UFC legend Michael Bisping threatened to “tear” Logan Paul’s head off after the YouTuber claimed he could beat Bisping in a fight. Even though he hasn’t got a perfect boxing record after losing to KSI and hasn’t fought in quite some time, Logan Paul still has the confidence that he could beat pretty much anyone. ‘The Maverick’ did manage to take Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather to a draw, but that bout was contested as an exhibition.

6 HOURS AGO