Baton Rouge, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Sizing up LSU women's basketball's shot at an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed: What it'll take

LSU women’s basketball chased down program history this weekend, securing the best start to a season at 16-0 after knocking off Kentucky on the road Sunday afternoon. Plenty of questions surrounded this season for Kim Mulkey and her team before it tipped off as few squads experienced more roster turnover from last year and 80% of the offensive production walked out the door.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final. Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU women's basketball comes in at No. 5, earns best AP poll ranking in 14 seasons

The accolades keep coming for LSU women's basketball and coach Kim Mulkey. One day after handling Kentucky on the road to secure a 16-0 start to the season – the best start in program history – LSU found itself back in the top five in the Associated Press poll for the first time since 2009. The USA TODAY coaches' poll comes out Tuesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU basketball score vs. Texas A&M: Live updates from College Station

LSU (12-2, 1-1) lost a hard-fought battle to No. 25 Kentucky to begin its conference road slate on Tuesday, falling 74-71 in Lexington. The Tigers trailed by a point with nine seconds left to play, but two made free throws from Kentucky's Jacob Toppin and a missed last-second shot attempt from LSU's KJ Williams sealed the game's fate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU women's basketball score updates at Kentucky: Revenge game for Kim Mulkey?

Last time LSU women's basketball faced Kentucky, the Wildcats stunned the Tigers in the quarterfinals of last season's SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in Nashville. The No. 7 seed Kentucky knocked off No. 2 LSU, 78-63, while en route to winning the tournament title over No. 1 South Carolina on a buzzer-beater three days later.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Antiques Roadshow to stop in Baton Rouge

June 6 - Akron, Ohio. All production events for the show's 28th season will follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the website read. The popular show presents tales of "family heirlooms, flea market finds, and items saved from attics and basements" gathered from across the country. Experts then reveal fascinating truths about the items.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Visitation, funeral services set for Maggie Dunn

Visitation and funeral services have been set for Maggie Dunn, one of two Brusly High School cheerleaders who lost their lives when an Addis police car struck them New Year’s Eve in Brusly. Visitation for Dunn, 17, will be at 9 a.m. Friday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic...
BRUSLY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish finance committee discusses healthcare agreement with OLOL

The Ascension Parish Council's finance committee passed to the full council a proposed cooperative endeavor agreement between parish government and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Inc. during the Jan. 9 meeting held in Gonzales. Dr. Chris Trevino of the OLOL system, in speaking to the committee, said around ten...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Bids received for Ascension Parish roundabout at Hwy. 929, Parker

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that seven projects around the state, including the roundabout construction at Hwy. 929 and Parker Road in Ascension Parish, received bids. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million, according to a news release. The projects and their apparent low bids...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Library's Donaldsonville branch goes back to drawing board amid soaring building costs

As construction costs have skyrocketed, the Ascension Parish Library's renovation of the Donaldsonville branch forced library leaders to look for ways to save money. In the January newsletter, APL Director John Stelly shared an update on the renovation of its location at the corner of Mississippi Street and Lessard Street. The library has been operating out of a temporary location across the street, at 420 Mississippi Street.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Prairieville Fire Department improves fire protection rating

Ascension Parish Fire District 3, also known to many as Prairieville Fire Department, started 2023 on a high note as the district received official notification that it has improved its fire protection rating from class 3 to class 2 for residential and commercial properties. According to a statement from Fire...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

