ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral services have been finalized for a Montgomery woman who was killed in an industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. Services for Courtney Edwards, 34, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Taylor Road campus of Church...
MONTGOMERY, AL
lowndessignal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
HAYNEVILLE, AL
WSFA

Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Selma man dies after ATV crash in Dallas County

DALLAS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Selma man lost his life after his ATV crashed at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday. Antonio Martin, 33, was riding on Roosevelt Avenue east of Selma when his Yamaha Raptor left the roadway, hit a fence and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the...
SELMA, AL
wvtm13.com

Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn

A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
AUBURN, AL
wvtm13.com

Man dies after apparent assault at Limestone prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault. The Alabama Department of Corrections said 35-year-old Ariene Kimbrough was discovered deceased inside his cell Wednesday at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Coffee and Pike County D.A. to take supernumerary status

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Tom Anderson will no longer serve as Coffee and Pike County district attorney on an everyday basis when his current term ends next week. He will become a supernumerary prosecutor and will still pursue cases, on as needed basis. He won election to another term...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County

FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie looks to 2023 for his community

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023. The Fountain City has some exciting events ahead for the new year, as it celebrates several successes from the year before. The opening of the town’s second Chick-fil-a location, for instance, on Fairview Avenue in September provided new jobs for 125 people.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles are in life-threatening condition after a shooting Thursday, Montgomery police have confirmed. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 1000 block of David Drive near Wares Ferry Road.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man charged in November shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in relation to a shooting that took place in November. According to an arrest affidavit, Keitavious Franklin, 24, of Montgomery, has been charged with assault second-degree and shooting or discharging a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle. Court documents indicate the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime

Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Arrest Made in Montgomery Bank Robbery

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with robbing a bank. Police say they’ve charged 59-year-old Dwight Long with third-degree robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened at about 9:25AM Friday in the 2900 block of McGehee Road. That is where a Regions Bank branch (Green Lantern) is located.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvasfm.org

New homicide report released by MPD

A new homicide report was released by the Montgomery police Thursday. The 2022 document showed a decrease in homicides compared to figures over the past two years. According to the 2022 report, there were 61 homicides with 66 percent of the cases solved. In 2021, 77 homicides were reported with...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy