ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsradioklbj.com

APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries

The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD Searching for Hit-and-Run Suspect

The Austin Police Department has issued a call for help in tracking down a driver who hit and killed a woman in South Austin in October. According to report, Doris Pitsenberger, 76, was hit while crossing in the 1600 block of East Oltorf on Wednesday, October 29, 2022. She was later pronounced dead.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Round Rock PD Reopens 1983 Cold Case Murder

A crime committed four decades ago in Round Rock is now being looked at through fresh pairs of eyes. Round Rock Police are re-investigating a 1983 murder that occurred at the Cactus Lounge at 109 N. Sheppard St. Police reports say at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 16, 1983, one person is believed to have shot three people, killing 56-year-old Helen Ochoa and injuring two others.
ROUND ROCK, TX
newsradioklbj.com

City of Austin Launches New Business Training Class

The City of Austin Economic Development Department launched new small business training classes featuring topics for all business types, including non-profit organizations and creative professionals. The 3-hour classes include a follow-along workbook, resource toolkit full of samples, templates, helpful links, and low-cost software. The City has contracted an Austin-based small...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy