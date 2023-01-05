Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, RN, the newest president of the American Nurses Association, twitches when she hears the word resiliency. "For work environments where nurses don't have a say in their mandatory overtime, they're short staffed, there's not enough resources. We say, 'Well, you just need to be more resilient.' Well, you shouldn't have to," Dr. Mensik Kennedy told Becker's. "How can we justify the fact that we let them go through bad stuff? No one should have to go through bad stuff or bad things or experience that thing to get a pat on the shoulder and say, 'Oh, thank you, you're resilient.'"

