Destrehan quarterback Jai Eugene Jr. and John Curtis linebacker Justin Horne led the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State football team. Eugene and Horne were selected by a statewide panel of sports writers as the Offensive and Defensive players of the year, respectively after each helped his school win an LHSAA state championship. Ruston’s Jerrod Baugh was voted as the Coach of the Year for reaching the state final after four straight losses in the quarterfinals. Ruston reached the state final for the first time since 1998.

DESTREHAN, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO