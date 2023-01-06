5 bbl Brewhouse for Sale - Fermenters and Brite Tank also Available ( $19,000 ) We’re moving into a new location and all our equipment needs to go! This 5bbl brewhouse built and installed by GW Kent has been in use since 2018. Sells new for $39k: Kettle Brew System | GW Kent We have all the equipment you need to run a 5bbl system – Hot Liquor Tank, Mash Tun, Brew Kettle and Heat Exchanger. We also have five 5bbl fermenters for sale and one SS Brewtech 5bbl brite tank. One fermenter is from SS Brewtech and was purchased two years ago. Two fermenters are from GW Kent and were purchased in 2018 and two fermenters were purchased used two years ago. This system has worked great for us, but time to move on. HLT utilizes a heating element, the boil kettle is direct fire. Hoping someone else can put it to good use!!

1 DAY AGO