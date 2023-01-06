Read full article on original website
“Low cost” Slightly used 40 BBL Stainless Steel tanks (good as a Fermenter or a CLT)
"Low cost" Slightly used 40 BBL Stainless Steel tanks (good as a Fermenter or a CLT) ( $8,000 ) Lists new for around $20,000.00, however we are selling it for $8,000.00. For more info, photos, details, please contact us at sandy@jcyounger.com for more info or conversation. We also have slightly...
XpressFill 2 Spout Can Filler XF200
Originally purchased in May 2020, we used this can filler for roughly 6 months before purchasing a new canning line. Worked great, all things considered. You can adjust the height to fill 12 oz or 16 oz cans. CO2 purge to reduce dissolved Oxygen in beer. We’re also selling our used Oktober can seamer… we ran the two of them together with nice success before investing in a canning line. Reach out with any questions! Perfect unit for a small brewery. Sells new for $2,795. More info here: XpressFill Carbonated Beverage – Open Fill 2 Spout Can Filler – Beer, Kombucha.
5 bbl Brewhouse for Sale – Fermenters and Brite Tank also Available
5 bbl Brewhouse for Sale - Fermenters and Brite Tank also Available ( $19,000 ) We’re moving into a new location and all our equipment needs to go! This 5bbl brewhouse built and installed by GW Kent has been in use since 2018. Sells new for $39k: Kettle Brew System | GW Kent We have all the equipment you need to run a 5bbl system – Hot Liquor Tank, Mash Tun, Brew Kettle and Heat Exchanger. We also have five 5bbl fermenters for sale and one SS Brewtech 5bbl brite tank. One fermenter is from SS Brewtech and was purchased two years ago. Two fermenters are from GW Kent and were purchased in 2018 and two fermenters were purchased used two years ago. This system has worked great for us, but time to move on. HLT utilizes a heating element, the boil kettle is direct fire. Hoping someone else can put it to good use!!
3BBL-10BBL Bright tanks & Fermenters IN STOCK | Fast Shipping from Baltimore, MD! Pre-orders available with discount for more sizes |
Carolina brewtech is a brewing equipment supplier based on the east coast! We have 3BBL to 10BBL fermenters and bright tanks, 3BBL brewhouse, Keg washer, and CIP cart, IN STOCK at our warehouse in Baltimore Maryland for those customers who need fast shipping. We can deliver in 3-5 days to most of the places on the east coast, and 5-7 days to the mid-States. They are fully equipped tanks and ready to be used when arrived at your site. 3 years warranty covered not just the tanks but also all the parts and fittings installed on them. And we have all the replacements in stock at our warehouse as well.
American Malting Barley Assoc. Releases Recommended Variety List for 2023
The American Malting Barley Association (AMBA) Board of Directors annually develops a list of recommended malting barley varieties for U.S. growers for the upcoming crop year. The list is intended to provide U.S. growers with guidance as to what varieties the industry may be contracting or purchasing in the coming year.
Used Jinan Keli Refrigeration Chiller – $600 OBO
Acquired this used Chiller with a recent brewery purchase, priced to sell, has been in storage since decommissioning in December ’21. See attached photos for specs/info. We do not have much information beyond what is provided in this post, but contains the following parts:. PARTS:. Emerson Copeland-Scroll Compressor –...
5 BBL Unitanks IN STOCK Ready To Ship (3)
3 – 5 BBL tanks in stock in our warehouse available for purchase. All tanks come with: 2 zone glycol jacket, RTD or Ranco Control, CIP spray ball, Pressure Gauge, Dry hop port, Sample valve, pressure relief valve, carb stone, clamps for all connections, EPDM gaskets for all connections, butterfly valves, solenoid valve, Temp probe, racking arm, SS legs w/ leveling pads.
Spike 20 gallon trio, with 2, 15 gallon & 2 10 gallon fermenters. Complete with carb stones, PRV, and cooling kit.
Spike 20 gallon trio, with 2, 15 gallon & 2 10 gallon fermenters. Complete with carb stones, PRV, and cooling kit. ( $12,000 ) I have a brand new 20 gal trio system, flat bottom, t/c. Double Batch panel w/table, racking arms. 2 new CF15 fermenters & 2 new CF10 fermenterswith TC-100 cooling/heat kit, both have all in one PRV/carb stone kits. $14,500 invested.
All American 12 and 16oz Beer Can Stretch Electric Sealer & Electric stairs dolly for kegs
All American 12 and 16oz Beer Can Stretch Electric Sealer & Electric stairs dolly for kegs ( $1,000 ) I am selling the following for pickup only in Los Angeles. 1) All American 12 and 16oz Beer Can Stretch Electric Sealer. We did hundreds of cans on this beast and...
5 Ton (60K BTU/Hr) Water Chiller (Needs new heat exchanger PVC shell)
5 Ton (60K BTU/Hr) Water Chiller (Needs new heat exchanger PVC shell) ( $5,500 ) Used 5 Ton (60K BTU/Hr) water chiller for sale. The outer shell of the heat exchanger needs to be replaced, it did not survive the latest polar vortex. The condenser powers on and gets cold. It’s been a solid unit for the last 5 years, we are taking the unfortunate opportunity to upgrade. We spoke with the manufacturer when we were evaluating our options and the prices for a full repair are listed below. We can send the quote on request. This is the worst-case scenario, and it likely just requires a repair of the PVC shell vs the HEX.
