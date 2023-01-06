Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral services have been finalized for a Montgomery woman who was killed in an industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. Services for Courtney Edwards, 34, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Taylor Road campus of Church...
lowndessignal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
WSFA
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
Alabama woman last seen on New Year’s Eve found dead Sunday
An Alabama woman who was reported missing on New Year’s Eve was found dead on Sunday. Selma police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of Patricia Effinger, 64 on Sunday in the Beloit area of Dallas County. The SPD and DCSO are both calling it a death investigation.
Two cousins charged with double murders along Alabama interstate
Two cousins have been charged with killing two people whose bodies were found a few miles apart along a stretch of Interstate in Alabama. Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Both men are from the Montgomery and Lowndes County area. They were arrested in Lowndes County.
wbrc.com
Selma man dies after ATV crash in Dallas County
DALLAS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Selma man lost his life after his ATV crashed at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday. Antonio Martin, 33, was riding on Roosevelt Avenue east of Selma when his Yamaha Raptor left the roadway, hit a fence and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the...
wvtm13.com
Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn
A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
wvtm13.com
Man dies after apparent assault at Limestone prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault. The Alabama Department of Corrections said 35-year-old Ariene Kimbrough was discovered deceased inside his cell Wednesday at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said...
Alabama man killed when ATV strikes fence, overturns, state troopers said
An Alabama man was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Antonio Martin, 33, of Selma, was fatally injured when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV that he operated left the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. Martin wasn’t wearing...
wtvy.com
Coffee and Pike County D.A. to take supernumerary status
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Tom Anderson will no longer serve as Coffee and Pike County district attorney on an everyday basis when his current term ends next week. He will become a supernumerary prosecutor and will still pursue cases, on as needed basis. He won election to another term...
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
WSFA
Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie looks to 2023 for his community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023. The Fountain City has some exciting events ahead for the new year, as it celebrates several successes from the year before. The opening of the town’s second Chick-fil-a location, for instance, on Fairview Avenue in September provided new jobs for 125 people.
WSFA
2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles are in life-threatening condition after a shooting Thursday, Montgomery police have confirmed. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 1000 block of David Drive near Wares Ferry Road.
WSFA
Montgomery man charged in November shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in relation to a shooting that took place in November. According to an arrest affidavit, Keitavious Franklin, 24, of Montgomery, has been charged with assault second-degree and shooting or discharging a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle. Court documents indicate the...
5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime
Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
WSFA
EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines passenger recalls horrific Montgomery airport industrial accident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many American Airlines passengers waiting to board a flight from Montgomery to Dallas-Fort Worth witnessed a horrific, fatal accident on New Year’s Eve that’s left them shaken. A ground agent working with Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, was “ingested into the engine”...
Alabama man killed when van collides with truck and overturns
An Alabama man was killed Friday night whe the van in which he was riding struck a truck and overturned, Alabama troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of an Opelika, Alabama, man. Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, was fatally injured when the...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Montgomery Bank Robbery
Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with robbing a bank. Police say they’ve charged 59-year-old Dwight Long with third-degree robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened at about 9:25AM Friday in the 2900 block of McGehee Road. That is where a Regions Bank branch (Green Lantern) is located.
wvasfm.org
New homicide report released by MPD
A new homicide report was released by the Montgomery police Thursday. The 2022 document showed a decrease in homicides compared to figures over the past two years. According to the 2022 report, there were 61 homicides with 66 percent of the cases solved. In 2021, 77 homicides were reported with...
