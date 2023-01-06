Read full article on original website
cryptogazette.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Spars With FTX Debtors – Seized Robinhood Shares
According to the latest reports, the disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is fighting with FTX debtors over hundreds of millions of dollars worth of seized Robinhood shares. Check out the latest reports about all this below. SBF spars with FTX debtors. It’s been just revealed that the Court documents reveal...
cryptogazette.com
New Ethereum Prediction Is Revealed
The crypto market continues to look good at the end of the weekend. Check out the latest prediciton about Ethereum below. A popular crypto strategist is predicting a surge for one AI-focused token while updating his forecast for Ethereum (ETH) and Lido DAO (LDO). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa said recently...
cryptogazette.com
Institutional Investors Keep An Eye On XRP
It’s been revealed that CoinShares is addressing an important issue regarding Ripple and XRP and the lawsuit against the SEC. Check out the latest reports about the potential institutional adoption of the digital asset below. Insittuional investors and XRP. As you probably know by now, the SEC continues its...
cryptogazette.com
Nexo Accuses Rival Of Secret Deal
Crypto lender Nexus accused the fact that its acquisition of troubled rival Vauld has been rejected for a final time. They said that this would have been in a move that would have sought to make its creditors whole. Nexus accused Vauld of a secret deal. Nexo blasted Vauld and...
cryptogazette.com
Challenges to Solve Before You Sell Bitcoin for Cash
You can sell Bitcoin for cash to enjoy a convenient and simple way to turn your digital assets into fiat currency. However, it’s important to be aware of the challenges that can arise during this process and to take steps to address them before attempting to sell your Bitcoin.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Is On The Right Track For Massive Breakout
After Bitcoin managed to surpass the important level of $17k, it seems that according to the latest predicitons, the king coin is currently on the right path towards a massive surge. Check out the latest reports below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green,...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Could See A Rally Soon – How High Can BTC Price Go?
According to the latest reports, Bitcoin could soon see a rally. Check out the latest details about BTC’s price below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $16,943. Bitcoin price prediction is released. A popular crypto...
cryptogazette.com
Ethereum Rival Solana (SOL) Surged 109%
The crypto market is looking great at the beginning of 2023, and there are all kinds of optimistic predictions about the prices of digital assets. Check out the latest reports about SOL’s prices below. Ethereum rival SOL surges by 109%. Solana (SOL), one of Ethereum’s (ETH) biggest competitors, has...
cryptogazette.com
Polygon Teams Up With Payments Giant Mastercard
According to the latest reports, Polygon teamed up with the payments giant Mastercard. Check out the latest reports about this below in order to find out the nature of this partnership. Polygon teams up with Mastercard. It’s been just revealed that the Layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) is collaborating with...
cryptogazette.com
MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor: The Future Of Money Is About Bitcoin’s Lightning
MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor addresses the future of money. He says that this is in strong connection to Bitcoin’s Lightning. Check out the relevant tweet that notes what we just said above:. Someone noted this:. Regarding Bitcoin’s price today, at the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading...
cryptogazette.com
Litecoin And Dogecoin See Mining Surge
It’s been revealed that Litecoin and Dogecoin are seeing a surge in mining. Check out the latest reports about this below. According to the latest reports from Blockworks, it seems that the mijning activity is surging on a raft of proof-of-work blockchains still riding tailwinds from Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake five months ago.
