's clinical manager of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Christ Hospital Health Network appoints marketing chief
Jenny Collopy has been named vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital Health Network. Ms. Collopy had been in the role on an interim basis since July. She joined the health system in 2015 as a senior marketing consultant for heart and vascular care, serving in a variety of leadership positions along the way.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurses strike at 2 New York City hospitals
Members of the New York State Nurses Association went on strike Jan. 9 at two New York City hospitals: Mount Sinai Medical Center on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. The union represents 7,000 nurses at the two hospitals, who are striking "for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic spending $1.86M to renovate space for new digital health team
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic plans to spend an estimated $1.86 million to renovate a building that will house its new Unbound team focused on digital transformation, the Post Bulletin reported. Mayo Clinic filed a building permit for the downtown Rochester project Dec. 29, according to the Jan. 6. story. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Intermountain, Omada partner on virtual diabetes care
Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare's value-based care subsidiary, Castell, has partnered with virtual chronic care provider Omada Health to offer virtual diabetes care and prevention to patients. The two will work to identify patients for Omada Health's virtual diabetes prevention program that offers members support along with intervention from health...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS backs virtual therapy company with $25M investment
CVS Health led a $25 million financing round for virtual therapy and psychiatry company Array Behavioral Care. Array Behavioral Care partners with hospitals and health systems to offer virtual mental healthcare to their patients. The company has 90 million patients who can access its services, according to a Jan. 9 Array news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Federal surge team leaves New Mexico children's hospital
A federal medical team helping the University of New Mexico Children's Hospital respond to a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses left the Albuquerque-based hospital Jan. 9, according to CBS affiliate KRQE News 13. The 14-person medical team arrived Dec. 31. At the time, UNM Children's was operating at 118...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 top issues for healthcare executives in 2023, per PwC
Health systems across the U.S. must rethink their strategies to remain competitive amid workforce and financial challenges, according to a report released Jan. 5 by PricewaterhouseCoopers. Here are six issues for executives at these organizations that are critical to doing so, per the report:. 1. Confronting affordability and disrupting costs....
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaufman Hall acquires Gist Healthcare
Kaufman Hall, a leading consultant group in the healthcare industry, has acquired Gist Healthcare, a consulting firm that provides guidance to healthcare leaders and has a strong presence in media content. The transaction closed Jan. 1. The combination will enhance both companies' focus on providing unique insights on critical healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
ANA's new president: What healthcare leaders get wrong about resiliency
Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, RN, the newest president of the American Nurses Association, twitches when she hears the word resiliency. "For work environments where nurses don't have a say in their mandatory overtime, they're short staffed, there's not enough resources. We say, 'Well, you just need to be more resilient.' Well, you shouldn't have to," Dr. Mensik Kennedy told Becker's. "How can we justify the fact that we let them go through bad stuff? No one should have to go through bad stuff or bad things or experience that thing to get a pat on the shoulder and say, 'Oh, thank you, you're resilient.'"
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospitals seeking CEOs
Here are six hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center (Powell, Tenn.) 2. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Libertyville (Ill.) 3. Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why nurses are signing 'unresignation' letters
A nurse staffing community is encouraging nurses who left the profession or are considering an exit to recommit as part of a new "unResignation Notice" campaign. The campaign aims to spread awareness on the workplace challenges that contributed to nurses' departures. The campaign was launched by connectRN, a nurse staffing...
Comments / 0