Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...
Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
Prince Harry Reveals Alleged Text Messages From Kate Middleton That Left Meghan Markle ‘Sobbing On The Floor’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. There’s a lot more to that bridesmaid dress story you’ve heard about. According to Prince Harry in his new memoir Spare, per an excerpt obtained by The Daily Mail, Meghan Markle had it out with Kate Middleton via text message — and the whole thing left the future Duchess of Sussex in a pool of tears in May of 2018. According to the Prince, Kate texted Meghan four days before the big event to complain that Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress didn’t fit. “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy,” she allegedly wrote. “She cried when she tried it on a home.”
dexerto.com
How to do the CapCut slow-mo edit trend on TikTok
TikTok users are going viral by trying out the viral slow-mo CapCut effect that turns any video into a dramatic edit — here’s how to try it on your own videos. Many of the most viral videos on TikTok feature a range of different filters and effects that are available on the app.
dexerto.com
Woman KOs date with bowling ball and bowls a strike in disturbing viral video
A woman is going viral after she used a bowling ball to strike a man in the head in a disturbing bowling alley incident. The year isn’t even a month old and we’ve already seen plenty of viral fights to kick off 2023 such as the infamous Waffle House brawl between customers and employees.
dexerto.com
How to view old stories on Instagram
If you want to look back at some of the stories you’ve uploaded to Instagram over the years, you can do so easily from the app. Here’s how to view old stories on Instagram. Instagram is still one of the biggest social media platforms out there and continues...
dexerto.com
MODOK reveal in Ant-Man 3 trailer becomes instant meme
MODOK has officially been unveiled in the latest trailer for Ant-Man 3 – and fans have already turned the villain into a meme after his “goofy” reveal. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third in Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man trilogy, will kick off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the next stage of the Multiverse Saga.
dexerto.com
Hilarious Kiriko bug in Overwatch 2 reveals the worst time to teleport
A ridiculous Overwatch 2 bug has revealed that Kiriko’s teleport isn’t actually helpful on every occasion. Due to a split-second issue that occurs in the spawn room, it’s possible a Swift Step can actually lead to your demise. When it comes to getting out of danger in...
dexerto.com
Logan Paul’s pet pig allegedly abandoned and left with “life-threatening” issues
The Gentle Barn animal sanctuary posted a video of a pig they rescued online, with speculation now arising that the pet pig in question was initially owned by influencer Logan Paul and had been “discarded” by the content creator and left to suffer severe “trauma.”. This news...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Anime episode leak teases the return of the Squirtle Squad
Pokemon anime fans will again have the chance to experience adventures between Ash, Misty, and Brock, with leaked titles suggesting the team will encounter friends from their early journeys like the Squirtle Squad. Pokemon anime fans are preparing for one of the most emotional arcs in the series as Ash...
dexerto.com
Ant-Man 3 trailer teases Kang killing Scott Lang in brutal death
The new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania pits Scott Lang against Kang in a brutal face-off – and fans aren’t confident the hero will make it out of Ant-Man 3 alive. Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe came to an end with Black Panther: Wakanda...
dexerto.com
Mizkif says he’s starting a gym for Twitch viewers with Knut
Mizkif is starting his very own gym that viewers can use if they subscribe on Twitch, and revealed that it’ll be run by fellow broadcaster Knut. Mizkif is back on Twitch after stepping away from the platform in late 2022, and it looks like he has a few big goals in mind to kick off the new year with a bang.
dexerto.com
No Escape with Owen Wilson making Netflix viewers have “panic attacks”
Netflix viewers have been left having “legit panic attacks” after watching No Escape, a “wild, crazy” thriller with Owen Wilson that’s has earned a spot on the streaming platform’s Top 10 chart. Owen Wilson is best known for his comedic roles in the likes...
dexerto.com
Banned Twitch streamers iShowSpeed & Dr Disrespect dominate YouTube 2022 viewership
Twitch’s loss has proven to be YouTube’s gain as a couple of banned streamers in the form of iShowSpeed and Dr Disrespect dominated the platform’s viewership in 2022. The streaming wars featured some major battles in 2022 with YouTube acquiring some of Twitch’s biggest names, but some of YT’s top streamers are actually ones banned by the Amazon-owned platform.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are sick of seeing Shiny Pokemon in Tera Raids
Despite Shiny Pokemon being some of the most sought-after creatures in the franchise, Scarlet & Violet players are sick of seeing them as teammates in Tera Raids. Tera Raid battles make for the bulk of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s end-game content. They are the only way to earn rare items like Herba Mystica, Ability Patches, and XP Candy. And the higher the raid’s star level, the better rewards you’ll receive.
