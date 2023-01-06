ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Ethereum Prediction Is Revealed

The crypto market continues to look good at the end of the weekend. Check out the latest prediciton about Ethereum below. A popular crypto strategist is predicting a surge for one AI-focused token while updating his forecast for Ethereum (ETH) and Lido DAO (LDO). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa said recently...
Bitcoin Is On The Right Track For Massive Breakout

After Bitcoin managed to surpass the important level of $17k, it seems that according to the latest predicitons, the king coin is currently on the right path towards a massive surge. Check out the latest reports below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green,...
Challenges to Solve Before You Sell Bitcoin for Cash

You can sell Bitcoin for cash to enjoy a convenient and simple way to turn your digital assets into fiat currency. However, it’s important to be aware of the challenges that can arise during this process and to take steps to address them before attempting to sell your Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Surges Above $17k, While Interest Rates Fall

It seems that Bitcoin managed to surge above $17k. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $17,219. Check out the latest details about the price of Bitcoin these days. Bitcoin price latest reports. The price of Bitcoin...
MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor: The Future Of Money Is About Bitcoin’s Lightning

MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor addresses the future of money. He says that this is in strong connection to Bitcoin’s Lightning. Check out the relevant tweet that notes what we just said above:. Someone noted this:. Regarding Bitcoin’s price today, at the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading...
Bitcoin Could See A Rally Soon – How High Can BTC Price Go?

According to the latest reports, Bitcoin could soon see a rally. Check out the latest details about BTC’s price below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $16,943. Bitcoin price prediction is released. A popular crypto...
Nexo Accuses Rival Of Secret Deal

Crypto lender Nexus accused the fact that its acquisition of troubled rival Vauld has been rejected for a final time. They said that this would have been in a move that would have sought to make its creditors whole. Nexus accused Vauld of a secret deal. Nexo blasted Vauld and...
Ethereum Rival Solana (SOL) Surged 109%

The crypto market is looking great at the beginning of 2023, and there are all kinds of optimistic predictions about the prices of digital assets. Check out the latest reports about SOL’s prices below. Ethereum rival SOL surges by 109%. Solana (SOL), one of Ethereum’s (ETH) biggest competitors, has...
Polygon Teams Up With Payments Giant Mastercard

According to the latest reports, Polygon teamed up with the payments giant Mastercard. Check out the latest reports about this below in order to find out the nature of this partnership. Polygon teams up with Mastercard. It’s been just revealed that the Layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) is collaborating with...
Litecoin And Dogecoin See Mining Surge

It’s been revealed that Litecoin and Dogecoin are seeing a surge in mining. Check out the latest reports about this below. According to the latest reports from Blockworks, it seems that the mijning activity is surging on a raft of proof-of-work blockchains still riding tailwinds from Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake five months ago.

