Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Sizing up LSU women's basketball's shot at an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed: What it'll take
LSU women’s basketball chased down program history this weekend, securing the best start to a season at 16-0 after knocking off Kentucky on the road Sunday afternoon. Plenty of questions surrounded this season for Kim Mulkey and her team before it tipped off as few squads experienced more roster turnover from last year and 80% of the offensive production walked out the door.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final. Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball secures best start in program history at 16-0, beats Kentucky
More than any team LSU women's basketball has faced to this point, Kentucky had a legitimate shot as making Kim Mulkey and her team sweat. Thanks to its problematic zone defense, the Wildcats' defense kept the Tigers squirmy for much of the first half, leading to a nearly quarter-long stretch without a field goal.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball comes in at No. 5, earns best AP poll ranking in 14 seasons
The accolades keep coming for LSU women's basketball and coach Kim Mulkey. One day after handling Kentucky on the road to secure a 16-0 start to the season – the best start in program history – LSU found itself back in the top five in the Associated Press poll for the first time since 2009. The USA TODAY coaches' poll comes out Tuesday.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score vs. Texas A&M: Live updates from College Station
LSU (12-2, 1-1) lost a hard-fought battle to No. 25 Kentucky to begin its conference road slate on Tuesday, falling 74-71 in Lexington. The Tigers trailed by a point with nine seconds left to play, but two made free throws from Kentucky's Jacob Toppin and a missed last-second shot attempt from LSU's KJ Williams sealed the game's fate.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Unpacking LSU basketball's loss to Texas A&M. Why rebounding and offense in paint a concern
Matt McMahon was surprised the game was even as close as it was. The LSU basketball coach had trouble believing the Tigers had only lost by 13 points in their 69-56 defeat to Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday, despite getting outscored 42-10 in the paint and outrebounded 38-27.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball's offense falls flat in deflating loss to Texas A&M in College Station
One game doesn't define a season. But Saturday was pretty ugly for LSU basketball. The Tigers (12-3, 1-2 SEC) disappeared on offense on their way to a second consecutive loss in SEC play, falling to Texas A&M in College Station, 69-56. The Aggies (10-5, 2-0) shut down KJ Williams and...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball score updates at Kentucky: Revenge game for Kim Mulkey?
Last time LSU women's basketball faced Kentucky, the Wildcats stunned the Tigers in the quarterfinals of last season's SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in Nashville. The No. 7 seed Kentucky knocked off No. 2 LSU, 78-63, while en route to winning the tournament title over No. 1 South Carolina on a buzzer-beater three days later.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Antiques Roadshow to stop in Baton Rouge
June 6 - Akron, Ohio. All production events for the show's 28th season will follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the website read. The popular show presents tales of "family heirlooms, flea market finds, and items saved from attics and basements" gathered from across the country. Experts then reveal fascinating truths about the items.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Visitation, funeral services set for Maggie Dunn
Visitation and funeral services have been set for Maggie Dunn, one of two Brusly High School cheerleaders who lost their lives when an Addis police car struck them New Year’s Eve in Brusly. Visitation for Dunn, 17, will be at 9 a.m. Friday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish finance committee discusses healthcare agreement with OLOL
The Ascension Parish Council's finance committee passed to the full council a proposed cooperative endeavor agreement between parish government and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Inc. during the Jan. 9 meeting held in Gonzales. Dr. Chris Trevino of the OLOL system, in speaking to the committee, said around ten...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Bids received for Ascension Parish roundabout at Hwy. 929, Parker
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that seven projects around the state, including the roundabout construction at Hwy. 929 and Parker Road in Ascension Parish, received bids. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million, according to a news release. The projects and their apparent low bids...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Library's Donaldsonville branch goes back to drawing board amid soaring building costs
As construction costs have skyrocketed, the Ascension Parish Library's renovation of the Donaldsonville branch forced library leaders to look for ways to save money. In the January newsletter, APL Director John Stelly shared an update on the renovation of its location at the corner of Mississippi Street and Lessard Street. The library has been operating out of a temporary location across the street, at 420 Mississippi Street.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Origin Materials announces approval of $1.5 billion in tax-exempt bonds for Geismar facility
Origin Materials announced that the Louisiana State Bond Commision has unanimously passed a resolution granting its final approval of the issuance of up to $1.5 billion of tax-exempt bonds for the financing for the construction of Origin 2, the company's first world-scale manufacturing facility, in Geismar. According to a news...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Prairieville Fire Department improves fire protection rating
Ascension Parish Fire District 3, also known to many as Prairieville Fire Department, started 2023 on a high note as the district received official notification that it has improved its fire protection rating from class 3 to class 2 for residential and commercial properties. According to a statement from Fire...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service set for Jan. 16 in Donaldsonville
The public is invited to celebrate the life and service of MLK. The event will be at 511 Williams Street, Donaldsonville, which is the Rosenwald School.
