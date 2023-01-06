Read full article on original website
BBC
Newcastle City Council fined after decaying tree collapsed on girl
A council has been fined £280,000 after a six-year-old girl was killed by a falling tree in her school playground. Ella Henderson died in hospital after part of the willow tree collapsed on her at Gosforth Park First School, Newcastle, on 25 September 2020. Newcastle City Council admitted breaching...
BBC
North West Ambulance Service boss disheartened by pressure on staff
An ambulance service boss has said he is "hugely disheartened" after a staff member raised fears that pressure on the NHS could be costing lives. The dispatcher, who wished to stay anonymous, told the BBC the job was "crushingly depressing". "The feeling of saving lives has been taken over by...
BBC
Rishi Sunak's use of jet for hospital trip defended by No 10
Downing Street has defended Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's use of a jet to visit a hospital as "appropriate" given his busy schedule. His spokesman said flying to Leeds when visiting a healthcare centre was the "most effective use of his time". But critics say Mr Sunak's choice of taxpayer-funded transport...
BBC
Diabetes artificial pancreas tech recommended for thousands on NHS
More than 100,000 people in England and Wales with type 1 diabetes could soon be offered new technology to manage their condition on the NHS. The system uses a glucose sensor under the skin to automatically calculate how much insulin is delivered via a pump. Health assessors said it was...
BBC
Humber pilot Francisco Galia died in fall while boarding vessel
A Humber pilot who died while attempting to board a ship in the estuary has been named as Francisco Galia. Mr Galia fell from a rope ladder as he tried to board the vessel, bound for King George Dock in Hull, shortly after midday on Sunday, a colleague said. Rescue...
