ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions

By Ethan Matthew
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lvs7f_0k5c6qi400

The Washington Wizards (17-22) visit Paycom Center Friday to face the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-22). Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Wizards vs. Thunder odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Wizards are coming off a 123-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday, snapping a 5-game win streak. Allowing the Bucks to shoot 48% from the field did not help their chances, nor did letting F Giannis Antetokounmpo

score 55 points.

The Thunder also lost their previous game, falling 126-115 at the Orlando Magic Wednesday. They shot just over 40.4% from the field and allowed the Magic to hit 51.9% of their shots.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Wizards at Thunder odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 5:34 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Wizards -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Thunder -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Wizards +1.5 (-118) | Thunder -1.5 (-102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 232.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Wizards at Thunder key injuries

Wizards

  • G Bradley Beal (hamstring) out

Thunder

  • F Aleksej Pokusevski (leg) out
  • C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Wizards at Thunder picks and predictions

Prediction

Thunder 112, Wizards 106

The Wizards will be without Beal, the focal point of this offense, and this season has not been something to remember. Washington is 24th in 3-pointers made per game (10.8), 28th in opponent turnovers (12.8) and 20th in points per game (112.1).

The Thunder are not much better, ranking 25th in 2-point shooting percentage (52.3%), 30th in opponent rebounds per game (56.1) and 26th in assists to field goal ratio (0.56).

However, unlike the Wizards, the Thunder have a few bright spots in this matchup. They are 2nd in field goals attempted per game (92.9), while Washington’s defense is 22nd in that category (89.5).

Oklahoma’s defense is also the best in the league against fast break points allowed (11.5) while Washington ranks 20th in fast break points scored (13.0).

BET THUNDER (-115).

This is a tight spread and with the Thunder favored there are just a few scenarios where Oklahoma City wins the game but doesn’t cover.

The Thunder are 5-0 against the spread in their past 5 home games against an opponent with a sub-.400 road record. Oklahoma City is also 8-3 ATS in their last 11 home games.

LEAN THUNDER -1.5 (-102).

Both teams also trend toward the Under. The Thunder have hit the Over in just 2 of their last 7 games on 1 day of rest.

The Wizards have gone Under in 4 straight games after a loss and are 7-1 to the Under in their last 8 road games.

LEAN UNDER 232.5 (-108).

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Ethan Matthew on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Streetball legend The Professor breaks down how to do Rajon Rondo's iconic behind-the-back pass

Watching the iconic behind-the-back fake pass that made champion Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo famous (or infamous, depending on your fandom) is a little bit like watching a street ball legend go to work on the asphalt courts of New York City’s Rucker Park and elicited the same sorts of oohs and aahs one might hear at the historic streetball destination renowned for such flashy but effective play.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football LB transfers to prominent SEC school

Madison (Ala.)-based linebacker Deuce Spurlock never quite gained momentum in his short college career, having been in Ann Arbor for just one year. He played just 12 snaps according to PFF — nine against Hawaii and three against UConn — all on defense, thus maintaining his redshirt. He announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal last week, thus finishing his career as a Wolverine.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 four-star LB Justin Williams announces top six schools

2024 four-star linebacker Justin Williams has narrowed his recruitment down to six schools. Williams is set to focus on Auburn, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Williams is listed as the No. 4 linebacker in the nation and the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of Texas in the 247Sports composite rankings. He took unofficial visits to Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M over the course of the fall.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022-23 NBA MVP Ladder, Vol. 5: Luka Doncic takes a leap behind Mavericks streak

It’s been four weeks since Bet FTW’s last MVP ladder and injuries have knocked a couple hopefuls out of the running, for now. Anthony Davis and Stephen Curry have plenty of time to play their ways back into the convo once they return. For now, they’re replaced by Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, two guards who have made previous ladders and continue to elevate their teams way above expectations.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks massively disrespected in Top 75 college football helmet rankings

Over the past couple of months, the college football websites at USA TODAY have gotten together to conduct a helmet ranking in the sport, seeing which school has the best lids in the nation. While the concept of alternative jerseys is relatively new for some schools, at the University of Oregon, it has been a trend that was set well over a decade ago, and the Ducks have perfected the art of the uniform combination, with endless jerseys and helmets to choose from. It is one of the biggest attractions to the team, and one of the bigger tools in recruiting...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
253K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy