dexerto.com

Conor McGregor deletes tweet mocking “idiot” Jake Paul over MMA contract

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has taken shots at Jake Paul’s deal with the PFL to make a move into the world of MMA, calling him “numbnuts” and a “wally” over it. Even though he’s always been focused on boxing, Jake Paul hasn’t been shy in talking about his interest in getting into the world of Mixed Martial Arts.
Michael Bisping threatens Logan Paul after claiming he’d beat him: “I’ll tear your head off”

UFC legend Michael Bisping threatened to “tear” Logan Paul’s head off after the YouTuber claimed he could beat Bisping in a fight. Even though he hasn’t got a perfect boxing record after losing to KSI and hasn’t fought in quite some time, Logan Paul still has the confidence that he could beat pretty much anyone. ‘The Maverick’ did manage to take Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather to a draw, but that bout was contested as an exhibition.
Pokimane stunned as ex-Manchester United star gifts her subs on stream

Twitch streamer Pokimane was left absolutely lost for words after ex-Manchester United star Javier ‘Chicharito‘ Hernández gifted subs to her. In the past few years, we’ve seen everything from music stars, football players, and even government officials make their way onto Twitch broadcasts. Fans love the crossovers too, as hundreds of thousands of viewers tune in when it happens.

