Jackson, MS

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Sizing up LSU women's basketball's shot at an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed: What it'll take

LSU women’s basketball chased down program history this weekend, securing the best start to a season at 16-0 after knocking off Kentucky on the road Sunday afternoon. Plenty of questions surrounded this season for Kim Mulkey and her team before it tipped off as few squads experienced more roster turnover from last year and 80% of the offensive production walked out the door.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final. Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU basketball score vs. Texas A&M: Live updates from College Station

LSU (12-2, 1-1) lost a hard-fought battle to No. 25 Kentucky to begin its conference road slate on Tuesday, falling 74-71 in Lexington. The Tigers trailed by a point with nine seconds left to play, but two made free throws from Kentucky's Jacob Toppin and a missed last-second shot attempt from LSU's KJ Williams sealed the game's fate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU women's basketball score updates at Kentucky: Revenge game for Kim Mulkey?

Last time LSU women's basketball faced Kentucky, the Wildcats stunned the Tigers in the quarterfinals of last season's SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in Nashville. The No. 7 seed Kentucky knocked off No. 2 LSU, 78-63, while en route to winning the tournament title over No. 1 South Carolina on a buzzer-beater three days later.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAPT

Former Ridgeland football star Zy McDonald transfers to JSU

JACKSON, Miss. — Former Ridgeland football star quarterback Zy McDonald announced today he would be transferring to Jackson State. McDonald spent his first two college seasons with the University of Louisiana. He red-shirted in 2021 without making an appearance and did not throw a pass for the Ragin' Cajuns in 2022.
JACKSON, MS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Destrehan, John Curtis, Ruston top LSWA Class 5A football team

Destrehan quarterback Jai Eugene Jr. and John Curtis linebacker Justin Horne led the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State football team. Eugene and Horne were selected by a statewide panel of sports writers as the Offensive and Defensive players of the year, respectively after each helped his school win an LHSAA state championship. Ruston’s Jerrod Baugh was voted as the Coach of the Year for reaching the state final after four straight losses in the quarterfinals. Ruston reached the state final for the first time since 1998.
DESTREHAN, LA
mississippifreepress.org

With No Burn Center Left In Mississippi, UMMC Faces Questions About Past Efforts

JACKSON, Miss.—Moments after a patient arrived at his burn center, Dr. William Lineaweaver was on the clock. “They come in on a helicopter, and we settle them into an ICU bed,” he said. “We start by going through the airway, checking the cardiovascular status, ensuring the intubation tube is in the right place.”
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Jim Hill High School Choir Sings at Mississippi State Capitol

The Jim Hill High School mass choir began singing at 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, at the Mississippi State Capitol rotunda on the second floor, as people gathered around to watch the 22 students perform. It was the first day of the 2023 legislative session. Jim Hill High School...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
PEARL, MS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Antiques Roadshow to stop in Baton Rouge

June 6 - Akron, Ohio. All production events for the show's 28th season will follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the website read. The popular show presents tales of "family heirlooms, flea market finds, and items saved from attics and basements" gathered from across the country. Experts then reveal fascinating truths about the items.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Community Policy