Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshGrasonville, MD
talbotspy.org
Easton Family Keeps a Tradition Alive by Being Born First
A few days ago, the Spy was passed a note suggesting we look into the remarkable conwidence that accorded a few days ago in Anne Arundel County on New Year’s Day. According to the Annapolis Capital, Becca Paterson McNally gave birth to one Reese Davenport McNally at precisely 12:01 A.M. at the Luminis Medical Center, making Reese the first baby born in that county.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Covid still filling hospital beds, claiming lives
Coivid-19 is still filling hospital beds and claiming lives in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported. In an early January report, 12 new deaths were recorded after a review of vital statistics for the month of December. The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. All...
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
police1.com
Photos: Md. troopers raise money, donate presents to kids after parents die in crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers were determined to make the holiday season a little brighter for three children who recently lost their parents. According to a Maryland State Police Facebook post, the two troopers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to...
Cape Gazette
Beebe taking over former Weis on Route 1
Beebe Healthcare has recently executed a long-term lease for the former Weis Markets building in the Rehoboth Marketplace Shopping Center on Route 1 at Miller Road. Beebe intends to convert the building for use as medical offices, population health services, and materials management and warehousing. “As the health system that...
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
Bay Net
WBOC
Worcester County Program Aims to Reduce Trips to the Emergency Room
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Mobile Integrated Community Health program provides in-home care to people throughout the community. The program focuses on patients who frequently call 911 and make visits to the emergency department. Worcester County Fire and EMS companies, Atlantic General Hospital, and the Worcester County Health Department are...
Students at Catholic school in Baltimore Co. raise money for Damar Hamlin's foundation
BALTIMORE - In the days since Bills' Damar Hamlin was critically injured on the playing field, there's been an enormous outpouring of love and support. In less than a week, Damar's "Chasing M's" Foundation Community Drive has grown to almost $8 million. Another donation has been added thanks to the efforts of the students at St. Michael – St. Clement School in Baltimore County.Nearly every student at the Catholic school participated in raising close to $400 for Damar's Foundation."When I saw that, I was shocked cause I'd never seen that happen before," eighth-grader Zachary Hartman said about Hamlin's injury. "I...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
Wbaltv.com
Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years
A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
Parental guidance at Towson Town Center on weekends
Towson Town Center has released new guidelines that require those 17 and under be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult 21 or older after 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
nbc24.com
Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
One-year-old child dies after crash in Delaware
HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A deadly car crash involving a one-year-old boy is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. The crash happened Sunday afternoon when a car attempted to switch lanes south of Harrington.Officials say the one-year-old boy from Maryland was taken to a hospital by an ambulance with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. They are withholding the child's name due to notifying family members and next of kin.Authorities say a Ford Fiesta hit the right front of a Toyota Tacoma when trying to go from the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard...
talbotspy.org
Bringing the World of Books and Writers to the Shore: A Chat with Shore Lit’s Founder Kerry Folan
If one goes back in time and looks at the history of some of the most important cultural institutions on the Mid-Shore, one will typically find that many of these treasured establishments began with the singular vision of one or two people. Driven by their passion for art and a...
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor says Ivan Bates has it right, "If you come in wrong, bring your toothbrush'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday night with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, and Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming. A common theme throughout the Town Hall...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore squeegee plan takes effect Tuesday, collaborative members anticipate immediate results
The mayor's initiative to get squeegee workers off Baltimore streets begins Tuesday morning with a comprehensive plan that provides job training and wraparound support services. Officials billed the plan as a work in progress, but members of the Mayor's Squeegee Collaborative said they anticipate immediate results. | PDF: Read the...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: The next chapter of Lexington Market
From the waterfront to the heart of downtown, 11 TV Hill takes a look at what's breathing new life into decades-old Baltimore City spaces. Paul Ruppert, CEO of Lexington Market, shares what's part of the market's next chapter.
WGMD Radio
Four Dead, Three Others Injured in Crash in Caroline County, Maryland
Four people are dead including at least three from Sussex County, Delaware after two vehicles collided in Caroline County, Maryland. Three others are receiving treatment for injuries. The crash happened yesterday morning at around 9 a.m. in the area of Maryland Route 404 east of Bullock Road. According to the investigation, the driver of a 2021 Jeep Limited –36-year-old Lenetta Teagle of Bridgeville, Delaware was headed east on Route 404 when a 2016 Toyota Avalon was coming in the opposite direction. For reasons not known to police at this time, the jeep drifted into the westbound lane and crashed head on into the Toyota killing three passengers in the jeep–17-year-old Uneeki Iyana Espree Teagle and 6-year-old Nathan Henry Jr., both of Bridgeville, along with a 30-year-old woman. The 40-year-old driver who was the only one in the Toyota– Marie Rosalia Granados–of Seaford, Delaware also died in the crash. In addition, Maryland State Police helicopter flew three others who were in the jeep to area hospitals to receive treatment for injuries. Maryland Route 404 was shut down for approximately six hours following the crash. No charges have been filed so far, but the crash remains under investigation.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Towson teen
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Towson teen. Hermonie Quick, 17, is 5’2” tall and weighs 143 pounds. She was last seen in the Towson area wearing a black tank top, leopard pants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information on Hermonie Quick‘a whereabouts...
